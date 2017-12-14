₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,946 members, 3,969,688 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 09:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos (11815 Views)
4 Foods Nigerian Students Can Relate To / In Your Local Dialect, What Do You Call These?(photos). / Typical Nigerian Dinning Habits, Everyone Can Relate To (Pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by talk2saintify(m): 5:07pm
Tag a guy that can cook if you are lucky enough to know one
Brace YourSelf
Credit: #KraksHQ
5 Likes
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by talk2saintify(m): 5:08pm
1.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by talk2saintify(m): 5:08pm
2.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Loyalblak007(f): 5:09pm
I love guys that cook good ,Make me breakfast in bed
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by talk2saintify(m): 5:10pm
When you get your own share of the booty
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by talk2saintify(m): 5:11pm
Friends
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by talk2saintify(m): 5:17pm
CC: Lalasticlala
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by adaksbullet(m): 5:20pm
I'm only no how too cooked water And sometimes,his alway burnt
1 Like
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by talk2saintify(m): 5:20pm
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Dionnetech: 5:20pm
i can relate to no 2
1 Like
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by talk2saintify(m): 5:21pm
Sweet Mother
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by talk2saintify(m): 5:22pm
ok
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 5:32pm
Lol no. 8 dey sweet belle
4 Likes
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Rolex67(f): 5:33pm
Loyalblak007:Me too, I was on my menses suffering from stomach pain one day and boo prepared a very nice food for me, I felt like a princess. Dude can cook sha.
3 Likes
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by talk2saintify(m): 5:33pm
cc: Fynestboi, Mynd44
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by MissJoy29(f): 5:35pm
I like me a guy that is domesticated...
& isn't ashamed of it.
3 Likes
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Loyalblak007(f): 5:42pm
Rolex67:
Awwwn So romantic
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by agbonkamen(f): 5:42pm
My husband must not know how to cook the day I will see him in the kitchen no more doggy style
3 Likes
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Rolex67(f): 5:45pm
Loyalblak007:He is soft and caring, me likey.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by talk2saintify(m): 6:01pm
Loyalblak007:
lol
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by pryme(m): 6:12pm
talk2saintify:
I can relate with number 8., as for the rest I don't know what you are trying to say.
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Prettythicksmee(f): 6:15pm
My boo cooks better than me,no jokes.
1 Like
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Thegamingorca(m): 6:16pm
Prettythicksmee:
1 Like
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Prettythicksmee(f): 6:18pm
Thegamingorca:I am proud of my boo
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by H2Ossss(m): 6:20pm
hehehe.. guys like me wey sabi... but we don't like to
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Thegamingorca(m): 6:21pm
Prettythicksmee:
1 Like
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by kushercain: 6:47pm
Loyalblak007:
That's my specialty
1 Like
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by festwiz(m): 7:06pm
Hmm, can relate with all except no. 3
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by CuddleBear(f): 7:48pm
talk2saintify:Orange is the new black. Dope series
1 Like
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Belafonte: 8:29pm
Remember, when I was at NYSC,na my house niggis dey gather every CDS. The first few times, dem come chop my food till I give myself brain make dem donate . One igbo guy liked calling me 'yoruba boy wey sabi cook'. No be my fault, I love good food. I could starve if I don't see good food to eat, even if I see rubbish I no go fit chop am.
One girl once told me she couldn't marry me because I would always be complaining after eating my food and seeing my pristine living arrangement. . Olodo, dirty girl
15 Likes
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Ericaikince(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Guys That Can Cook Can Relate To These Photos by Secur: 8:30pm
Ha
Coke And Pepsi Contain ALCOHOL, - French Research / Ways To Catch A Chicken / What Do You Eat With Yam?
