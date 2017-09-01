₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by zoba88: 6:04pm On Sep 17
As shared by Ade.....
'Dehumanisation in highest form, I saw it live somewhere in warri, I mean warri south local govt. This is the way executives of communities in delta state punishes both innocents and suspects.devilish and barbaric, civilians dehumanising civilians. I took the shots with maximum caution cus if I was caught.
Deltans How Una See Am?'
http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/see-what-was-done-by-man-by-community.html?m=1
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by fk001: 6:10pm On Sep 17
This is very barbaric, why would he be caged like an animal.
Where are the human right activists when you need them.
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by omowolewa: 6:23pm On Sep 17
hahaha
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by tsdarkside(m): 6:31pm On Sep 17
zoba88:
what did he do??...stop labeling us blacks as animals and cursed....its getting annoying....
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by tsdarkside(m): 6:32pm On Sep 17
fk001:
when he behaves like an animal,why not??....
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 6:33pm On Sep 17
Too bad
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by fk001: 6:38pm On Sep 17
tsdarkside:
hmmmmm
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by Chascop: 6:39pm On Sep 17
Is he a rapist?
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 9:55pm On Sep 17
2 harsh, no matter his offence bt, hw did he enta d cage, ws he bundled in or he obediently stepped in
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by dotunbekro06(m): 9:55pm On Sep 17
Make them just go throw am inside river like this..
But wait o.. Kilo shey? ??
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:56pm On Sep 17
Thank God they did'nt kill him rather they gave him caged one room apartment to regain his senses.
SAY NO TO CRIME
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by burkingx(f): 9:56pm On Sep 17
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by Okunaye005: 9:56pm On Sep 17
This is wicked Walai... Wetin him do Naaaah
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by rentAcock(m): 9:56pm On Sep 17
When the white man bounded our hands and legs with shackles and shipped us to the Caribbean to cultivate tobacco and sugarcane, we complained about the inhumanity and injustice. But here is a grown man locked in a cage like my agric cockrels and nothing will be done about it. Passersby after passersby will look and laugh and go about their business. The police might even pass by and laugh at the sight, yet we say we are civilized humans, oh giants of Africa at that!
I've said it before and I will say it again, all Nigerians should be exterminated by weapons of mass destruction and lets start afresh.
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 9:56pm On Sep 17
Oghene me! At least sha, it's better than giving him the "ring of fire".
Area!
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by lilmax(m): 9:56pm On Sep 17
it's buhari's fault....we all know that
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 9:56pm On Sep 17
Maybe they don't have police station or they dont trust the police enough. Still yet, it's too bad.
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by bitchcrafts: 9:57pm On Sep 17
We're living in a joke time... I cannot come and make this one my headache when I could laugh it off! Their is a reason why we have the police... But wait is this how they want to be treating themselves in Biafra if eventually they get their fairytale acclimated? *pukes*
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by Narldon(f): 9:57pm On Sep 17
Ok
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 9:57pm On Sep 17
... Ị nearly bursted into laughter... Uncontrollably infact
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:57pm On Sep 17
Human Bingo
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by Paulpaulpaul(m): 9:58pm On Sep 17
I can see a portable jail
That cage look like the one they use in buying dogs
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 9:58pm On Sep 17
This happens when a man decides to behave like an animal, and thus must be treated like one...
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by classicfrank4u(m): 9:59pm On Sep 17
wen Dy Rob and kill innocent people, that's exactly what they deserve
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by timilehin95(m): 9:59pm On Sep 17
dotunbekro06:
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:00pm On Sep 17
emeijeh:Bingo Human
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by Naijabin(m): 10:00pm On Sep 17
Lol, see how he dey look the photographer like "If I comot here catch you eh"
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by Charles4075(m): 10:00pm On Sep 17
Who send me message go dey repeat inside that guy mind now.
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by dotunbekro06(m): 10:01pm On Sep 17
[quote author=timilehin95 post=60563949][/quote]
These shoe crack me up big time..
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by kygo(m): 10:03pm On Sep 17
Must have done something to warrant that treatment.people judging and cursing already.smh
|Re: Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) by dotunbekro06(m): 10:04pm On Sep 17
[quote author=timilehin95 post=60563949][/quote]
These shoe crack me up big time
