₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,931 members, 3,794,045 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017 at 11:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned (3858 Views)
What Is The Best Way To Handle A Randy Boss Without Losing Your Job? / How To Handle A Grammarian Boss At The Office? / How To Look Busy At Work Without Really Working (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by Brownville007: 9:04am
Handling a bad boss at work isn’t something that just happen overnight. Why some bad bosses have their “badness” imprinted in their DNA, others are as a result of the “bossy” nature that comes with power. There is a reason everyone craves to be their own boss but before you become one, the harassment at work might just be too much for you to bear and the temptation to explode is becoming a burden. While you are at liberty to do that, that very choice would be denied you today until you are done reading this. Day in day out, you are out there talking to friends and colleagues about how difficult your boss is and you are probably seeking for ways to handle him and work without losing your head. It is the right thing to do but the irony is this, you are here looking for ways to handle an aggressive and domineering boss but your subordinates will definitely find this post too on how to handle you when you finally become your own boss. In essence, while you wish your boss is easier and more lenient to work with, make sure you are one when you finally become a boss as well.www.career4dev.com
In life, nothing is impossible and I don’t believe there is no art that can’t be learned.
I was nearly sacked for standing up to my boss but you might not be that lucky.
Before you have enough and take it out on that your bad boss at work especially the aggressive and domineering ones, a closer look at the four points below might keep you a day longer in your job. www.career4dev.com
Maintain your cool
One of the best ways to burst the ego of a domineering boss is by you not talking back at them when the “rant” is on. By maintaining your cool, you are in charge and the one to determine if the altercation should go on or not. I have been there and I must say it is not really worth it. Mine nearly got me fired because I wanted to show my boss she does not have the sole right to be angry or to talk to me in provocative terms and language but I went overboard with my anger and it nearly cost me dearly . At the end, I apologized but the damages have been done. Nothing confuses an aggressive boss the more like an ever smiling subordinates who leave them hanging about the next actions to take. By doing this, you are not only saving yourself and family from transfer of aggression which is likely to occur if the reverse is to be the case but also making a lasting impression at work.
Don’t Act Alone, Consult other Colleagues.
How do you handle a bad boss at work especially when you are new to the company? How do you get along with a bad boss when he or she is the domineering and aggressive type? Every man has a price and your boss is not an exception. First day at my previous work was an eye opener. One I will never wish any one to pass through. My boss was this insatiable and non-conformist perfectionist who never get satisfied with anything no matter how hard you tried. I was the best in my team but it was hell working with her. In the end, I was forced to resign. A year later it dawned on me that I made a mistake with the way I handled things because I never knew better then. The good thing now is that you don’t have to be in my shoes, you don’t have to make same mistakes. Before I came into the company, there are people working with her and they were really getting along well. What made mine different then? Hear this, to get along with a bad boss especially when you are new to the company, you need to consult with the old staff. Talk to one or two colleagues who are willing to help you in the company. With this, you will know what your boss like and what he or she does not.
Confront Strategically and with Evidence
Confronting a bad boss with the sole aim of winning an argument is a sure way to lose your job before you get started unless you have one waiting for you outside the door .Off course you might probably win the argument but the sad truth is that you are not indispensable and likely to get fired the next day. No boss wants to work with someone who will ridicule him in the presence of senior colleagues and even subordinates. I was lucky to escape being fired but you might not be as lucky as I am. Strategic withdrawal is a conflict resolution skill that is of utmost importance in the work place. Learn when to let things slide and make sure you don’t take the lead role in a mob action against your company. Doing so will single you out as a rebel leader and you know where that will lead to.
The book, Leadership Secrets of Attila the Hun, by Wess Roberts, provides a clue for a dealing with a horrible leader. Be principled, but don’t be stupid. You must fight with a bad boss with facts and be positive and constructive as much as possible in your argument. Never, I repeat never must your argument be seen as a “dressing down” template by your bad boss. If possible, always keep a copy of your facts. If not now, you will need them when it matters most.
Build Trust
Trust building is of utmost importance not just between lovers but in all spheres of life and you building one with your boss will take you far. Building trust is the best way to work with the micromanager of a boss who is known for hovering around and always checking your work. Aside making sure your works are error-proof, the best way to build trust and get along with your boss is to keep him/her up to date with your reports. With this, he gets the credit he craves for and will be easier to get along with than a boss you totally shut off from the project you are undertaking.
