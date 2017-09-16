



In life, nothing is impossible and I don’t believe there is no art that can’t be learned.



I was nearly sacked for standing up to my boss but you might not be that lucky.



Before you have enough and take it out on that your bad boss at work especially the aggressive and domineering ones, a closer look at the four points below might keep you a day longer in your job.



Maintain your cool

One of the best ways to burst the ego of a domineering boss is by you not talking back at them when the “rant” is on. By maintaining your cool, you are in charge and the one to determine if the altercation should go on or not. I have been there and I must say it is not really worth it. Mine nearly got me fired because I wanted to show my boss she does not have the sole right to be angry or to talk to me in provocative terms and language but I went overboard with my anger and it nearly cost me dearly . At the end, I apologized but the damages have been done. Nothing confuses an aggressive boss the more like an ever smiling subordinates who leave them hanging about the next actions to take. By doing this, you are not only saving yourself and family from transfer of aggression which is likely to occur if the reverse is to be the case but also making a lasting impression at work.



Don’t Act Alone, Consult other Colleagues.

How do you handle a bad boss at work especially when you are new to the company? How do you get along with a bad boss when he or she is the domineering and aggressive type? Every man has a price and your boss is not an exception. First day at my previous work was an eye opener. One I will never wish any one to pass through. My boss was this insatiable and non-conformist perfectionist who never get satisfied with anything no matter how hard you tried. I was the best in my team but it was hell working with her. In the end, I was forced to resign. A year later it dawned on me that I made a mistake with the way I handled things because I never knew better then. The good thing now is that you don’t have to be in my shoes, you don’t have to make same mistakes. Before I came into the company, there are people working with her and they were really getting along well. What made mine different then? Hear this, to get along with a bad boss especially when you are new to the company, you need to consult with the old staff. Talk to one or two colleagues who are willing to help you in the company. With this, you will know what your boss like and what he or she does not.



Confront Strategically and with Evidence

Confronting a bad boss with the sole aim of winning an argument is a sure way to lose your job before you get started unless you have one waiting for you outside the door .Off course you might probably win the argument but the sad truth is that you are not indispensable and likely to get fired the next day. No boss wants to work with someone who will ridicule him in the presence of senior colleagues and even subordinates. I was lucky to escape being fired but you might not be as lucky as I am. Strategic withdrawal is a conflict resolution skill that is of utmost importance in the work place. Learn when to let things slide and make sure you don’t take the lead role in a mob action against your company. Doing so will single you out as a rebel leader and you know where that will lead to.



The book, Leadership Secrets of Attila the Hun, by Wess Roberts, provides a clue for a dealing with a horrible leader. Be principled, but don’t be stupid. You must fight with a bad boss with facts and be positive and constructive as much as possible in your argument. Never, I repeat never must your argument be seen as a “dressing down” template by your bad boss. If possible, always keep a copy of your facts. If not now, you will need them when it matters most.



Build Trust

Trust building is of utmost importance not just between lovers but in all spheres of life and you building one with your boss will take you far. Building trust is the best way to work with the micromanager of a boss who is known for hovering around and always checking your work. Aside making sure your works are error-proof, the best way to build trust and get along with your boss is to keep him/her up to date with your reports. With this, he gets the credit he craves for and will be easier to get along with than a boss you totally shut off from the project you are undertaking.



Handling a bad boss at work isn't something that just happen overnight. Why some bad bosses have their "badness" imprinted in their DNA, others are as a result of the "bossy" nature that comes with power. There is a reason everyone craves to be their own boss but before you become one, the harassment at work might just be too much for you to bear and the temptation to explode is becoming a burden. While you are at liberty to do that, that very choice would be denied you today until you are done reading this. Day in day out, you are out there talking to friends and colleagues about how difficult your boss is and you are probably seeking for ways to handle him and work without losing your head. It is the right thing to do but the irony is this, you are here looking for ways to handle an aggressive and domineering boss but your subordinates will definitely find this post too on how to handle you when you finally become your own boss. In essence, while you wish your boss is easier and more lenient to work with, make sure you are one when you finally become a boss as well. 