|GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Laveda(f): 7:51pm
The entire banking system of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) has been down since morning.
Online banking (737), Atm and due to this, many people have been stranded with businesses put on hold, earlier today a message was sent that there’s a problem and everything would be rectified between the hours of 12 and 1
But looks like that didn’t work, read tweets of Nigerians lamenting of all what they went through, such a pity. Hope it will be rectified soon.
Who was affected here?
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Laveda(f): 7:52pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by hoesaintloyal(m): 7:54pm
Happens sometime.
That shouldn't be the end of the world.
So Laveda, you're now a blogger?
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by JeffreyJamez(m): 7:54pm
Gtb don f up today shaaa. Since morning all channels down!. People stranded all over.
Shout out to those of you that use POS at restaurants or your cards with Uber. Una go wash plate come trek untop today .
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Laveda(f): 7:59pm
hoesaintloyal:
Yes, i am.
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by hoesaintloyal(m): 8:01pm
Laveda:
Hmmm .
Pretty cool..Always nice to see a female get productive.
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Baawaa(m): 8:07pm
But I just used one of Gtbank ATM machine
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by internationalman(m): 8:19pm
MTN network too. they told my friend to come back tomorrow when he went to retrieve his SIM. They said they had network problem.
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Laveda(f): 8:26pm
hoesaintloyal:
Thank you.
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Gentlevin: 8:45pm
gtb system is OK now. Atleast, I just received my salary alert few mins ago....
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by auntysimbiat(f): 8:48pm
Too bad
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Laveda(f): 8:49pm
Gentlevin:
Let's share it.
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Gentlevin: 8:51pm
Laveda:hmmmm I wanted to share it ooo but d network does not like u dis evening d moment u said "let's share it", Gtb network disappeared...
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Laveda(f): 8:57pm
Gentlevin:
I know you're lying, but continue.
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Gentlevin: 9:04pm
Laveda:hahahahaha so am lying abi? But when Gtb sent all of u that message(though I did not receive it), none of u said Gtb was lying abi?......Don't worry u are a big babe and u pass dis small salary change abi...
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by hoesaintloyal(m): 9:08pm
Laveda:Do you answer PM's?
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Laveda(f): 9:10pm
hoesaintloyal:
For something important, yup.
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by dominique(f): 9:41pm
Seems they've fixed the issue now.
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:47pm
dominique:
I don't think so.
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by nairavsdollars: 9:50pm
Why won't it collapse. They employ SSCE holders and give them forms to give every Dick, Tom and Harry on the streets....
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by deepwater(f): 9:50pm
Lol
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by BrutalJab: 9:51pm
Their ATM stand was hell today... Couldn't even use my card.
Usual of them
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by cogbuagu: 9:52pm
Most people's face where like this, when it hit them today.
Over crowded bank
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Emanodimo(m): 9:53pm
That's what happens when you over-stretch believing you are expanding...
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by themonk(m): 9:53pm
Laveda:
Girls no dey use ear hear sala..
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by cyndy1000(f): 9:54pm
I was so surprised I couldn't use my card 2 withdraw this evening.please hope their service will start working by tomorrow
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by solid3(m): 9:54pm
Hdhd
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by perez100: 9:55pm
Couldn't link my dom acc today.
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by SalamRushdie: 9:55pm
Is that why my GT account has been rejecting a transfer from my UBA all day ...thanks for this
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by 989900: 9:56pm
I don enter one chance . . . transferred some useful funds to my GTB from my Access some 4 hours ago. Hopefully, it will reflect . . . I can't log in right now, and no alert yet.
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by Fmdjesse(m): 9:56pm
Laveda:
Be like say NORTH KOREA don attack/hack una too?�
|Re: GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer by MasterRahl(m): 9:56pm
The experience was similar here in Uyo. I couldn't withdraw. So I stayed cashless. I've vowed never to touch my savings @ First Bank & FCMB. So I had till GTB service returned cos that's my spending account. Lol. Its well sha. Once in a while, such things happen.
