Hope it's not slow, has anyone used it yet?



So that I won't waste money on the 9mobile SIM am planning to Buy o.



Sources:



Twitter.com/9mobileng



9mobile introduced newly that you can watch YouTube for free around 1am - 5am if you buy their monthly data plan but am still using left eye to check the Plan Lol

Hope it's not slow, has anyone used it yet?

So that I won't waste money on the 9mobile SIM am planning to Buy o.

Sources:

Twitter.com/9mobileng

http://networkguidenigeria.com/watch-youtube-free-9mobile-9mobile-free-youtube-streaming/

Airtel actually introduced the same thing but you pay 200 naira for unlimited night YouTube streaming. Since the network is fast over here I can download over 3GB of videos

I have used it. It is real, no scam. T&C : u must buy data plan of at least N500, free YouTube streaming is between 1-5am and your phone internet setting APN must be set as '9mobile' manually. 2 Likes

9mobile again? Waking up at midnight to watch videos? Not even free data.



They should give us 1.5GB for N1000 that's what others are giving.



I'll pass on this! 3 Likes

9mobile i like speed, fast. Am night worker so time they use is not bad, speed video fastr as hell





me cos create new youtube channel





for football highlights







tying jaguns fun



Now playing *Anglina by reminisce*

9mobile i like speed, fast. Am night worker so time they use is not bad, speed video fastr as hell

me cos create new youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrkBvdZ_1X9SmZeOuofj9Dw for football highlights

tying jaguns fun

he he ehe

cool stuff...hope light go dey to watch alot of videos both educative, football highlights,music video,comedy skits,youtube Unclad videos and d rest 1 Like

Ah don belivit

nope

Who get time to wake for midnight and watch video 1 Like

Procedures?

Cool

what is 9mobile ?

Now Playing ''All or Nothing'' by O' Town. I love Sundays.

