Watch video below





We all should have seen or heard of masquerades flogging people, but have you ever seen them flogging themselves?

Watch video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jS2QW1CAYN4







it could be NwaAmaikpe and sarrki

Masquerade dance

FLOG!!!!! Nigeria vs IPOB Round 1.!!

Juju don backfire na...

The literate and mst Intelligent people in Nigeria 4 Likes

Make I first watch the vid...

Can sombori narrate wet in dey happen here?

Joblessness!



I'm sure one of them is a university graduate



Anyways









Some Masquerades I saw Yesterday doing Python Dance







Biafran masquerade � 1 Like

The kind of news we hear in Nigeria baffles even the devil.. 1 Like

We all should have seen or heard of masquerades flogging people, but have you ever seen them flogging themselves?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jS2QW1CAYN4

So far na demselves

masquerade no get work again

The gods are crazy

Nice

When masquerades begin to flog themselves instead of men;



Then, you know, they have committed a taboo and their kingdom is coming to an unfortunate end! 2 Likes

Buhari vs Nnamdi Kanu 1 Like

msturE:



Why are those "twerkers" twerking in "strategic corners"?



Funny video. Why are those "twerkers" twerking in "strategic corners"?

The God's are angry.. I perceive jealousy here!!!! e be like say one of the masquerade get more followers for twitter... 1 Like

heavenly beating since we call them Ara orun

even without watching the video, mere looking at the costume I know they are Eastern masquerades ... Watching them is quite hilarious



Those masquerade are high on ijebu garri. Just imagine what this other useless masquerade was caught doing:

egungun becareful

Mad

