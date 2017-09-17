₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by prospernoah(m): 3:12am
9mobile introduced newly that you can watch YouTube for free around 1am - 5am if you buy their monthly data plan but am still using left eye to check the Plan Lol
Hope it's not slow, has anyone used it yet?
So that I won't waste money on the 9mobile SIM am planning to Buy o.
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by fidalgo19: 5:06am
Airtel actually introduced the same thing but you pay 200 naira for unlimited night YouTube streaming. Since the network is fast over here I can download over 3GB of videos
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by busuyi44(m): 7:25am
I have used it. It is real, no scam. T&C : u must buy data plan of at least N500, free YouTube streaming is between 1-5am and your phone internet setting APN must be set as '9mobile' manually.
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by DanielsParker(m): 9:13am
9mobile again? Waking up at midnight to watch videos? Not even free data.
They should give us 1.5GB for N1000 that's what others are giving.
I'll pass on this!
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by free2ryhme: 9:13am
prospernoah:
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by djemillionia: 9:13am
9mobile i like speed, fast. Am night worker so time they use is not bad, speed video fastr as hell
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by HARDDON: 9:15am
free2ryhme:
Repping your sobriquet huh?
Keep it up son!
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by WowSweetGuy(m): 9:15am
cool stuff...hope light go dey to watch alot of videos both educative, football highlights,music video,comedy skits,youtube Unclad videos and d rest
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by uzoclinton(m): 9:16am
Ah don belivit
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by tohshine(f): 9:16am
fidalgo19:
Abeg what is the code to that plan
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by Elslim: 9:17am
nope
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by agarawu23(m): 9:18am
Who get time to wake for midnight and watch video
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by tomholly: 9:18am
Procedures?
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by Akinz0126(m): 9:18am
fidalgo19:
Is it still working?Can It work on BB10 if yes how do I subscribe to this airtel toutube stuff?pls answer me asap
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by FreshMekanik: 9:21am
fidalgo19:
What's is the code for the subscription?
Give us full details
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by Ifiegboria(m): 9:21am
Cool
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by SycophanticGoat: 9:22am
fidalgo19:
Is the 200 for streaming or for download? I currently do the Airtel monthly plan and I exhaust 5GB before the end of the month because of video download. Please tell me if this works and if they don't tamper with the normal data so that I can try it (please give me the code too). Thanks
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by lordmayor2013(m): 9:23am
what is 9mobile ?
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by idupaul: 9:24am
free2ryhme:
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by fidalgo19: 9:25am
tohshine:
Great News!!! Airtel YouTube Packs have been UPGRADED. You can now enjoy Video streaming at unbeatable rates. Dial *323# now to get started.
That's the message I got and have been enjoying the stuff for awhile when am not really sleepy.
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by FreshMekanik: 9:25am
busuyi44:
Serious? Does it work on tubemate? buying 9mobile sim ASAP.
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by Tattooboy: 9:26am
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by fidalgo19: 9:26am
SycophanticGoat:
You try it on an empty sim, it's idm on my PC that actually detects it and download automatically for me, although it might not show sometimes
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by Oluwatosin678(m): 9:26am
adefola201:what's d code
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by FreshMekanik: 9:27am
fidalgo19:
How do you download with it?
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by fidalgo19: 9:27am
Akinz0126:
*323#
Works on any device
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by 3RNEST(m): 9:28am
lordmayor2013:9ja mobile
Re: 9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? by lordmayor2013(m): 9:29am
3RNEST:i still don't understand... is it a name of a Biscuit?
