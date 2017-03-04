Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" (12487 Views)

Nollywood actor Yomi fabiyi said this in a post he shared on his IG page. Read below





I hear you









Not everyone is fond of KISSING like french kiss/ torrid kiss/ lip lock or whatever you call it.. BUT this doesn't mean s(he) don't love his/his partner..



And its only sweet to cuddle each other if the AC is ON..Usually, a lot of men are sweating while having sex & thats not a good idea when both of u are so sticky & still cuddling for the sake u wanna show ur love YAY!!Not everyone is fond of KISSING like french kiss/ torrid kiss/ lip lock or whatever you call it.. BUT this doesn't mean s(he) don't love his/his partner..And its only sweet to cuddle each other if the AC is ON..Usually, a lot of men are sweating while having sex & thats not a good idea when both of u are so sticky & still cuddling for the sake u wanna show ur love 57 Likes 2 Shares

It's not true 6 Likes 2 Shares

So Funke has been deceiving all this while cos of my big black snake she can't seem to resist. 3 Likes

Hear him! Hear him, the Love Doc.

The guy is just ignorant and only wanted to sound intelligent.. There are sceneros where in the case of early morning sex where the partner would want to quickly get up and prepare for work, to beat traffic like in a state like lagos.. The partner can have a flight to catch.. etc.. Other biological factors can make a partner stand up quickly even after sex, some might want to stand up to urinate or use the toilet.. But in the situation when non of that is the case, then the partner should stay and cuddle the other.. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Rightly said. Rightly said. 11 Likes

ok. who is yemi?



so I can't stand up to piss again? 6 Likes

and this one is someone’s father.... and this one is someone’s father.... 4 Likes







That's not Correct o, especially when the guy is practising Raw + Withdrawal method. 17 Likes 2 Shares

true talk



after nacking a woman is supposed to be there like fish



but if she stand up fast...bro check yourself wella..you no nack the angu 90 wella true talkafter nacking a woman is supposed to be there like fishbut if she stand up fast...bro check yourself wella..you no nack the angu 90 wella 9 Likes 1 Share

What cra.ck are these guyz loading up thezdays? Suddenly everyone has sumfin to say... 3 Likes 1 Share

Whether the person loves you or not, no one is able to leave immediately after a good sex that resulted in orgasm. And even if it was a stolen sex, leaving immediately will be as heavy as a pupil waking up to go to school. It has more to do with unsatisfactory sex than love. 3 Likes

I agree with the kiss aspect.

After sex I expect both parties involved to clean-up( take shower) before cuddling.

Lol... when Messi or Ronaldo tear goal..do they stay by the goal post to celebrate or they run far away to celebrate?? .... if she is ur wife..it's understandable to do the cuddling ish after nacking ..but if na one random chick..abeegy..make she come dey go her house jare 16 Likes

Which kind mosquito dey bite me self?

Agreed

He is right, Intelligent people knows that





Na wah too much gramma The world is gradually waning into confusion. Some people can't diffrenciate among Love, lovemaking and sex. How can a choice made after s*x determines whether one love his/ her partner. Although the act of leaping out of the bed by a man or woman after attaining their s*xual gratification may be a pointer to what the party genuinely desired ( in this case s*x), the act can not be exclusively used as a yard stick for whether love exist. The statement made the OP is overly myopicNa wah too much gramma

He's kinda right... in a way

Baba clear point there o....

This one never get sense since How many yrs ago 1 Like

D rate Wey I dey jump up no be here o

So make I sidon dey wait for another round?







Rubish

What is I stand up immediately because I want to watch Madrid Vs Tottenham?

Not always d case.

Rightly said. Ow far..i fit marry you? Ow far..i fit marry you?

It's ordinary sex I sexed, nobody glued me to the bed. 1 Like