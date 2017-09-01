Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Put In A Cage In Delta As A Form Of Punishment (Photos) (15090 Views)

'Dehumanisation in highest form, I saw it live somewhere in warri, I mean warri south local govt. This is the way executives of communities in delta state punishes both innocents and suspects.devilish and barbaric, civilians dehumanising civilians. I took the shots with maximum caution cus if I was caught.

Deltans How Una See Am?'



As shared by Ade.....'Dehumanisation in highest form, I saw it live somewhere in warri, I mean warri south local govt. This is the way executives of communities in delta state punishes both innocents and suspects.devilish and barbaric, civilians dehumanising civilians. I took the shots with maximum caution cus if I was caught.Deltans How Una See Am?'













Where are the human right activists when you need them. This is very barbaric, why would he be caged like an animal.Where are the human right activists when you need them.

what did he do??...stop labeling us blacks as animals and cursed....its getting annoying....

This is very barbaric, why would he be caged like an animal.

when he behaves like an animal,why not ??....

Too bad 1 Like

when he behaves like an animal,why not ??....

Is he a rapist?

2 harsh, no matter his offence bt, hw did he enta d cage, ws he bundled in or he obediently stepped in

Make them just go throw am inside river like this..













But wait o.. Kilo shey? ??





Thank God they did'nt kill him rather they gave him caged one room apartment to regain his senses.







Thank God they did'nt kill him rather they gave him caged one room apartment to regain his senses.SAY NO TO CRIME

This is wicked Walai... Wetin him do Naaaah

When the white man bounded our hands and legs with shackles and shipped us to the Caribbean to cultivate tobacco and sugarcane, we complained about the inhumanity and injustice. But here is a grown man locked in a cage like my agric cockrels and nothing will be done about it. Passersby after passersby will look and laugh and go about their business. The police might even pass by and laugh at the sight, yet we say we are civilized humans, oh giants of Africa at that!



I've said it before and I will say it again, all Nigerians should be exterminated by weapons of mass destruction and lets start afresh. 2 Likes

Oghene me! At least sha, it's better than giving him the "ring of fire".



Area! 2 Likes

it's buhari's fault....we all know that

Maybe they don't have police station or they dont trust the police enough. Still yet, it's too bad.



We're living in a joke time... I cannot come and make this one my headache when I could laugh it off! Their is a reason why we have the police... But wait is this how they want to be treating themselves in Biafra if eventually they get their fairytale acclimated? *pukes* 1 Like

... Ị nearly bursted into laughter... Uncontrollably infact

Human Bingo









That cage look like the one they use in buying dogs





That cage look like the one they use in buying dogs

This happens when a man decides to behave like an animal, and thus must be treated like one...

wen Dy Rob and kill innocent people, that's exactly what they deserve

Make them just go throw am inside river like this..

Lol, see how he dey look the photographer like "If I comot here catch you eh"

Who send me message go dey repeat inside that guy mind now.

These shoe crack me up big time..

Must have done something to warrant that treatment.people judging and cursing already.smh