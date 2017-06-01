₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by Addictedtodrugs: 6:58pm
Today I brought home a big snake , decided to cooked it , I prepared it with pepper soup ingredients and ate it with my family,. It taste so nice , who want to have a a bite?
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:59pm
So you really decided to cooked it?
Lala must see this, and also move it to the permanent site for Sunday rice delicacy
Addictedtodrugs:
Lalasticlala right now......
17 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by VeeBuzzer(f): 6:59pm
You get mind oh. I heard snake meat tastes like fish
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by Addictedtodrugs: 6:59pm
More :
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by femo122: 7:00pm
CC: Seun, La lastica, and co food done ready
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 7:00pm
Lalasticlala, food is ready
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by SUPERPACK: 7:01pm
lalasticlala right now
6 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by braimeddy: 7:05pm
Hunger really dey for dis country o. So na anytin wey person fit chop now.
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by bizza45: 7:05pm
am just imagining how lala will b running from his house to make sure this get to front page ...
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by Basildvalour(m): 7:06pm
Oga, that your pepper soup eh! Even the snake meat will be angry why it ended up in that kind.
Not even a garnished funeral. OP, enjoy!!!
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by ExAngel007(f): 7:07pm
you have just eaten lalasticlala ancestor
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by Ninethmare: 7:07pm
Very soon snake will be endangered- courtesy to Nigeria
.
.
Its a pity how you are enjoying someone's grandmother
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:08pm
You literally ate 'money', see quality snake skin
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by BlaiseBankss(m): 7:10pm
Lala and OP right now
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:10pm
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by princealexndre(m): 7:11pm
U are not meant to eat it with the skin.
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:11pm
Lol
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by Chascop: 7:12pm
and you took a photo of your family member?
you no try oo
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by jammy1993: 7:13pm
Issoryt.
Oh boy eh! Dis my piece of land, ehn? Na frontpage go judge am.
Bt wait o!... Snake under celebrity category? Lala yaff giv his brother fame at last.
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by Ajewealth123(m): 7:13pm
Addictedtodrugs:but why do you have to eat it with the skin? Isn't it remove able?
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:14pm
Some people day try
Snake....not me!!
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:15pm
braimeddy:
Am telling u..hungerbad
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by HungerBAD: 7:15pm
MhizzAJ:
?
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by jammy1993: 7:19pm
HungerBAD:Busted! LOL
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by OrestesDante: 7:37pm
This is seriously serious.
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by Narldon(f): 7:38pm
OP Enjoy ooo
Until the Python Dance begins in Your Stomach..
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by Unsad(m): 7:38pm
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by brainpulse: 7:38pm
You are now a terrorist for eating python that's supposed to dance.
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by kittykollinxx(m): 7:39pm
NAIRALAND EXAM QUESTIONS
what is the relationship BTW lala and snake?
Explain in 5 concise points why nairaland is not immune to snake news.
TOTAL:20 marks
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by sisisioge: 7:39pm
Dearlordinheaven! You gave your kids snake meat? daamit!
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 7:39pm
Snake is sweet when cooked well
|Re: A Nairalander Caught A Big Python, Cooked It And Ate It With His Family (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 7:39pm
You didn't share it with your neighbors?
