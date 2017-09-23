₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by iwaeda: 5:58pm On Sep 17
Southampton will confront the fire power of league leader on Saturday 23rd September.
Team news
Manuel Pellegrino is weighing up giving Virgil van Dijk his first start of the season.
The manager told reporters: "We'll decide [on Friday] but every single week, Virgil is important because he is getting better."
Otherwise, Southampton have no fresh injury concerns for their toughest test of the season so far as
Anthony Martial will be hoping to keep his place in the starting XI after being named man of the match against Burton, though Marcus Rashford also impressed.
Luke Shaw also featured but is unlikely to face his former team, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo remain sidelined.
Predicted line-ups
Southampton starting XI: Foster; Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Lemina; Tadic, Davis, Redmond; Gabbiadini
Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Fellaini, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by iwaeda: 9:30am
4-0 coming
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by IkpuMmiri(f): 2:28pm
Man United Abeg Wet My Pussy Today!
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by EMMYB0Y(m): 2:35pm
please watch this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PotayLF10I
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Supersuave2(m): 2:36pm
#GGMU COME ON RED ARMY
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Crownadex(m): 2:37pm
.....
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Evaberry(f): 2:37pm
yes
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Narldon(f): 2:37pm
LIKE FOR MANCHESTER UNITED
SHARE FOR SOUTHAMPTON
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Supersuave2(m): 2:37pm
IkpuMmiri:where's the cat? I have enough water to bath him/her
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by originals1(m): 2:37pm
Chineke
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Marvel1206: 2:37pm
Man-U to win by 4 goals to nothing
1 Like
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Crownadex(m): 2:38pm
United oya back to ur position
hand of haters go drop 2day
1 Like
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Phonefanatic: 2:39pm
Nothing less than 3 goals for United.
1 Like
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by dopeboi142: 2:40pm
why I come dey dear man u today like this. it's when you need a win that's when all this wicked small teams will just cancel ticket.
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Crownadex(m): 2:40pm
Southampton 1 - 4 Man United
2 Likes
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by DannyJ19(m): 2:42pm
RIP Manchester united
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Osada1: 2:42pm
1-4
Rashford score, Martial score, Lukaku score, then Matic score,
Let's watch and see
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by lfleak: 2:43pm
match starting soon.. live stream link for everyone:soton vs man utd
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by HARDDON: 2:45pm
Red Royal Roll
0:3
Blood.....
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Supersuave2(m): 2:46pm
Teecash1409:yea, for world cup in Russia
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by HzRF(m): 2:47pm
Oya cum and take ur medication
1 Like
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by shakyum12(m): 2:47pm
another 0-4 loading, abeg who get pop corn
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by perdollar(m): 2:47pm
sou 5-0 man u
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by realestniggah: 2:48pm
the way Manchester united fans walk to viewing center
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by ebukahandsome(m): 2:49pm
We the haters have arrived
1 Like
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by aieromon(m): 2:51pm
Reporting for duty.......
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by gbaskiboy(m): 2:51pm
i can see mau losingntheir first match
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by ammyluv2002(f): 2:52pm
A win for the big boys........We are United
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) -Live by Ivanlxi(m): 2:55pm
And here we come Manchester united
my Tip: 2& over2.5
#ggmu