Viewing this topic: dimeji248(m), Princefame1, shemhad(m), Saheed9, DeBlunt, Gerryboy(m), BlackAce31(m), kitaatita, smudge2079(m), DELSEY(m), horlarwummy, balominer, Tommymoi(m), Welrez(m), Ohaneche(m), iblog, musco4me, elmisti(m), elyte89, IMO22(m), chii8(f), Rolly22(m), emybills, chalsixtus(m), AdeniyiA(m), oladimejioo, Holyfield1(m), Olababymee, BabaCommander, Tochiokoye(m), MAFIXX(m), joskystitches, horlaa, oladayo63(m), absool(m), AnaMezza, Dfinex(f), oneman11, trixandra(f), drphlerbs, iamDjSkukie(m), tjskii(f), gurunlocker, rexrule, ibrutex(m), solexie(f), emeritus00(m), CaptainCodes(m), panco, Adazubi, Adeoluwa7070(m), fishbone123, holluswagga(m), Lorbar(f), UBGG(f), A4dams(m), Nonsoco80(m), Pelaiye2703(m), SayeJoe(m), Firearm(m), missyou2, 88natzy(m), mickeymimi, honjohnbright(m), JbravoAdodger(m), oluwanifemi283(f), yerokunphilips, ABBkelvin(m), noeloge82(m), Davidcruze(m), perezuche(m), georgementday(m), Gameon(m), maryann04, lukecent, kennyz247, Johnrake69, taurusmena1(m), cooluc(f), brimdans(m), viktohmarkz(m), Tedassie(m), GoHost, djakinwande(m), sayyid(m), temmypotter(m), cocolacec(m), Lero15(m), Santi22, Osahon7(m), JohnnySavage(m), rockcitie, HarbeyLincoln(m), swemzkid(m), fortunez1(m), Ocutegan(m), Ausken(m), ElizaVeta(f), lovelylad(m), toniacan(f), vanchi(m), framie05, oleary(m), pheforusty(m), Ashleyma77(m), plural, Luisema4luv(m), 9jaBloke, chaikie(m), Ekehwinz, stave9ja(m), vybzkartel, searchhussein(m), MEILYN(m), udemejack(m), lordzeko, lekkie073(m), esty27, BigBlackCat, Theyveedo(m), CeoMYN, zephry(m), keeper1(m), dratine, irapada001(m), uyams, SHEYOR(m), AmeerahFKI(f), okekekelechib(m), oloruntoba77(m), wildchild1, gincmedia, defemz(m), Kingnap(m), jeffriano, afm4ever(m), owoeye2, marriedmum(f), drlateef, hazan041, BeeBeeOoh(m), Kachigifto3, Shimshark(m), arijay(m), Skerere, jdstunt(m), sirmarry(m), sisisioge, michaelbelgium(m), hamid6249, naijalien, EmpressEnnie(f), becksdinho, Hundredpercent(m), Missyetty(f), airmirthd1(f), AKOGUDAVID(m), twaintoy(f), Neutral15(m), Kevdee4reel(m), yomsad(m), spending, Pifrazee(f), habbyy03, thankfulsoul, Alao046(m), BodmaxGift, possesscable(m), Immanueladebol(m), Techhybabe, Ongozi, ibietela2(m), okpara007(m), frenzyduchess(f), ReneeNuttall(f), Emaytex, smartpyzee(m), Adakintroy, eezor, Hanibal(m), kazyhm(m), Bubblezz(f), oyebode95(m), Naijacost22, Jodista123maria(f), olasubomi007(m), omeome, Obinuesa(m), itspzpics(m), Movic1(m), Hearthynukeh(f), Belafonte, dadawise, staymore, pelummy50(m), coolaustyne(m), leocollins(m), Sh0lar, EmoBoy(m), ogaganefe1(m), fiftynaira(m), promo4(m), Whiteshades(m), kikilove(f), Bbnnaji(f), Kaiser5000, kingkakaone(m), castrokins(m), bobchigar(m), profem1(m), davidif, winnerz, klarke(m), Success5313(m), BUXOMEBONY(f), hoebamaa(m), sajip, Promise1991, Posh(m), Aksalaam, Zealoy(m), RoyaleR(m), betapikin, biacan(f), RealtorOtabor, mach98(m), austine4real(m), Sanchez01, idom101, eclecticbaron, dguizman(m) and 219 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17