Today I brought home a big snake , decided to cooked it , I prepared it with pepper soup ingredients and ate it with my family,. It taste so nice , who want to have a a bite?

cooked it?





Lala must see this, and also move it to the permanent site for Sunday rice delicacy



Addictedtodrugs:

Lalasticlala right now......

So you really decided toit?Lala must see this, and also move it to the permanent site for Sunday rice delicacyLalasticlala right now...... 17 Likes

You get mind oh. I heard snake meat tastes like fish

More :

Lalasticlala, food is ready

lalasticlala right now 6 Likes

Hunger really dey for dis country o. So na anytin wey person fit chop now. 1 Like

am just imagining how lala will b running from his house to make sure this get to front page ...

Oga, that your pepper soup eh! Even the snake meat will be angry why it ended up in that kind.



Not even a garnished funeral. OP, enjoy!!! 1 Like

you have just eaten lalasticlala ancestor

Very soon snake will be endangered- courtesy to Nigeria

.

.

Its a pity how you are enjoying someone's grandmother

You literally ate 'money', see quality snake skin 1 Like

Lala and OP right now 1 Like 1 Share

U are not meant to eat it with the skin.

Lol

and you took a photo of your family member?



you no try oo

Issoryt.

Oh boy eh! Dis my piece of land, ehn? Na frontpage go judge am.

Bt wait o!... Snake under celebrity category? Lala yaff giv his brother fame at last.

Addictedtodrugs:

Some people day try

Snake....not me!!

braimeddy:

MhizzAJ:





?

HungerBAD:



? Busted! LOL Busted! LOL

This is seriously serious.







OP Enjoy ooo







Until the Python Dance begins in Your Stomach..









You are now a terrorist for eating python that's supposed to dance. You are now a terrorist for eating python that's supposed to dance. 1 Like

NAIRALAND EXAM QUESTIONS

what is the relationship BTW lala and snake?

Explain in 5 concise points why nairaland is not immune to snake news.

TOTAL:20 marks

daamit! Dearlordinheaven! You gave your kids snake meat?daamit!

Snake is sweet when cooked well