|Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by pzphoto(m): 5:46am On Oct 13
'If your partner stands up immediately after sex, you’re only being used - Actor Yomi Fabiyi
Nollywood actor Yomi fabiyi said this in a post he shared on his IG page. Read below
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by pzphoto(m): 5:48am On Oct 13
Hmmmm
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by naijawisdom(m): 5:55am On Oct 13
I hear you
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:02am On Oct 13
YAY!!
Not everyone is fond of KISSING like french kiss/ torrid kiss/ lip lock or whatever you call it.. BUT this doesn't mean s(he) don't love his/his partner..
And its only sweet to cuddle each other if the AC is ON..Usually, a lot of men are sweating while having sex & thats not a good idea when both of u are so sticky & still cuddling for the sake u wanna show ur love
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by mexxmoney: 6:02am On Oct 13
It's not true
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by Luciferdevil(m): 6:03am On Oct 13
So Funke has been deceiving all this while cos of my big black snake she can't seem to resist.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by BleSSedMee(f): 6:05am On Oct 13
Hear him! Hear him, the Love Doc.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by Lordygram(m): 6:10am On Oct 13
The guy is just ignorant and only wanted to sound intelligent.. There are sceneros where in the case of early morning sex where the partner would want to quickly get up and prepare for work, to beat traffic like in a state like lagos.. The partner can have a flight to catch.. etc.. Other biological factors can make a partner stand up quickly even after sex, some might want to stand up to urinate or use the toilet.. But in the situation when non of that is the case, then the partner should stay and cuddle the other..
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by ibkkk(f): 6:16am On Oct 13
Lordygram:
Rightly said.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by pyyxxaro: 6:30am On Oct 13
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by DanielsParker: 6:42am On Oct 13
ok. who is yemi?
so I can't stand up to piss again?
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by BCISLTD: 10:58pm On Oct 13
and this one is someone’s father....
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by Sleyanya1(m): 10:59pm On Oct 13
That's not Correct o, especially when the guy is practising Raw + Withdrawal method.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by cristianisraeli: 10:59pm On Oct 13
pzphoto:
true talk
after nacking a woman is supposed to be there like fish
but if she stand up fast...bro check yourself wella..you no nack the angu 90 wella
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by supersystemsnig: 10:59pm On Oct 13
What cra.ck are these guyz loading up thezdays? Suddenly everyone has sumfin to say...
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by SlayQueenSlayer: 11:00pm On Oct 13
Whether the person loves you or not, no one is able to leave immediately after a good sex that resulted in orgasm. And even if it was a stolen sex, leaving immediately will be as heavy as a pupil waking up to go to school. It has more to do with unsatisfactory sex than love.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by davillian(m): 11:00pm On Oct 13
I agree with the kiss aspect.
After sex I expect both parties involved to clean-up( take shower) before cuddling.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by bigerboy200: 11:00pm On Oct 13
Lol... when Messi or Ronaldo tear goal..do they stay by the goal post to celebrate or they run far away to celebrate?? .... if she is ur wife..it's understandable to do the cuddling ish after nacking ..but if na one random chick..abeegy..make she come dey go her house jare
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by Foodforthought(m): 11:00pm On Oct 13
Which kind mosquito dey bite me self?
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by loomer: 11:01pm On Oct 13
Agreed
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by EliteBiz: 11:02pm On Oct 13
He is right, Intelligent people knows that
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by amilak: 11:02pm On Oct 13
The world is gradually waning into confusion. Some people can't diffrenciate among Love, lovemaking and sex. How can a choice made after s*x determines whether one love his/ her partner. Although the act of leaping out of the bed by a man or woman after attaining their s*xual gratification may be a pointer to what the party genuinely desired ( in this case s*x), the act can not be exclusively used as a yard stick for whether love exist. The statement made the OP is overly myopic
Na wah too much gramma
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by CairoCharles: 11:02pm On Oct 13
He's kinda right... in a way
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by zamwazi(m): 11:03pm On Oct 13
Baba clear point there o....
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by Pidginwhisper: 11:03pm On Oct 13
This one never get sense since How many yrs ago
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by rasazee(m): 11:03pm On Oct 13
D rate Wey I dey jump up no be here o
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by budusky05(m): 11:04pm On Oct 13
So make I sidon dey wait for another round?
.
Rubish
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by BISHOPsalazar: 11:04pm On Oct 13
What is I stand up immediately because I want to watch Madrid Vs Tottenham?
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by Adaumunocha(f): 11:04pm On Oct 13
Not always d case.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by Pidginwhisper: 11:05pm On Oct 13
ibkkk:Ow far..i fit marry you?
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by Phi001(m): 11:05pm On Oct 13
It's ordinary sex I sexed, nobody glued me to the bed.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" by Bills2307(m): 11:06pm On Oct 13
lol... all I know is that many Nigerians will follow the super eagles to russia next year so that they can meet the owner of MMM ND do the ultimate revenge on him .