Source: https://www.career4dev.com/4-incredible-ways-to-handle-a-bad-boss-at-work-without-getting-burned/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:58am
Ok
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by braine: 9:58am
My boss can be a pain in the ass sometimes, but then, he's human and has flaws just like everyone else.
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by excel127(m): 9:58am
I'm my own boss.
We don't get burned.
TeamEntrepreneur
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by ayokunlei(m): 9:58am
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by Narldon(f): 9:58am
Now This has made FrontPage...
My Boss whom is Active on Nairaland,
Will now read this Post..
And re-strategize for Counter-Attack
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by wolextayo(m): 9:58am
you already called him bad boss. So what are you telling me. Be prepared to leave ogbeni
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by MhizzAJ(f): 9:59am
My boss is a perfectionist
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by silasweb(m): 10:00am
Thanks for the tips
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by Kenon9: 10:02am
Depends on the definition of a bad boss..and again what a white man call a bad boss maybe different from what an African calls a bad boss...op take note
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by Durosure(m): 10:04am
Laptops available for sale
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by code9(m): 10:10am
Narldon:
You're pretty
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by demsid(m): 10:11am
Neatly used iPhone 5s 16 gig rom
With original charger, pack n sim pin, fingerprint working perfectly.
long lasting battery, 4G LTE
Call 08087219596.
Lagos residents
Call or what'sapp now.
Price 45k negotiable.
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by dotunbekro06(m): 10:15am
Team ;DBoss yourself
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by serverconnect: 10:18am
NICE ONE
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by vybzkartel: 10:26am
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by jdluv(f): 10:26am
1. So you be smilIn when your dey para. ah you don cook your pepper soup.
2. others in the office that will carry wat you said to the boss so they can get the tag- "good and reliable"
okay i hear you
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by classicfrank4u(m): 10:30am
nothing New!! I was expecting to see some magical techniques#disapointed
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by Flashh: 10:31am
code9:Naldon is a male running female moniker.
Don't be fooled.
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by Thobiy(m): 10:32am
I doubt most of this point will work except that of " Trust"
1 Like
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by jameshow: 10:39am
I don't like female bosses, they are usually domineering & power intoxicating. I worked with one though i was forced to resign and she was also sacked my the director. This woman can talk, shout, embarrass and even curse anybody working directly with her. The funniest thing is that am even more qualified than the woman in that field. Each time we are to be paid our bonuses she will reduce mine while she paid others full, this thing do get me angry, I severally reported her to a superior officer but is like they both knew about it, luckily for me I got a payment voucher for one of the bonuses we have been paid which she reduced mine, I kept it as an evidence, I took the pics and have itbon my phone, after some weeks another money was to be shared by the staff she did the same thing to me and some other people, it was director himself that corrected that and we were paid full, all these had made me pregnant with an anger towards her, one day she called a meeting and we were all there when she appointed me to carry out an assignment which I turned down publicly this was very painful to her as I disrespected her in midst of other staff, she was angry and I was too, she abused me and even sent me to my parents at home, I left the meeting and someone reported the incident to the director who latter summoned me, that was how i presented my evidence i have against the woman and how she has been exploited all the staff their bonuses, I showed the director the picture i took on my phone and the one he corrected himself. The man was speechless, I later heard that she has been doing some members of staff before I came, before we left office that day she was fired and i tendered my resignation letter
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by jameshow: 10:40am
I don't like female bosses, they are usually domineering & power intoxicating. I worked with one though i was forced to resign and she was also sacked my the director. This woman can talk, shout, embarrass and even curse anybody working directly with her. The funniest thing is that am even more qualified than the woman in that field. Each time we are to be paid our bonuses she will reduce mine while she paid others full, this thing do get me angry, I severally reported her to a superior officer but is like they both knew about it, luckily for me I got a payment voucher for one of the bonuses we have been paid which she reduced mine, I kept it as an evidence, I took the pics and have itbon my phone, after some weeks another money was to be shared by the staff she did the same thing to me and some other people, it was director himself that corrected that and we were paid full, all these had made me pregnant with an anger towards her, one day she called a meeting and we were all there when she appointed me to carry out an assignment which I turned down publicly this was very painful to her as I disrespected her in midst of other staff, she was angry and I was too, she abused me and even sent me to my parents at home, I left the meeting and someone reported the incident to the director who latter summoned me, that was how i presented my evidence i have against the woman and how she has been exploiting other members of staff their bonuses, I showed the director the picture i took on my phone and the one he corrected himself. The man was speechless, I later heard that she has been doing some members of staff before I came, before we left office that day she was fired and i tendered my resignation letter
1 Like
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by nulo: 10:55am
nice post
.
