@Net9ra

I smell YouTube (Google’s) hand in this.

Google is that you?



But I am definitely not complaining because it means that you can watch more of my YouTube videos.



For those who are not aware, you can stream YouTube videos for free from 1 am – 5 am on 9mobile and this is applicable to all data plans.



Which is quite different from MTN’s YouTube streaming offer because with MTN you have to choose between 2 hourly data plans — the 1hour for N150 and the 3 hours for N400.

To subscribe to any of these, all you need to do is to dial the subscription code *131*8# and reply with the option of your choice.



So, has anyone joined the free YouTube streaming train, yet? Cc: lalasticlala

What plan makes me eligible for the YouTube night streaming?

Also mtn own is a no-go area 1 Like

do you mean for 9jamobile do you mean for 9jamobile

for 9mobile, all you need to do is to subscribe for data plans from 500mb and above to qualify.



You can watch free YouTube video between 00:00hours to 5am for 9mobile, all you need to do is to subscribe for data plans from 500mb and above to qualify.You can watch free YouTube video between 00:00hours to 5am

Can i download on 9 mobile

Hmmmmm

MetaHuman:

what is the data cap before descending heavily on the main data?

1.5gb 1.5gb

odizeey:

thanks. Pls which network offers time based plan

9mobile



200naira for 1hr (capped at 1.5gb)

120naira for 30mins (capped at 750mb)

70naira for 15mins (no idea but not worth it) 9mobile200naira for 1hr (capped at 1.5gb)120naira for 30mins (capped at 750mb)70naira for 15mins (no idea but not worth it)

olayinkajnr:



9mobile

200naira for 1hr (capped at 1.5gb) 120naira for 30mins (capped at 750mb) 70naira for 15mins (no idea but not worth it) thanks whats d code thanks whats d code

odizeey:

thanks whats d code

No code, all you to do is to head on to playstore or app store and download 'BlazeOn'



open it once installation is completed, you will see all the options there. Just select anyone you want. No code, all you to do is to head on to playstore or app store and download 'BlazeOn'open it once installation is completed, you will see all the options there. Just select anyone you want.

what of airtel?

9mobile free YouTube is fast and furious