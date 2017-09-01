₦airaland Forum

Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by Pussitto: 12:25am
BBN2017 finalist Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss Idowu or TBoss, is a Nigerian-born entertainer, she hails from Edo State, Nigeria. TBoss is one of the
housemates in Big Brother Naija 2017 television shows. Tboss shared her early morning face without makeups on her Instagram handle.

Source – http://chikasom.blogspot.com/2017/09/tboss-shares-early-morning-picture.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by GloriaNinja(f): 12:27am
undecided SHE IS NOT LOOKING BAD BUT THIS MAMA IS ALREADY TOO OLD FOR THIS THOUGH. PICTURE COMPETITION BETWEEN HER AND GIFTY.

10 Likes

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 12:45am
when your mates are in their husbands house you're here snapping pishure upandan sadsense go soon fall on you,when you turn 50years

22 Likes

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by doyinisaac: 12:50am
mofeoluwadassah:
when your mates are in their husbands house you're here snapping pishure upandan sadsense go soon fall on you,when you enter 50years
So because she is not married she does not deserve to be happy and act like a human being anymore??the way some of you reason ehn if they narrate it to the dead the dead will wake up...so shocking

71 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 12:52am
doyinisaac:
So because she is not yet married she does not deserve to be happy and act like a human being anymore??
who ask you....gboro mi deleru

16 Likes

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by doyinisaac: 12:54am
mofeoluwadassah:
who ask you....gboro mi deleru

40 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 12:59am
[quote author=doyinisaac post=60536247][/quote]i can see you're just a freaking attention seeker and you dont deserve my attention.....so freak out boy abi na girl you be....and you can mention me again at your own stupidity
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by DozieInc(m): 12:59am
cool shocked
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by crazymommy(f): 1:13am
mofeoluwadassah:
when your mates are in their husbands house you're here snapping pishure upandan sadsense go soon fall on you,when you turn 50years
If you that is talking is at your husband house u won't have time to be commenting at 12am

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 1:15am
crazymommy:
If you that u are talking is at your husband house u won't have time to be commenting at 12am
and if you are too you wont be qouting by this time....oya talk anoda thing

6 Likes

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by crazymommy(f): 1:17am
mofeoluwadassah:
and if you are too you wont be qouting by this time....oya talk anoda thing
You are the one that is obsessed about marriage and insulting tboss because she is not yet married so I am now saying that u that is talking sef is not married and u think u have the right to insult her because she is not yet married??arindin

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 1:20am
crazymommy:
You are the one that is obsessed about marriage and insulting tboss because she is not yet married so I am now saying that u that is talking sef is not married and u think u have the right to insult her because she is not yet married??arindin
the fu*k....you type like a primary school pupil.....bless up
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by crazymommy(f): 1:21am
mofeoluwadassah:
the fu*k....you type like a primary school pupil.....bless up

24 Likes

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 1:24am
[quote author=crazymommy post=60536443][/quote]thanks for the meme tho....will be useful wink
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by falcon01: 3:12am
GloriaNinja:
undecided SHE IS NOT LOOKING BAD BUT THIS MAMA IS ALREADY TOO OLD FOR THIS THOUGH. PICTURE COMPETITION BETWEEN HER AND GIFTY.
it aint her fault nah!! Its the st*pid bloggers who jumps on her social page and download her photos to share online. If no be this mumu wey bring this picture here, how i go take know say she even wakeup this morning??

3 Likes

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by Danielmoore(m): 4:35am
Should I boil sand

13 Likes

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by DanielsParker(m): 9:27am
Is this news, ? Eh, answer me, is it?

5 Likes

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by uzoclinton(m): 9:27am
ok
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by djemillionia: 9:28am
nice
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by celestialdamsel(f): 9:29am
she is pretty
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by KayDEAN(m): 9:29am
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by Griffon: 9:30am
MILF!
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by free2ryhme: 9:30am
these ancestors wey dey use instagram sef

1 Like

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by silas24(m): 9:30am
This is her best picture ever.....#natural
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by free2ryhme: 9:31am
na to day
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by collinsJn(m): 9:31am
Hw Is This News For Crying Out Loud!

1 Like

Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by wildchild02: 9:31am
Beautiful


Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by illitrate(m): 9:31am
One of my new year resolutions na to nyash this babe and suck that bo0by wey get earing on it.
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by fatymore(f): 9:32am
Tboss Eyan Churchill grin
Re: Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) by Drabeey(m): 9:32am
isnt her face her problem?

The face don dey wrinkle sef

not even newsworthy...



drabeey was HERE

2 Likes

