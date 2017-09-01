₦airaland Forum

Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by johnnyvid: 1:47am
Jenifa’s Diary: Funke Akindele fires back at a follower who criticized her for not being innovative. see her tweet below:
Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by SuperSuave(m): 2:51am
I like funke akindele but truth be told, that jenifas diary is shiit! the character I hate most is Jenifa herself, I always find it difficult to understand what she's saying each time I stumble upon the series. angry

Even if na pidgin the 'jenifa' dey speak e for still better. I'm happy people accepted the project and she's making money and name from it. cool

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by rman: 5:18am
Truth in my opinion.

Her show is now boring and trash.

She needs to reinvent herself.

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Ochinex(m): 6:12am
it's true jor.. Her shows are always boring...

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by BoyHuncho(m): 6:30am
Initially I loved the show..from like season 1 to 4, but it got hella boring along the line, had to quit it!

My opinion tho..I still know a good number of folks that still enjoy the program

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Partnerbiz3: 6:37am
haters

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by NairalandCS(m): 6:39am
My country men no get chill.

Nothing wrong with jenifa's dairy, still gonna keep watching it.

Jenifa no mind them, them izza bad shild. grin

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Houseofglam7: 7:34am
She should've just taken d advice.
There's always room for more creativity

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by saxwizard(m): 7:39am
Aye le oooo ibosi ooooo

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:28am
Ok

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by lonelydora(m): 8:29am
If you call Nnamdi Kanu a coward for hiding, what do you call Tompolo? Nnamdi was unarmed, Tompolo had 5 gunboats and heavy arms.

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by thecrush: 8:30am
Hmmmm

She actually needs to be either more creative or stop her show to start a fresh new one.

Jeniva diari is get boring

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by free2ryhme: 8:31am
When you refuse to listen to the truth

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by pweshboi(m): 8:31am
Funke akindele I know... Who be this sudden fame seeking unknown entity?

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by paymentvoucher(m): 8:31am
Punch Line

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by leykeh: 8:31am
old news

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Naughtytboy: 8:31am
Funke is a legend

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by DePartfinder: 8:31am
She should take her HATE elsewhere and also find something more creative to do for general public.... For the fact that I didn't watch her TV shows, I still commends her great work

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by lifestyle1(m): 8:31am
There is time for everything / everyone.

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Zagajigi: 8:32am
Some followers sef can be annoying

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by thecrush: 8:32am
pweshboi:
Funke akindele I know... Who be this sudden fame seeking unknown entity?

YOU!

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Alhassanu(m): 8:32am
lonelydora:
If you call Nnamdi Kanu a coward for hiding, what do you call Tompolo? Nnamdi was unarmed, Tompolo had 5 gunboats and heavy arms.

sorry, relevance

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by chinawapz(m): 8:32am
Why do we all hate the truth??
Sister Funke listen to your followers, without them u're nothing

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Afonjashapmouth: 8:32am
The truth is Nigerians comes for people doing something good from the hating angle

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Naughtytboy: 8:33am
lonelydora:
If you call Nnamdi Kanu a coward for hiding, what do you call Tompolo? Nnamdi was unarmed, Tompolo had 5 gunboats and heavy arms.
Go and sit down,, Yeye shyld

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by geekybabe(f): 8:34am
DePartfinder:
She should take her HATE elsewhere and also find something more creative to the general public.... For the fact that I didn't watch her TV shows, I still commends her great work

You need help with proper english writing. Get help

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Maj196(m): 8:34am
Seriously Jenifa's Diary is getting more boring by the day. She should just stop it. I enjoyed the show till season 6. The rest are just trash.

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by mirianjugrey(f): 8:34am
SuperSuave:
I like funke akindele but truth be told, that jenifas diary is shiit! the character I hate most is Jenifa herself, I always find it difficult to understand what she's saying each time I stumble upon the series. angry

Even if na pidgin the 'jenifa' dey speak e for still better. I'm happy people accepted the project and she's making money and name from it. cool
It's a freaking comedy series and she has to keep it running...wat u expect

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Kikalee: 8:34am
SuperSuave:
I like funke akindele but truth be told, that jenifas diary is shiit! the character I hate most is Jenifa herself, I always find it difficult to understand what she's saying each time I stumble upon the series. angry

Even if na pidgin the 'jenifa' dey speak e for still better. I'm happy people accepted the project and she's making money and name from it. cool
true

Re: Funke Akindele Fires Back At Follower Who Criticized Her For Not Being Creative by Nackzy: 8:34am
Funke don't mind the person... We call them A.S attention seekers.... It is a diseases... U can even see it in medical dictionary.. Lol


Just like lie Mohammed... Meaning Someone the Lies more than Satan.... Synonymous to Thief's, Police, Apc, fake pastors, footballers and so on

