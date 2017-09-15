Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / 4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To (12660 Views)

4 Foods You Should Eat To Improve Your Fertility / Typical Nigerian Dinning Habits, Everyone Can Relate To (Pictures) / 6 Foods Nigerian Don't Joke With (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.erudite.com.ng/2017/09/4-foods-nigerian-students-can-relate-to.html?m=1



1. CONCOTION RICE:

I do not know where the name "concotion rice" actually originated from. But we all know that it is a life saver for famished students and that it is so easy to prepare. It's main ingredients are just;

-Rice

-onion

-palm oil

-Maggi

-pepper

-salt.



You just have have to per boil the rice and then add the the necessary ingredients and viola food is ready. Here are four (4) types of food anyone who went to a Nigeria university must have eaten.1. CONCOTION RICE:I do not know where the name "concotion rice" actually originated from. But we all know that it is a life saver for famished students and that it is so easy to prepare. It's main ingredients are just;-Rice-onion-palm oil-Maggi-pepper-salt.You just have have to per boil the rice and then add the the necessary ingredients and viola food is ready. 17 Likes 1 Share

2. BEANS:





it can be eaten either with garri, bread, pap, yam or rice. Beans has been saving the lives of Nigerian students since university education began. Most students, especially the ones that a not financially bouyant hardly go a day without this, simply because once consumed to one's fill, one wouldn't go hungry easily (sometimes for the whole day).

#beans is bae 36 Likes 2 Shares

3. NOODLES:



Hmmmmmm the yummy tasty noodles that that makes one to salivate by just perceiving the aroma. I actually do not know which gender consumes it the most on campus but I believe it is the females. Some students have even made it as a routine to visit the indomie joints on a daily basis. 8 Likes

4. GARRI:





Also known as cassava flakes and Garium-oxide is like a backbone to students. It is a life saver that most rich kids tend to avoid in school because they do think that drinking garri is synonymous to being broke (which is not true). It can be eaten with nuts or with soup when baked.

* If you didn't eat eat garri in school then you are not a Nigerian. LOL � * 42 Likes 2 Shares

nothing special in this food ,not only students ,even nowadays with this our country wahala so, an average hme in Niger deals with dix..



ok bck to d qst op..humm



when u have 1k = indomie

when u have 600 =concortion

when u have 300 = beans

when u have 100 =garri 2(cup)60#sugar2(#20)kuli (20)

when u have 0 = u beg

so op.nxt



lalastica con du ur work oo... 28 Likes 1 Share

ok





Drop your comments and feel free to add yours.





source: Which among these was/is your favourite in school?Drop your comments and feel free to add yours.source: http://www.erudite.com.ng/2017/09/4-foods-nigerian-students-can-relate-to.html?m=1

mayordadon:

nothing special in this food ,not only students ,even nowadays with this our country wahala so, an average hme in Niger deals with dix..



ok bck to d qst op..humm



when u have 1k = indomie

when u have 600 =concortion

when u have 300 = beans

when u have 100 =garri 2(cup)60#sugar2(#20)kuli (20)

when u have 0 = u beg

so op.nxt



lalastica con du ur work oo...



you are a Great mathematician and economist. you are a Great mathematician and economist. 18 Likes 1 Share

ALL THESE STUFF MENTIONED ABOVE IS NO LONGER A DOWN -GRADED FOOD. THE COMMON FOOD FOR STUDENTS NOW IS NOODLES. 2 Likes

my brother because of Buhari this ones now na house food them oooo.



buh for school me na Indomie and beans fan o.

LOL.

lalasticlala which one you been dey back for school? 3 Likes

mayordadon:

nothing special in this food ,not only students ,even nowadays with this our country wahala so, an average hme in Niger deals with dix..



ok bck to d qst op..humm



when u have 1k = indomie

when u have 600 =concortion

when u have 300 = beans

when u have 100 =garri 2(cup)60#sugar2(#20)kuli (20)

when u have 0 = u



lalastica con du ur work oo... U've experienced alot bro U've experienced alot bro 1 Like 1 Share

When my friends says Let's go and buy bread and beans and I still have #120 with me. Bread #70 nd #50 bread, i go drink water 4 hostel. 16 Likes

Spaghewa nko, op? 2 Likes

beans and spaghetti nko



mhen that poo disturbed my stomach when I first ate it 2 Likes

Habiodunz:

beans and spaghetti nko

mhen that poo disturbed my stomach when I first ate it

mhen that combo is pretty solid if prepared well.



beans is my best food. mhen that combo is pretty solid if prepared well.beans is my best food.

, no matter hw hungerbad reach, it's nt 4 me If I eat concoction rice, it swells my eyes for complete 2days, no matter hw hungerbad reach, it's nt 4 me 1 Like

NA XO

All these ones na rich man food now



6. Garri Couscous



Shebi you guys could cook all of that in your Uni.

I went to a Uni where we were not allowed to cook. Now that I look back, I wonder how I survived. 5. Eba and Geisha6. Garri CouscousShebi you guys could cook all of that in your Uni.I went to a Uni where we were not allowed to cook. Now that I look back, I wonder how I survived. 1 Like

No 3 is high class o

I've found concoction rice to be more delicious than the elaborate ones. 3 Likes

There's always hope as long as I have Garri in my cupboard. Any other thing can easily find their levels 1 Like

What's the perfect Cream for bleaching??

Integrityfarms:

There's always hope as long as I have Garri in my cupboard. Any other thing can easily find their levels

U be ma nigga U be ma nigga 3 Likes

Born2conquer:

What's the perfect Cream for bleaching?? Hypo 6 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Where is the almighty GARRI? [color=#990000][/color]

Greenbuoy:

Spaghewa nko, op?

Kpako! Kpako!

VickyRotex:

5. Eba and Geisha

6. Garri Couscous



PS: I went to a Uni where we were not allowed to cook. Now that I look back, I wonder how I survived. Eba and geisha Eba and geisha

OK



Infinix Note4 Smart Cover and Xpen for sale

akara with G4