Be qualified to plan, manage and evaluate digital campaigns in social media, search engine, email, affiliate marketing and more, and learn to confidently integrate them with business, brand or organization’s wider marketing strategy
Search Engine Optimization
- Pay Per Click Advertising
- Digital Display Marketing
- Social Media Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Web Analytics
- Strategy and Planning
- Youtube SEO
see signature for contact details...
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by neatideas: 10:57am
Before you call your boss 'Bad Boss' you should search yourself if you are a good staff.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by webhcc: 10:58am
Selling On Your Site Made Easy. Get Fully Functional E-commerce Website
For …N69,999 ( Original Value of N150,000 - Guaranteed that You Cant Get This Value Anywhere ELSE!)
People's lives are hectic; getting to a bricks and mortar store means taking a sizeable chunk out of their day for a detour.
Whether they're just getting through the door after a 10-hour work day, or getting the shopping done at the crack of dawn before the kids get up, customers appreciate the convenience of online shopping.
eCommerce means you can fit into your customer's busy lives, offering the products they want, when they want them.
Your website is your showroom, where customers can research your product and see all the reasons it is right for them.
That is why your E-commerce Website development can’t afford to be handled by 'Web-Quacks’
What we will deploy for your E-commerce website:
• User-friendly interface
• Add, edit & delete products
• Create product categories & sub-categories
• Control item quantities & stock
• Powerful catalogue search options
• Account Registration & Login
• Securely sell documents and software
• Accept credit cards
• One year web hosting & domain name registration
• Unlimited email addresses
• SEO friendly web pages
• Free technical support for one month
• Free Online Marketing Campaign for 1 week
• Digital Media Marketing Consultancy
• DIY Image upload tutorials
• DIY blog training FREE
Plus much more
Contact NOW on 09030458740 or 09030729459
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by GreatUniben: 11:00am
My boss always has reason to quarrel with me everyday for no good reason. At first I was thinking that I don't do things right, then when I consulted my elder colleagues, they informed me that, that is how he is. Until you will shout back at him. And one day, he told me that I am sacked and as a result, I have nothing to loose anymore, I faced him, tell him to go to hell and never call me back. Later in the evening, he sent me a mail to apologize for his actions and that he will never repeat such again. From then till now, I am working peacefully and accurately.
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by Riskolo80: 11:01am
In just one week you will make enough money here and be your own boss. Steady and better income.
Click this link below. Register and view ads, fill captcha and get paid. Very simple.
http://faredrvjci.bid/7475839691657/
Try it for 5 minutes and if you don't get amazed by what you will see...Quit!!
Thank me later.
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by Mikeal09: 11:04am
Narldon:How come you thought my thought
Narldon:How come you thought my thought
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by Mikeal09: 11:07am
Flashh:That can't be true. And if it is, i'm already fooled, just leave me at that state.
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by oloruntoba77(m): 11:08am
I have a taste of bad boss. My experience was horrible. Managing bad boss is not easy. It affect your productivity and most times causes psychological and emotional trauma . I work in an organization where staff are treated like slave. At the sight of your boss you are like God help me. Staff are verbally abused and humiliated. The worst of all people are sacked at will. No compensation
I think we need a forum on nairaland where workers can always express their plight and even seek justice against some bosses and some organisations here in Nigeria. #WorkersRightAreAbusedOnDailyBasis
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by seguntijan(m): 11:13am
Government needs to check compliance of private organizations to labour laws and other enactments like Staff Pensions and others.
.
The reason for labour laws is to different employment from slavery
|Re: 4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned by Princedan50: 11:16am
oloruntoba77:seconded
Searching For A Job? Look Inwards! / Ekundayo Adeyemi- Nigeria's First Professor Of Architecture / What Is It Like Been A Graduate In Biochemistry In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: lebete3000, Liverpoolfc(m), fellowtee1(m), babankd, assurance11, cyborg123(m), bartho77(m), larrieking(m), Famocious(m), elubs, yedy62, ToyinDipo(m), ColourMeAmazing, donmatin(m), dedons, nwachivis(m), Kalapizim(m), Sadunky(m), amr12, gbzed(m), lawngmahan(m), AvsGot007(m), coachy777(m), Lampard22(m), engrbhadmus(m), UNITEDBRAND(m) and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13