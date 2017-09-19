₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,995 members, 3,801,388 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 06:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? (1814 Views)
9mobile Free Youtube Streaming Looks Scammy, Is It? / MTN Introduces New Hourly Data Plans For Youtube Streaming / 9mobile New Latest List Of Data Plans Subscription Codes & Prices 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by ProfCyber(m): 8:49am
@Net9ra
I smell YouTube (Google’s) hand in this.
Google is that you?
But I am definitely not complaining because it means that you can watch more of my YouTube videos.
For those who are not aware, you can stream YouTube videos for free from 1 am – 5 am on 9mobile and this is applicable to all data plans.
Which is quite different from MTN’s YouTube streaming offer because with MTN you have to choose between 2 hourly data plans — the 1hour for N150 and the 3 hours for N400.
To subscribe to any of these, all you need to do is to dial the subscription code *131*8# and reply with the option of your choice.
So, has anyone joined the free YouTube streaming train, yet? Cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:11am
What plan makes me eligible for the YouTube night streaming?
Also mtn own is a no-go area
1 Like
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by ProfCyber(m): 9:19am
TechEnthusiast:
do you mean for 9jamobile
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by TechEnthusiast(m): 10:06am
ProfCyber:yes
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by olayinkajnr(m): 10:27am
TechEnthusiast:
for 9mobile, all you need to do is to subscribe for data plans from 500mb and above to qualify.
You can watch free YouTube video between 00:00hours to 5am
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by odizeey(m): 10:53am
Can i download on 9 mobile
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by TechEnthusiast(m): 11:02am
olayinkajnr:Nice one
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by ProfCyber(m): 11:35am
odizeey:sure bro
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by odizeey(m): 11:41am
ProfCyber:thanks. Pls which network offers time based plan
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by samsam2019: 11:47am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by MetaHuman: 3:08pm
olayinkajnr:what is the data cap before descending heavily on the main data?
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by olayinkajnr(m): 3:44pm
MetaHuman:
1.5gb
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by olayinkajnr(m): 3:46pm
odizeey:
9mobile
200naira for 1hr (capped at 1.5gb)
120naira for 30mins (capped at 750mb)
70naira for 15mins (no idea but not worth it)
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by MetaHuman: 3:46pm
olayinkajnr:for the night or for the whole package?
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by olayinkajnr(m): 3:48pm
MetaHuman:
For the YouTube free streaming
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by odizeey(m): 3:49pm
olayinkajnr:thanks whats d code
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by olayinkajnr(m): 3:53pm
odizeey:
No code, all you to do is to head on to playstore or app store and download 'BlazeOn'
open it once installation is completed, you will see all the options there. Just select anyone you want.
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by MetaHuman: 3:53pm
olayinkajnr:yeah I know.
Lemme rephrase the question.
Is the 1.5gb youtube stream for the package or I'm entitled to use 1.5gb every night for yotube streaming?
E.g if I subscribe to 500 naira data now,
Will I be able to use 1.5gb to stream youtube every night or the 1.5gb is for the 500 naira data? If I exhaust the 1.5gb in one night, will I be able to stream youtube again?
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by olayinkajnr(m): 4:06pm
MetaHuman:
I understand. It's actually capped at 2gb. I am not sure if the 2gb is for everynight or for just a month
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by MetaHuman: 4:07pm
olayinkajnr:ok
Thanks
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by sotall(m): 6:47pm
OK
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by ChaseChaseTroy: 6:47pm
THanks
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by ChaseChaseTroy: 6:48pm
Wat of Xtube
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by pesinfada(m): 6:49pm
olayinkajnr:What is 9mobile?
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by Narldon(f): 6:51pm
Ok
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by iamleumas: 6:52pm
Hm
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by stardragon(m): 6:52pm
what of airtel?
