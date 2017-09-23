Southampton will confront the fire power of league leader on Saturday 23rd September.

Team news



Manuel Pellegrino is weighing up giving Virgil van Dijk his first start of the season.



The manager told reporters: "We'll decide [on Friday] but every single week, Virgil is important because he is getting better."



Otherwise, Southampton have no fresh injury concerns for their toughest test of the season so far as



Anthony Martial will be hoping to keep his place in the starting XI after being named man of the match against Burton, though Marcus Rashford also impressed.



Luke Shaw also featured but is unlikely to face his former team, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo remain sidelined.



Predicted line-ups



Southampton starting XI: Foster; Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Lemina; Tadic, Davis, Redmond; Gabbiadini



Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Fellaini, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku