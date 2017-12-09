Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit (9988 Views)

The actress who dug up a photo of the Instagram user, @l.a.r.d.i.v.a, slammed her for being a hypocrite by calling her a hoe over her outfit, while she's guilty of such. Funke also slammed the lady over her saggy boobs at a young age.



Funke wrote;



"Normally I wouldn't do this but I have time today.

This lady went on to criticise my dress with so much emotional attachment. I understand its jealously that pushed you @l.a.r.d.i.v.a looking at how young you are, your boobs already a fallen nation and I'm here everything intact in the right places. Pele you hear"





Funke Adesiyan also went further to tell those who don't like her outfit, to unfollow her. She wrote;



"If you dont like my outfits, unfollow me

I go take pics of this outfit kill "haterrrrrrs" today "



Savage.See finishing,my sis next time remove the beam from your eye so that you will see clearly to remove the moth from another lady's eye. Savage.See finishing,my sis next time remove the beam from your eye so that you will see clearly to remove the moth from another lady's eye. 22 Likes 1 Share

The fan right now The fan right now 14 Likes

Chai I swear I like your outfit 2 Likes 1 Share

Tamarapetty:

K Oh u done come back abi,

Mehn husbands con dey search for u ooo

Serious men oo Oh u done come back abi,Mehn husbands con dey search for u oooSerious men oo

Miss saggy brez deserves the insults from funke.you don't GO to someone's page with negative energy and outburst and not expect a heavy come back.not everyone ignores.if her outfit made you uncomfortable then unfollow



It's like going to a house where you weren't invited and start insulting the owner of the house about how ugly it is.anything you see afterwards accept IT because you asked for it 20 Likes 2 Shares

Martin0:



Oh u done come back abi,

Mehn husbands con dey search for u ooo

Serious men oo lie lie lie lie

Pot calling kettle black



Big boobs will always sag 1 Like

May this kind of chest not fall on you as we are about to enter new year.

Saggy vs Too Big. 1 Like 1 Share

Seeing that girl boob's reminds me of Chinua Achebe's novel



















Things fall apart 2 Likes

They fit themselves.

Too adamant to be corrected!!

Who d two of dem help sef?? All I see re fallen boobs from both

Kill and dry

over use.She'll go and pump/rub em to firm it over use.She'll go and pump/rub em to firm it

chai see washing







Abeg make una ep me ax chelshit dem don swear 4 dem? Hw many points dem giv West Ham again? whores disgracing demsefs on social media, wetin b my own sefAbeg make una ep me ax chelshit dem don swear 4 dem? Hw many points dem giv West Ham again? 4 Likes

Shebi your own dey stand?

In those days, the only people with fallen breasts are mothers and old women. Maidens usually have perky breasts as a sign of their recent maturation and innocence.

Nowadays, a 25 year old girl has boobs looking like that of a mother of 10 that has suckled so many children.



Things indeed have fallen apart. 1 Like

Bet why?

The girl right now 2 Likes

Tamarapetty:

lie lie Hey remember I don't tell lies at night

I mean this tin ooo,abi u nor see dem fine fine dude's wey call u out Hey remember I don't tell lies at nightI mean this tin ooo,abi u nor see dem fine fine dude's wey call u out

STUPID GIRLS FIGHTING.





THE PROPER THING FOR THEM TO DO IS FOR THE TWO OF THEM TO COME AND SEE ME FOR URGENT VERIFICATION TO ASCERTAIN THE FOLLOWING;



1.

THE STATE OF FUNKE' BREAST.



2.

TO BE SURE WHETHER THE OTHER GIRLS BREAST HAS ACTUALLY FALLEN.



NB

PLS NOBODY SHOULD ACCUSE ME OF TRYING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THESE TWO GIRLS, BECAUSE THAT IS WHAT I WANT TO DO IN OTHER TO TEACH THEM A LESSON.



WHEN WOMEN FIGHT, THE ONLY WINNERS ARE THE MEN !!!

Same of same.