₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,748 members, 3,797,081 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 01:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To (12660 Views)
4 Foods You Should Eat To Improve Your Fertility / Typical Nigerian Dinning Habits, Everyone Can Relate To (Pictures) / 6 Foods Nigerian Don't Joke With (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by EruditeNews: 3:25pm On Sep 17
Here are four (4) types of food anyone who went to a Nigeria university must have eaten.
http://www.erudite.com.ng/2017/09/4-foods-nigerian-students-can-relate-to.html?m=1
1. CONCOTION RICE:
I do not know where the name "concotion rice" actually originated from. But we all know that it is a life saver for famished students and that it is so easy to prepare. It's main ingredients are just;
-Rice
-onion
-palm oil
-Maggi
-pepper
-salt.
You just have have to per boil the rice and then add the the necessary ingredients and viola food is ready.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by EruditeNews: 3:26pm On Sep 17
2. BEANS:
it can be eaten either with garri, bread, pap, yam or rice. Beans has been saving the lives of Nigerian students since university education began. Most students, especially the ones that a not financially bouyant hardly go a day without this, simply because once consumed to one's fill, one wouldn't go hungry easily (sometimes for the whole day).
#beans is bae
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by EruditeNews: 3:27pm On Sep 17
3. NOODLES:
Hmmmmmm the yummy tasty noodles that that makes one to salivate by just perceiving the aroma. I actually do not know which gender consumes it the most on campus but I believe it is the females. Some students have even made it as a routine to visit the indomie joints on a daily basis.
8 Likes
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by EruditeNews: 3:27pm On Sep 17
4. GARRI:
Also known as cassava flakes and Garium-oxide is like a backbone to students. It is a life saver that most rich kids tend to avoid in school because they do think that drinking garri is synonymous to being broke (which is not true). It can be eaten with nuts or with soup when baked.
* If you didn't eat eat garri in school then you are not a Nigerian. LOL � *
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by mayordadon(m): 3:28pm On Sep 17
nothing special in this food ,not only students ,even nowadays with this our country wahala so, an average hme in Niger deals with dix..
ok bck to d qst op..humm
when u have 1k = indomie
when u have 600 =concortion
when u have 300 = beans
when u have 100 =garri 2(cup)60#sugar2(#20)kuli (20)
when u have 0 = u beg
so op.nxt
lalastica con du ur work oo...
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by youngsahito(m): 3:28pm On Sep 17
ok
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by EruditeNews: 3:29pm On Sep 17
Which among these was/is your favourite in school?
Drop your comments and feel free to add yours.
source: http://www.erudite.com.ng/2017/09/4-foods-nigerian-students-can-relate-to.html?m=1
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by EruditeNews: 3:54pm On Sep 17
mayordadon:
you are a Great mathematician and economist.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by GloriaNinja(f): 3:57pm On Sep 17
ALL THESE STUFF MENTIONED ABOVE IS NO LONGER A DOWN -GRADED FOOD. THE COMMON FOOD FOR STUDENTS NOW IS NOODLES.
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by Ayerona: 6:33pm On Sep 17
my brother because of Buhari this ones now na house food them oooo.
buh for school me na Indomie and beans fan o.
LOL.
lalasticlala which one you been dey back for school?
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by bumheit(m): 8:27pm On Sep 17
mayordadon:U've experienced alot bro
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by bumheit(m): 8:34pm On Sep 17
When my friends says Let's go and buy bread and beans and I still have #120 with me. Bread #70 nd #50 bread, i go drink water 4 hostel.
16 Likes
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by Greenbuoy(m): 9:14pm On Sep 17
Spaghewa nko, op?
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by Habiodunz(m): 9:16pm On Sep 17
beans and spaghetti nko
mhen that poo disturbed my stomach when I first ate it
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by EruditeNews: 9:38pm On Sep 17
Habiodunz:
mhen that combo is pretty solid if prepared well.
beans is my best food.
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by TINALETC3(f): 10:04pm On Sep 17
If I eat concoction rice, it swells my eyes for complete 2days , no matter hw hungerbad reach, it's nt 4 me
1 Like
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by auntysimbiat(f): 10:05pm On Sep 17
NA XO
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by emeijeh(m): 10:05pm On Sep 17
All these ones na rich man food now
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by VickyRotex(f): 10:06pm On Sep 17
5. Eba and Geisha
6. Garri Couscous
Shebi you guys could cook all of that in your Uni.
I went to a Uni where we were not allowed to cook. Now that I look back, I wonder how I survived.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by KingsleyCEO: 10:06pm On Sep 17
No 3 is high class o
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by Afam4eva(m): 10:06pm On Sep 17
I've found concoction rice to be more delicious than the elaborate ones.
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by Integrityfarms(m): 10:06pm On Sep 17
There's always hope as long as I have Garri in my cupboard. Any other thing can easily find their levels
1 Like
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by Born2conquer: 10:07pm On Sep 17
What's the perfect Cream for bleaching??
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by ymee(m): 10:07pm On Sep 17
Integrityfarms:
U be ma nigga
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by TINALETC3(f): 10:07pm On Sep 17
Hypo
Born2conquer:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by Narldon(f): 10:07pm On Sep 17
Ok
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by Tekecoms1(m): 10:08pm On Sep 17
Where is the almighty GARRI? [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by curvilicious: 10:08pm On Sep 17
Greenbuoy:
Kpako!
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:08pm On Sep 17
VickyRotex:Eba and geisha
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by ALAYORMII: 10:08pm On Sep 17
OK
Infinix Note4 Smart Cover and Xpen for sale
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:08pm On Sep 17
akara with G4
|Re: 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To by muller101(m): 10:08pm On Sep 17
Op u forgot cucumbers mostly consumed by Ladies
Why Is Nigerian Food Not As Popular As Chinese? / The Hypocrisy In Vegetarianism / Have You Ever Eaten Termite?
Viewing this topic: bidexolumanish(m), shoyemiayodeji(m), Petyr(m), badoi(m), abrahym(m), ugoboss26(m), ibizgirl(f), yummy001, babz21(m), Zerhraddeenx(m), jacob05(m), samodoh, olasubomi007(m) and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18