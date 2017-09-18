₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by francisxbee: 11:18pm On Sep 17
Mtn scholarship application has commenced
http://foundation.mtnonline.com/scholarship-scheme/register
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by Okiem(m): 11:26pm On Sep 17
Thanks. God bless you
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by francisxbee: 11:27pm On Sep 17
Make una use MTN line as una de reg... No mk mistake use other lines
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by Okiem(m): 11:34pm On Sep 17
francisxbee:Seriously
francisxbee:Seriously !
I don reg with Etisalat number ooo
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by francisxbee: 11:38pm On Sep 17
No yawa sha buh I jus de feel say as Na MTN get the stuff e no go mk sense to advertise other network on their portal
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by Linkfield: 12:56am
Is the diamond yello account compulsory?
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by pappyoung: 1:31am
I only got an sms after registering, pls what next?
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by Linkfield: 1:33am
francisxbee:
We are not uploading any result soft copy?? Jamb or Waec certificate??
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by Linkfield: 1:34am
pappyoung:
Pls do you put in diamond yello account num?
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by pappyoung: 2:11am
pappyoung:
done with the registration now
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by francisxbee: 5:21am
After registering, go to ur email and confirm your acct. After that login and continue with your application. You onlye need your passport to complete the application
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by francisxbee: 5:22am
Linkfield:The diamond yello acct is not compulsory as it is not asterisked. To generate yours dial *710# on ur mtn line
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by francisxbee: 8:24am
Here's the gist....
If you fill ur details in the first page and submit. Wait for a mail. Then confirm your account.
Next click on login then login with ur email and pword
Then continue the application
You'd fill in ur academic records, family records e.t..c
The only file you'd upload is your passport
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by rasaquadri: 8:39am
after trying to submit application it displayed user with this email/phone number already exist I tried using different email and as well different phone number it is the same
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by Heph001(f): 8:59am
Hello, is it open to all courses?
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by francisxbee: 9:10am
Heph001:• Accountancy/Accounting • Agric. Extension and Rural Development • Agricultural Science • Agronomy • Animal Breeding and Genetics • Animal Nutrition • Animal Production and Health • Aquaculture and Fisheries Management • Applied Physics • Architecture • Chemical Engineering • Civil Engineering • Computer and Electronics • Computer and Information Science • Computer and Mathematics • Computer Engineering • Computer Science • Electrical Engineering • Electrical/Electronic Engineering • Electronics and Computer Technology • Electronics Engineering • Engineering Physics • Industrial Mathematics • Industrial Physics • Information Technology • Mathematics • Mechanical Engineering • Metallurgical and Materials Engineering • Petroleum and Gas Engineering • Physics Electronics • Geophysics • Physics/ Computational Modeling • Pure/ Applied Physics • Statistics • Statistics and Computer Science • System Engineering
Minimum G. p of 3.5
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by bhybhar(m): 9:29am
rasaquadri:
I have the same problem here
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by francisxbee: 9:38am
bhybhar:Just go to ur email. And activate the account. It's a server error. check ur inbox or spam folder
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by rasaquadri: 9:56am
thanks rectified
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by ExcessKJ(m): 11:12am
I hope this application is also meant for medical students.
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by francisxbee: 11:25am
ExcessKJ:Can't tell. Try and apply. If ur course is among the dropdown list you should be fine
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by ExcessKJ(m): 11:44am
francisxbee:
Medicine is not listed on the application portal but I found Medical Sciences . It is also appalling the maximum duration of course on the portal is 5 years against Medicine of 6 years which me made speculate medical students might be denied after all though I remain unconvinced the above justifications should not stop any medic from applying for the scholarship.
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by kingpoison(m): 12:40pm
I registered and got a text from MTN.
Then i opened the link they sent to my mail, filled in my email and password only to be told that both were incorrect and that the email has not been registered.
Who else experienced this?
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by nonomirac(m): 12:41pm
Guys , can the NIN paper given by govt , serve as an identification in scholarship matters
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by Nounitesportal(m): 12:43pm
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by phrezzz: 1:36pm
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by Johnkantius97(m): 1:40pm
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by banjo022(m): 2:22pm
kingpoison:I did but somehow I navigated my way around it. wen registering if it uppercase maintain it. if its lowerscase maintain it also.
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by Success251: 2:26pm
When I registered, it displayed Email /phone number already exist. What can I do
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by Success251: 2:27pm
And I couldn't log in
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by phrezzz: 2:37pm
It for blind student na
|Re: 2017 MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme Registration by kingnas(m): 3:10pm
Pls o.. I am having wrong username and password error message..... Anyone with a solution pls.. And when I click on forgot password and enters my Email.. I will receive anida message saying email does not exist.. Some one should assist pls.. Thanks u may add me to any WhatsApp group 0;8!1!7?9?4?6?4?6?4?8
