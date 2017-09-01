₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by Pussitto: 12:25am
BBN2017 finalist Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss Idowu or TBoss, is a Nigerian-born entertainer, she hails from Edo State, Nigeria. TBoss is one of the
housemates in Big Brother Naija 2017 television shows. Tboss shared her early morning face without makeups on her Instagram handle.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by GloriaNinja(f): 12:27am
SHE IS NOT LOOKING BAD BUT THIS MAMA IS ALREADY TOO OLD FOR THIS THOUGH. PICTURE COMPETITION BETWEEN HER AND GIFTY.
10 Likes
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 12:45am
when your mates are in their husbands house you're here snapping pishure upandan sense go soon fall on you,when you turn 50years
22 Likes
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by doyinisaac: 12:50am
mofeoluwadassah:So because she is not married she does not deserve to be happy and act like a human being anymore??the way some of you reason ehn if they narrate it to the dead the dead will wake up...so shocking
71 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 12:52am
doyinisaac:who ask you....gboro mi deleru
16 Likes
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by doyinisaac: 12:54am
mofeoluwadassah:
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 12:59am
[quote author=doyinisaac post=60536247][/quote]i can see you're just a freaking attention seeker and you dont deserve my attention.....so freak out boy abi na girl you be....and you can mention me again at your own stupidity
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by DozieInc(m): 12:59am
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by crazymommy(f): 1:13am
mofeoluwadassah:If you that is talking is at your husband house u won't have time to be commenting at 12am
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 1:15am
crazymommy:and if you are too you wont be qouting by this time....oya talk anoda thing
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by crazymommy(f): 1:17am
mofeoluwadassah:You are the one that is obsessed about marriage and insulting tboss because she is not yet married so I am now saying that u that is talking sef is not married and u think u have the right to insult her because she is not yet married??arindin
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 1:20am
crazymommy:the fu*k....you type like a primary school pupil.....bless up
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by crazymommy(f): 1:21am
mofeoluwadassah:
24 Likes
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 1:24am
[quote author=crazymommy post=60536443][/quote]thanks for the meme tho....will be useful
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by falcon01: 3:12am
GloriaNinja:it aint her fault nah!! Its the st*pid bloggers who jumps on her social page and download her photos to share online. If no be this mumu wey bring this picture here, how i go take know say she even wakeup this morning??
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by Danielmoore(m): 4:35am
Should I boil sand
13 Likes
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by DanielsParker(m): 9:27am
Is this news, ? Eh, answer me, is it?
5 Likes
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by uzoclinton(m): 9:27am
ok
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by djemillionia: 9:28am
nice
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by celestialdamsel(f): 9:29am
she is pretty
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by KayDEAN(m): 9:29am
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by Griffon: 9:30am
MILF!
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by free2ryhme: 9:30am
Pussitto:
these ancestors wey dey use instagram sef
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by silas24(m): 9:30am
This is her best picture ever.....#natural
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by free2ryhme: 9:31am
Pussitto:
na to day
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by collinsJn(m): 9:31am
Hw Is This News For Crying Out Loud!
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by wildchild02: 9:31am
Beautiful
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by illitrate(m): 9:31am
One of my new year resolutions na to nyash this babe and suck that bo0by wey get earing on it.
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by fatymore(f): 9:32am
Tboss Eyan Churchill
|Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by Drabeey(m): 9:32am
isnt her face her problem?
The face don dey wrinkle sef
not even newsworthy...
drabeey was HERE
2 Likes
