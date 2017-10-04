Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / GTB Banking System Down All Day, Customers Suffer (11713 Views)

The entire banking system of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) has been down since morning.



Online banking (737), Atm and due to this, many people have been stranded with businesses put on hold, earlier today a message was sent that there’s a problem and everything would be rectified between the hours of 12 and 1



But looks like that didn’t work, read tweets of Nigerians lamenting of all what they went through, such a pity. Hope it will be rectified soon.



http://orjisblog.com.ng/2017/10/04/gtb-banking-system-down-all-day-customers-suffer/



Happens sometime.



That shouldn't be the end of the world.



So Laveda, you're now a blogger? 5 Likes





Shout out to those of you that use POS at restaurants or your cards with Uber. Una go wash plate come trek untop today . Gtb don f up today shaaa. Since morning all channels down!. People stranded all over.

Happens sometime.



That shouldn't be the end of the world.



So Laveda, you're now a blogger?

Yes, i am. Yes, i am. 1 Like

Yes, i am.

Hmmm .



Pretty cool..Always nice to see a female get productive. Hmmm .Pretty cool..Always nice to see a female get productive.

But I just used one of Gtbank ATM machine

MTN network too. they told my friend to come back tomorrow when he went to retrieve his SIM. They said they had network problem. 1 Like

Hmmm .



Pretty cool..Always nice to see a female get productive.









Thank you. Thank you.

gtb system is OK now. Atleast, I just received my salary alert few mins ago....

Too bad

gtb system is OK now. Atleast, I just received my salary alert few mins ago....

Let's share it.

hmmmm I wanted to share it ooo but d network does not like u dis evening d moment u said "let's share it", Gtb network disappeared...

hmmmm I wanted to share it ooo but d network does not like u dis evening d moment u said "let's share it", Gtb network disappeared...

I know you're lying, but continue.

hahahahaha so am lying abi? But when Gtb sent all of u that message(though I did not receive it), none of u said Gtb was lying abi?......Don't worry u are a big babe and u pass dis small salary change abi...

Thank you. Do you answer PM's? Do you answer PM's?

Do you answer PM's?

For something important, yup.

Seems they've fixed the issue now.

Seems they've fixed the issue now.

I don't think so.

Why won't it collapse. They employ SSCE holders and give them forms to give every Dick, Tom and Harry on the streets.... 2 Likes

Lol

Their ATM stand was hell today... Couldn't even use my card.



Usual of them



Over crowded bank

Most people's face where like this, when it hit them today.

That's what happens when you over-stretch believing you are expanding...

Let's share it.

Girls no dey use ear hear sala..

I was so surprised I couldn't use my card 2 withdraw this evening.please hope their service will start working by tomorrow

Hdhd

Couldn't link my dom acc today.

Is that why my GT account has been rejecting a transfer from my UBA all day ...thanks for this

I don enter one chance . . . transferred some useful funds to my GTB from my Access some 4 hours ago. Hopefully, it will reflect . . . I can't log in right now, and no alert yet.



The entire banking system of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) has been down since morning.



Online banking (737), Atm and due to this, many people have been stranded with businesses put on hold, earlier today a message was sent that there’s a problem and everything would be rectified between the hours of 12 and 1



But looks like that didn’t work, read tweets of Nigerians lamenting of all what they went through, such a pity. Hope it will be rectified soon.



Who was affected here?









Be like say NORTH KOREA don attack/hack una too?� Be like say NORTH KOREA don attack/hack una too?