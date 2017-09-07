₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by tripleY(m): 3:18pm On Sep 16
Paga, one of the early payment platforms in Nigeria, has announced it is now fully integrated into Nigeria’s Banking System. This is according to Tayo Oviosu, the CEO and founder of Paga.
Explaining Paga’s mode of operation before the integration, Oviosu said that it took about two hours to verify a transfer. As a result, they had a lot of angry customers.
“When Paga launched to the public the only way to fund an account was either at a Paga agent or by visiting a bank branch to deposit to our bank account. If you used the second approach you had to notify us on our site. Two members of our team had to verify your deposit before we gave you electronic value. We termed this process “manual deposit”. We had 20 staff to make this manual deposit process work! It took us about 2hrs on average to process any deposit. Sometimes the banks didn’t post immediately, sometimes they didn’t post until evening. We could only give value when we saw money in our account. Other times we just had a major backlog. Either way, we had irate customers, and understandably so.”
Since this manual deposit process cannot be scaled, Paga had no choice than to work directly with banks.
Oviosu said that they started with 6 banks (including all major banks) adding that “Today, Paga is now connected to all banks in Nigeria. You can transfer money to your Paga account instantly, using your Paga 10 digit account number, from any bank in Nigeria. You can also transfer from Paga to any bank account in Nigeria instantly. This is a core foundation for the future.”
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/paga-announces-that-it-is-now-fully-integrated-into-nigerias-banking-system/
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by HsLBroker(m): 3:21pm On Sep 16
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by abdeiz(m): 3:32pm On Sep 16
What's the difference and similarities between paga, payoneer Nd PayPal?
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by froz(m): 7:15am
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by rodeo0070(m): 8:47am
Forward ever FINTECH
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by uzoclinton(m): 9:14am
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by free2ryhme: 9:14am
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by uzoclinton(m): 9:15am
abdeiz:make Google your friend
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by Elslim: 9:15am
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by dennisworld1(m): 9:17am
PAGA co i nor like ona service
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by tomholly: 9:17am
Good .
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by SenorFax(m): 9:17am
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by idupaul: 9:17am
Paga has really been resilient sha
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by Partnerbiz2: 9:17am
Not understanding
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by wickyyolo: 9:17am
What is PAGA used for ? Been seeing their billboards around
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by djemillionia: 9:18am
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by AntiWailer: 9:20am
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by uhuogba: 9:20am
I used to love PAGA!
Their exchange rate was wonderful before their greed set it.
Typical Nigerian Company, inconsistent and the lust for more so soon!.
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by NwaAmaikpe: 9:20am
Good news for Yahoo Yahoo group of companies.
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by salbis(m): 9:20am
I wish all stakeholders luck.
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by Sanemind(m): 9:21am
wickyyolo:the offer transaction services just like quickteller
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by Thobiy(m): 9:21am
Welcome development
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by pandapluto: 9:22am
I'm a Paga agent. Paga is a nice platform. easy to use but they need to work on having a personalised POS for transactions. with that, agents can overcome the stress of getting pos from banks cos it takes months and affects Biz.
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by rattlesnake(m): 9:24am
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by BunbleBee: 9:25am
ok good job...remain PAYPAL
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by DoyenExchange: 9:31am
Good innovation!
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by crazygod(m): 9:33am
I love this Paga initiative. For those who can't transfer fund by mobile, paga has really reduced the excruciating stress of queuing in the bank or ATM. This guy that founded paga is a genius. He might end up becoming one of the richest dudes in Africa.
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by lincolnj88: 9:35am
All this 1960 tech company... Have they not heard of blockchain technology
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by wildchild02: 9:38am
PAGA is only popular in Lagos
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by babaolofin: 9:44am
crazygod:
How about Mitchell of Interswitch?
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by Mmadu111: 9:46am
Paga is good but I still prefer Payza cos Payza has integrated Bitcoin in their payment system. Though I have both; paga and Payza
|Re: PAGA Announces That It Is Now Fully Integrated Into Nigeria’s Banking System by Pavore9: 9:47am
We are still far behind when it comes to mobile money.