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by Fuadeiza(m): 6:53pm
ill try it
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by Adegokenath(m): 6:53pm
s
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by Tayosteve(m): 6:53pm
9mobile free YouTube is fast and furious
|Re: Are You Using The Free Youtube Streaming Plans Offered By 9mobile And MTN? by Adaumunocha(f): 6:54pm
1am to 5am? I lose consciousness during that time
Nokia's Connecting Cable / Out But Not Yet Released Nokia N95 And The N76 / Iphone4: New Choice For Backup Your Iphone Data And Many Apps
Viewing this topic: OCcool, FlyboyZee, keemsleek(m), fglowzz(f), austinosita(m), abembe777, Saint83(m), funimages, proffmanue(m), Donmonday1994(m), Zamoo, Franco2017(m), Zionprincess(f), mclaaro(f), Bababillioniare, Cginna27, Easy5265, kings09(m), OseIbhadode93, jovincyy10(m), Israelfx2(m), 7Randall, dangwarmai(m), mypassion, victorlekan, obashiakpu(m), pstfrancis(m), Zico4real(m), sleek82(m), ifyonuoha(m), xandy84, issylarry(m), earthcrust, Samproperties(m), oluwasholy(m), gcey2k(m), MrcuteOscar, Fizz29(m), LasGidiOwner, xreal, Horlaidex(m), cepha4, 36govs, Teeboi56, Jobia(f), Ralph2211, FreshMekanik, handsomebolanle, orijintv(m), hfc80, nnadengram(m), ekkywolex(m), ytex82(m), Edrevolution, dozzy24(m), Akeem1759, uchebest2006(m), Kabas800(m), lovicks, Adomeson(f), fikayor2(m), laideHafeez, bolakale30(m), Gsentme(m), tamethem(m), Adegokenath(m), BeastOfNoTribe, StPete, obeylifted, elelem(m), lawboss, chidozeze(m), meflow, Oktane, raski04(m), Dbrainiac1(m), mattsvibes, TimeMod3, riseabovehate, Greenshores512, urboyAce(m), Chiidi(m), Nipplesfreak(m), MaconAwire(m), omeome, FENZY24(m), nuela100(f), obuneme, linuses, Khalifa44, JayceeYT, osewadare(m), Jboycruz, NCANTaskForce(m), NihinlolaTenny(f), tripleaa, ibro4rich, Pinkfriday(f), Adegbe87, Madametrendy(f), Moyo4u, Machiny, desquad, Scapetta, mercyville, brigadier747, fraudbad, TheMainMan, ekaidem10(m), glo4chuks, drstan(m), jomarick(m), felzylix(m), yemaldo(m), abarry001, Oladimejjy(m), BISHOPKELLY(m), papin20k, Waley23, minista2009(m), ibukanwa(m), ujahboy(m), Iwant2knowGod(m), DonX001, Rapsainot, TheDriller, yungest(m), swtdrms(m), Annywhite, tempest01(m), Tombob, martineverest(m), verygudbadguy(m), mikecino(m), henribj(m), JamesReacher(m), olasxo11(m), Edipee(m), blackchild3(m), Donfamous(m), tosyne2much(m), fisfat(m), krayon22, MrOnPoint(m), zachanalysis, chinnyonwu(m), EaglesT(m), wave1, abdelrahman, tolurx(m), PHIPEX(m), ofisa247(m), dauddy97(m), nickz(m), Charlescobi(m), donfineboy(m), dadachidi, demmanuel78(m), gentlelily(f), itzsauce, kayfuture, iliyande(m), dapiahno(m), Freeman59, abelprice(m), deariekay(m), lagosrd, Oladim001(m), nototribalist, naijaobi(m), Obunike99, Willdidi(m), Adesam09(m), Bibidear(f), Exceller(m), rose54321, xclusiv(m), Bodeson025(m), cuvox(m), Joyintwos(m), zeke100(m), EthanTL(m), Adaumunocha(f), OJEROBIN, RomeSankara, bamite(m), pattilious(f), TonyOputa(m), tonero263(m), iamleumas, EZEIGBO1OFIMO, Worwor(m), jbbalarabe(m), Tayosteve(m), Dejiy10(m), okenwa2019, buygala(m), Sofosbuvir, Middlefinger1, sotall(m) and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3