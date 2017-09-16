Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / RSS Officers Rush Woman In Labour To Hospital In Ketu (photos) (2110 Views)

A heavily pregnant woman, who suddenly went into labour while in commercial bus to Lagos Island was this morning rushed to Lagos Island Maternity by the operatives of Rapid Response Squad patrolling Ketu Alapere.

The pregnant lady, in her early 30s was inside a danfo bus enroute Lagos Island when she started calling for assistance of other passengers in the bus that the baby's head was out.

On getting wind of the ceaseless shouts of, "please help, the baby's head is out", the RRS Officers close by Ketu Alapere footbridge moved the lady out into RRS vehicle and took her to a private hospital in Ogudu where she was rejected because she had no card.

Losing so much fluid, the lady suggested she should be taken to Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, where she was instantly received and taken to the Labour Room.

The officers left the lady in custody of three volunteers and nurses before leaving the hospital to return to their beat in Ketu Alapere this afternoon.

Respect 8 Likes

Good stuff! Wawu!!

Good

God. Bless y'all all

May the blessings of God locate her helpers Amen 2 Likes

Nice one​







After Labour and the Baby discovers he was born in Nigeria..







2 Likes

Nigeria shall be great again.

and took her to a private hospital in Ogudu where she was rejected because she had no card. 2 Likes 1 Share

Make the pikin no join police oooo

commendable... their network comes in once in awhile

Shey rrs dey born pikin ni?

God bless RRS officials...... The piken go strong die

Good one, we are getting there

Kudoss.....

Nigeria shall be great again!

itsdumebi:

Eyah

hmmm

It's like the best natured and professional policemen have been posted to serve in the the RRS.

itsdumebi:

Naija police i hail Naija police i hail

even mynd44 feels them..!! Tell me mynd have u ever been on the bad side of the police force before...!! even mynd44 feels them..!! Tell me mynd have u ever been on the bad side of the police force before...!!

Leonard0123:

Nigeria shall be great again.

Nigeria was never great. Nigeria was never great. 1 Like

itsdumebi:

Police is your ( wife's ) friend Police is your ( wife's ) friend

common card,wickedness of humanity to fellow humanity is what I can't fathom.

sunsewa16:

common card,wickedness of humanity to fellow humanity is what I can't fathom.

The hospital rejecting her is evil and cruel but they may have their reasons. For instance, the patient's medical history. The hospital rejecting her is evil and cruel but they may have their reasons. For instance, the patient's medical history.