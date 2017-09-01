Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative (9837 Views)

Olajumoke Claps Back At Fan Who Criticized Her On Father's Day / Peter Okoye Blasts Fan Who Criticized His Sexy Bedroom Photo & Caption / Ebube Nwagbo Fires Back At Fans Who Criticized Her Makeup

source: Jenifa’s Diary: Funke Akindele fires back at a follower who criticized her for not being innovative. see her tweet below:source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/jenifas-diary-funke-akindele-fires-back.html 2 Likes 1 Share





Even if na pidgin the 'jenifa' dey speak e for still better. I'm happy people accepted the project and she's making money and name from it. I like funke akindele but truth be told, that jenifas diary is shiit! the character I hate most is Jenifa herself, I always find it difficult to understand what she's saying each time I stumble upon the series.Even if na pidgin the 'jenifa' dey speak e for still better. I'm happy people accepted the project and she's making money and name from it. 32 Likes 4 Shares

Truth in my opinion.



Her show is now boring and trash.



She needs to reinvent herself. 38 Likes 3 Shares

it's true jor.. Her shows are always boring... 10 Likes 1 Share

Initially I loved the show..from like season 1 to 4, but it got hella boring along the line, had to quit it!



My opinion tho..I still know a good number of folks that still enjoy the program 22 Likes 1 Share

haters 3 Likes 1 Share





Nothing wrong with jenifa's dairy, still gonna keep watching it.



Jenifa no mind them, them izza bad shild. My country men no get chill.Nothing wrong with jenifa's dairy, still gonna keep watching it.Jenifa no mind them, them izza bad shild. 27 Likes 2 Shares

She should've just taken d advice.

There's always room for more creativity 14 Likes 1 Share

Aye le oooo ibosi ooooo 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok 1 Like 1 Share



Hmmmm



She actually needs to be either more creative or stop her show to start a fresh new one.



Jeniva diari is get boring 6 Likes 1 Share

When you refuse to listen to the truth When you refuse to listen to the truth 7 Likes 1 Share

Funke akindele I know... Who be this sudden fame seeking unknown entity? 1 Like 1 Share

Punch Line 1 Like 1 Share

old news 1 Like 1 Share

Funke is a legend 1 Like 1 Share

She should take her HATE elsewhere and also find something more creative to do for general public.... For the fact that I didn't watch her TV shows, I still commends her great work 1 Like 1 Share

There is time for everything / everyone. 1 Like 1 Share

Some followers sef can be annoying 1 Like 1 Share



Sister Funke listen to your followers, without them u're nothing Why do we all hate the truth??Sister Funke listen to your followers, without them u're nothing 10 Likes 2 Shares

The truth is Nigerians comes for people doing something good from the hating angle 3 Likes 1 Share

Seriously Jenifa's Diary is getting more boring by the day. She should just stop it. I enjoyed the show till season 6. The rest are just trash. 4 Likes 1 Share

