In a recent meeting, traditional rulers meet with Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha to discuss on the prevailing insecurity in the country in which Ooni of Ife spoke...



The said meeting toke place in Imo State.



While speaking, Imo State governor, Rochas told the traditional rulers to work with the youths to see that the country is peaceful again.



The Oni who spoke bitterly about the operation in the South East suggested it should be suspended.

What is your opinion on this trending issue?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgLfu7Ontvo 3 Likes 1 Share

Thank you for speaking out Against the Nigerian Military taste for innocent blood. May your reign be Long 82 Likes 5 Shares

Oni must be on cheap crack. 15 Likes 3 Shares

Meaning he's on drugs. Meaning he's on drugs. 3 Likes

Afonjas are coming for him 41 Likes

Oni dey are coming for u ooo 8 Likes 2 Shares

The evil army, killing innocent citizens at will. There's no personal satisfaction in taking innocent lives, but you can't say the same for the Nigerian Army. They do it with joy. It was never about hate for Igbos or Biafra, it was about suppressing the voice of freedom. 15 Likes

Unfortunately those who Carried out that operation to put Nigeria on fire were the arewa arm of the military ,they as usual want to make their threat of Oct 1st a reality.



the same people want to extend another operation to the southwest in the guise of operation crocodile tears in other to quell the massive call for restructuring in the west and trample on peoples right.



Every amount of intimidation,threat and use of force by this failed govt against the masses will fall flat except God does not exist. 13 Likes

To all useless pigbos that have made it their lives ambition to always blame Yoruba/Afonja, now the spiritual head of Yoruba have spoken against the occupation of military in your barren red mud enclaves, while your stupid, useless, brainless, spinless and coward governors have proscribed your useless IPOB as a terrorist organization.



Your selective persecution of Yorubas will never make you see the rising sun. 13 Likes

This is the ooni speaking, he's not a politician trying to gain love from any side coz of election, he's just speaking his mind. 5 Likes

He's right.



No operation whatever was formed against the fulani herdsmen and boko haram killing every other day. If you want to arrest Kanu, even the secret service can arrest him. 8 Likes

Falana,Adegboruwa,Fayose,ffk,ooni of life,etc.



Where are the Olisa Agbakobas,Obi of Onitsha,Countless traditional rulers....

I didn't mention Governors on purpose,those ones are registered fools,worse than anini and johnny bravo combined.



I am happy you told the right person,the Adolf Hitler of Igbo land.

Where are the Anglicans,The Roman Catholics have spoken up,speak up and "Fear not,do not be afraid,for I am your shield,your very great reward.(Gen 15:1)"

Speak up when things are wrong,and applaud when things go well.



"Kindness and faithfulness keep a king safe;through kindness his throne is made secure." (Prov.20:28)



Ooni,God will bless you

You shall live long

You will get married to a wife this time that will stay,bear you children and grant you more smiles.

Your crown shall last long on your head.

Even if you walk through the valleys of the shadows of death,you shall fear no evil.

Thank you,for not trying to sink us in the lagoon,Thank you for not threatening to send us back to 1967.

Thank you,for not putting us in the 1st bus back to our villages as terrorists and as miscreants.



Now,let us reason together......

We know most of you who criticised it,have repented,are apologetic and are remorseful.

You see things clearer,this is no time for retribution.

Yorubas,Hausas,Middle belt,let us reason together,



A very wise king! Dialogue is the best option. 1 Like

So obvious how you talk to your parents at home. That is a king of Yoruba land.......Why adding to a curse upon you already? So obvious how you talk to your parents at home. That is a king of Yoruba land.......Why adding to a curse upon you already? 13 Likes

My favorite Chinese proverb says ...

强将于下无弱兵



Which means ...

NO WEAK SOLDIER UNDER A BRAVE LEADER ! 3 Likes 2 Shares

The Oni is right , the situation where the Army is used in genocide like operation to silence people because of the color of their skin, the language they speak or the Religion they practice must be totally condemned by all of sound mind ..This Administration used the Army to settle the age long Shia and Wahabi problem where over 1000 unarmed shias where mowed down and again the same has been repeatedly against the Igbo race for daring to question the state of the Union..No matter how you try to mask it these are concrete crimes against humanity and should be condemned 2 Likes 1 Share

That buratai illegal mansions in Dubai that are built with deceased soldiers allowances will be confiscated when he turn down ICC invitation to answer genocide charge against the freedom fighters. 1 Like