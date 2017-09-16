₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by timidapsin(m): 5:06pm
We all should have seen or heard of masquerades flogging people, but have you ever seen them flogging themselves?
Watch video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jS2QW1CAYN4
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by Chascop: 5:20pm
OK.. Masquerade dance
it could be NwaAmaikpe and sarrki
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by zamwazi(m): 5:38pm
Round 1.FLOG!!!!! Nigeria vs IPOB
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 5:38pm
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by dsocioemmy(m): 5:38pm
Juju don backfire na...
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by NorthSide: 5:38pm
The literate and mst Intelligent people in Nigeria
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by jtigwell0: 5:39pm
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by MrWondah(m): 5:39pm
Make I first watch the vid...
Modified .
Can sombori narrate wet in dey happen here?
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by emeijeh(m): 5:39pm
Joblessness!
I'm sure one of them is a university graduate
Anyways
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by msturE: 5:39pm
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by Narldon(f): 5:39pm
Some Masquerades I saw Yesterday doing Python Dance
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by Arry110: 5:40pm
Biafran masquerade �
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by fratermathy(m): 5:40pm
The kind of news we hear in Nigeria baffles even the devil..
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by free2ryhme: 5:40pm
timidapsin:
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by kings09(m): 5:40pm
So far na demselves
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by free2ryhme: 5:40pm
masquerade no get work again
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by oka4ugoo: 5:40pm
The gods are crazy
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by babyfaceafrica: 5:41pm
Nice
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by ceeroh(m): 5:41pm
.
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by ofuonyebi: 5:41pm
When masquerades begin to flog themselves instead of men;
Then, you know, they have committed a taboo and their kingdom is coming to an unfortunate end!
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by samyyoung1(m): 5:42pm
Buhari vs Nnamdi Kanu
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by fratermathy(m): 5:42pm
msturE:
Why are those "twerkers" twerking in "strategic corners"?
Funny video.
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by kaycyor: 5:42pm
The God's are angry.. I perceive jealousy here!!!! e be like say one of the masquerade get more followers for twitter...
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by holatin(m): 5:43pm
heavenly beating since we call them Ara orun
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by Tapout(m): 5:43pm
even without watching the video, mere looking at the costume I know they are Eastern masquerades ... Watching them is quite hilarious
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by Omagzee(m): 5:43pm
Those masquerade are high on ijebu garri. Just imagine what this other useless masquerade was caught doing:
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by grin88(m): 5:43pm
egungun becareful
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by Partnerbiz2: 5:44pm
Mad
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by oshe11(m): 5:44pm
sooooo
|Re: Masquerades Flog Each Other (Video) by chiefolododo(m): 5:48pm
Na WA oo
Viewing this topic: mak81, feezy(m), dozie12, agog, DANNED(m), Chikkichukky(f), skylane(m), Salligreen, bonboclat, jojothegreat(m), Offside, Sweetmom, SporaD8, lalaboi(m), israelboy1(m), Synergy01, captcochrane(m), cashlurd(m), nedsly, Succinct1(m), jaysnow(m), kisscivic(m), Kapasky80, deebarbie(f) and 35 guest(s)
