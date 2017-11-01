Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / New Makeup Photo Of Funke Akindele (9759 Views)

You like?





Gist from Praizeblog

Funke Akindele popularly known as Jennifer look gorgeous in this new makeup photo..You like?
Gist from Praizeblog

She's beautiful 2 Likes

In Jenifa's Voice: Not Again!



4 Likes 1 Share

make we fry beans

Makeup really makes this ugly lady look pretty.



Unfortunately, she can't use makeup on her horrible attitude.

And that's what matters most because I am not a sucker for superficial beauty.



The Igbos have a wise saying, "Agwa bu nma"

Makeup really makes this ugly lady look pretty.
Unfortunately, she can't use makeup on her horrible attitude.
And that's what matters most because I am not a sucker for superficial beauty.
The Igbos have a wise saying, "Agwa bu nma"
Character is the real beauty.





You can see all Make-up Schools in Port Harcourt below:



You can see all Make-up Schools in Port Harcourt below:
Here: https://www.jagabanking.com/makeup-schools-in-port-harcourt-city-rivers-state-see-where-you-can-learn-professional-make-up-in-ph/

Ok

Ok

Funke my bahhabeee

Best actress 4 Likes

front page? really? 1 Like

#Sneeze

this is wow

really 1 Like

She looks like cookie lyon 1 Like

Beautiful JENIVA

NO! NA QUESTION U ASK O

So? Should I sukmadik

Beautiful lady

timilehin007:

Cute girl.

Happy make-up.



Wishing her safe delivery



Nice one.
Wishing her safe delivery
www.crmnigeria.com

praizblog:

Na wa for u o. Funke is beautiful.... yes!!!!!

Is that hidden tribal mark abi na dimples

She's always beautiful!

so what should we do now ??