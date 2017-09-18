Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration (3962 Views)

2017/2018 PTDF Scholarship Scheme (Overseas And Local) / Apply for David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship For Undergraduate Students 2016 / Mtn Foundation Scholarship 2015/2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://foundation.mtnonline.com/scholarship-scheme/register Mtn scholarship application has commenced

Thanks. God bless you

Make una use MTN line as una de reg... No mk mistake use other lines

francisxbee:

Make una use MTN line as una de reg... No mk mistake use other lines Seriously francisxbee:

Make una use MTN line as una de reg... No mk mistake use other lines Seriously !

I don reg with Etisalat number ooo SeriouslySeriously !I don reg with Etisalat number ooo

No yawa sha buh I jus de feel say as Na MTN get the stuff e no go mk sense to advertise other network on their portal

Is the diamond yello account compulsory?

I only got an sms after registering, pls what next?

francisxbee:

Mtn scholarship application has commenced



http://foundation.mtnonline.com/scholarship-scheme/register



We are not uploading any result soft copy?? Jamb or Waec certificate?? We are not uploading any result soft copy?? Jamb or Waec certificate??

pappyoung:

I only got an sms after registering, pls what next?



Pls do you put in diamond yello account num? Pls do you put in diamond yello account num?

pappyoung:

I only got an sms after registering, pls what next?

done with the registration now done with the registration now

After registering, go to ur email and confirm your acct. After that login and continue with your application. You onlye need your passport to complete the application

Linkfield:







Pls do you put in diamond yello account num? The diamond yello acct is not compulsory as it is not asterisked. To generate yours dial *710# on ur mtn line The diamond yello acct is not compulsory as it is not asterisked. To generate yours dial *710# on ur mtn line

Here's the gist....

If you fill ur details in the first page and submit. Wait for a mail. Then confirm your account.



Next click on login then login with ur email and pword

Then continue the application

You'd fill in ur academic records, family records e.t..c

The only file you'd upload is your passport

after trying to submit application it displayed user with this email/phone number already exist I tried using different email and as well different phone number it is the same

Hello, is it open to all courses?

Heph001:

Hello, is it open to all courses? • Accountancy/Accounting • Agric. Extension and Rural Development • Agricultural Science • Agronomy • Animal Breeding and Genetics • Animal Nutrition • Animal Production and Health • Aquaculture and Fisheries Management • Applied Physics • Architecture • Chemical Engineering • Civil Engineering • Computer and Electronics • Computer and Information Science • Computer and Mathematics • Computer Engineering • Computer Science • Electrical Engineering • Electrical/Electronic Engineering • Electronics and Computer Technology • Electronics Engineering • Engineering Physics • Industrial Mathematics • Industrial Physics • Information Technology • Mathematics • Mechanical Engineering • Metallurgical and Materials Engineering • Petroleum and Gas Engineering • Physics Electronics • Geophysics • Physics/ Computational Modeling • Pure/ Applied Physics • Statistics • Statistics and Computer Science • System Engineering

Minimum G. p of 3.5 • Accountancy/Accounting • Agric. Extension and Rural Development • Agricultural Science • Agronomy • Animal Breeding and Genetics • Animal Nutrition • Animal Production and Health • Aquaculture and Fisheries Management • Applied Physics • Architecture • Chemical Engineering • Civil Engineering • Computer and Electronics • Computer and Information Science • Computer and Mathematics • Computer Engineering • Computer Science • Electrical Engineering • Electrical/Electronic Engineering • Electronics and Computer Technology • Electronics Engineering • Engineering Physics • Industrial Mathematics • Industrial Physics • Information Technology • Mathematics • Mechanical Engineering • Metallurgical and Materials Engineering • Petroleum and Gas Engineering • Physics Electronics • Geophysics • Physics/ Computational Modeling • Pure/ Applied Physics • Statistics • Statistics and Computer Science • System EngineeringMinimum G. p of 3.5

rasaquadri:

after trying to submit application it displayed user with this email/phone number already exist I tried using different email and as well different phone number it is the same

I have the same problem here I have the same problem here

bhybhar:





I have the same problem here Just go to ur email. And activate the account. It's a server error. check ur inbox or spam folder Just go to ur email. And activate the account. It's a server error. check ur inbox or spam folder

thanks rectified

I hope this application is also meant for medical students.

ExcessKJ:

I hope this application is also meant for medical students. Can't tell. Try and apply. If ur course is among the dropdown list you should be fine Can't tell. Try and apply. If ur course is among the dropdown list you should be fine

francisxbee:



Can't tell. Try and apply. If ur course is among the dropdown list you should be fine

Medicine is not listed on the application portal but I found Medical Sciences . It is also appalling the maximum duration of course on the portal is 5 years against Medicine of 6 years which me made speculate medical students might be denied after all though I remain unconvinced the above justifications should not stop any medic from applying for the scholarship. Medicine is not listed on the application portal but I found Medical Sciences . It is also appalling the maximum duration of course on the portal is 5 years against Medicine of 6 years which me made speculate medical students might be denied after all though I remain unconvinced the above justifications should not stop any medic from applying for the scholarship.

I registered and got a text from MTN.

Then i opened the link they sent to my mail, filled in my email and password only to be told that both were incorrect and that the email has not been registered.

Who else experienced this?

Guys , can the NIN paper given by govt , serve as an identification in scholarship matters

Apply For £5,000 University Of Sussex Scholarships For Nigerians - UK 2018



Are you a Nigerian? Are you a graduate? Are you looking to acquire a scholarship opportunity in UK? here is an opportunity for you;



We are pleased to announce that the University of Sussex, UK is offering scholarship opportunities to Nigerians who want to undergo a Masters degree program at the Institution.



This scholarship program is worth £5,000 and its tenable for one year.



Eligibility



Applicants must be Nigerians

Applicants must have completed their bachelor's degree program

Applicants must be a self-financing student

Applicants must have accepted an offer of a full-time place on a Masters course at the University of Sussex commencing in September 2018.

Applicants must have good academic records





Application Process



Visit The Scholarship Web page Are you a Nigerian? Are you a graduate? Are you looking to acquire a scholarship opportunity in UK? here is an opportunity for you;We are pleased to announce that the University of Sussex, UK is offering scholarship opportunities to Nigerians who want to undergo a Masters degree program at the Institution.This scholarship program is worth £5,000 and its tenable for one year.Applicants must be NigeriansApplicants must have completed their bachelor's degree programApplicants must be a self-financing studentApplicants must have accepted an offer of a full-time place on a Masters course at the University of Sussex commencing in September 2018.Applicants must have good academic records

.

.

kingpoison:

I registered and got a text from MTN.

Then i opened the link they sent to my mail, filled in my email and password only to be told that both were incorrect and that the email has not been registered.

Who else experienced this? I did but somehow I navigated my way around it. wen registering if it uppercase maintain it. if its lowerscase maintain it also. I did but somehow I navigated my way around it. wen registering if it uppercase maintain it. if its lowerscase maintain it also.

When I registered, it displayed Email /phone number already exist. What can I do

And I couldn't log in

It for blind student na