₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,028 members, 3,794,393 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017 at 02:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) (2110 Views)
|RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by itsdumebi(m): 1:39pm
A heavily pregnant woman, who suddenly went into labour while in commercial bus to Lagos Island was this morning rushed to Lagos Island Maternity by the operatives of Rapid Response Squad patrolling Ketu Alapere.
The pregnant lady, in her early 30s was inside a danfo bus enroute Lagos Island when she started calling for assistance of other passengers in the bus that the baby's head was out.
On getting wind of the ceaseless shouts of, "please help, the baby's head is out", the RRS Officers close by Ketu Alapere footbridge moved the lady out into RRS vehicle and took her to a private hospital in Ogudu where she was rejected because she had no card.
Losing so much fluid, the lady suggested she should be taken to Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, where she was instantly received and taken to the Labour Room.
The officers left the lady in custody of three volunteers and nurses before leaving the hospital to return to their beat in Ketu Alapere this afternoon.
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by Mynd44: 1:42pm
Respect
8 Likes
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by veekid(m): 1:43pm
Good stuff! Wawu!!
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 1:43pm
Good
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by phunsticks(m): 1:43pm
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:43pm
God. Bless y'all all
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by lovingyouhun: 1:44pm
May the blessings of God locate her helpers Amen
2 Likes
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by lawngmahan(m): 1:44pm
Nice one
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by Narldon(f): 1:44pm
After Labour and the Baby discovers he was born in Nigeria..
2 Likes
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by Leonard0123(m): 1:44pm
Nigeria shall be great again.
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by menstrualpad: 1:45pm
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by Mc23: 1:45pm
and took her to a private hospital in Ogudu where she was rejected because she had no card.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by doughziay(m): 1:45pm
Make the pikin no join police oooo
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by Chascop: 1:46pm
commendable... their network comes in once in awhile
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by iamdannyfc(m): 1:46pm
Shey rrs dey born pikin ni?
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by nicemajor(m): 1:46pm
God bless RRS officials...... The piken go strong die
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by hezy4real01(m): 1:47pm
Good one, we are getting there
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by Dididrumz(m): 1:47pm
Kudoss.....
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by Oluwapresley(m): 1:47pm
Nigeria shall be great again!
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by pokipoki: 1:48pm
itsdumebi:It's high time the government start jailing private hospital owners for rejecting people.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by Houseofglam7: 1:49pm
Eyah
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 1:50pm
hmmm
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by EponOjuku: 1:51pm
It's like the best natured and professional policemen have been posted to serve in the the RRS.
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by free2ryhme: 1:51pm
itsdumebi:
Naija police i hail
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by whitebeard(m): 1:51pm
even mynd44 feels them..!! Tell me mynd have u ever been on the bad side of the police force before...!!
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by banmee(m): 1:52pm
Leonard0123:
Nigeria was never great.
1 Like
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by free2ryhme: 1:52pm
itsdumebi:
Police is your ( wife's ) friend
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by sunsewa16: 1:52pm
common card,wickedness of humanity to fellow humanity is what I can't fathom.
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by EponOjuku: 1:53pm
sunsewa16:
The hospital rejecting her is evil and cruel but they may have their reasons. For instance, the patient's medical history.
|Re: RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) by Ampo: 1:53pm
That is good of them. If other Police officers can emulate such a good action, Nigeria is in path of greatness
Ladies Only! / How To Cure Ailments With Common Fruits Around You / What Are Your Problems Or Challenges? Is It HEALTH?
Viewing this topic: Febup, webbro007(m), KENZINCO(m), lmm4real, Pidginwhisper, michoade, ngng, Joyintwos(m), malmo, GIDIBANKZ, foliman(m), oxbowlake, kaykay1980, slimthugchimee(m), strix(m), Jibabs2(m), Nascad, lhordspy, shizzy7(f), blogbaby(f), baruzeez(m), jayjayfancy(m), muderkid(m), joenor(m), Ambassador1991(m), Treash(m), adeoye4real4, onpoint247, olaboy33(m), rovher(m), debdave(f), Ulzee007, Tuneday01(m), emerged01(m), kennysalah, kapitaz, meelorlah(f), petrelli07, Mynd44, kellystech(m), DrOgunbuyide(m), GrAnDwEeZ(m), GreenMavro, merit1988(f), Gbengaodutona(m), kaybee88(m), bellville, esty16(f), tirex(m), bligs, orobski(m), teeyem(m), naptu2, MrEgghead(m), laughterboi(m), holybabayo(m), btcbunker and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 253