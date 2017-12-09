₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by FlirtyKaren(f): 4:48pm
Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, who has been called out over her boobs showing outfit to Senate President, Bukola Saraki's daughter's wedding, has made one of her trolls a scape goat.
The actress who dug up a photo of the Instagram user, @l.a.r.d.i.v.a, slammed her for being a hypocrite by calling her a hoe over her outfit, while she's guilty of such. Funke also slammed the lady over her saggy boobs at a young age.
Funke wrote;
"Normally I wouldn't do this but I have time today.
This lady went on to criticise my dress with so much emotional attachment. I understand its jealously that pushed you @l.a.r.d.i.v.a looking at how young you are, your boobs already a fallen nation and I'm here everything intact in the right places. Pele you hear"
Funke Adesiyan also went further to tell those who don't like her outfit, to unfollow her. She wrote;
"If you dont like my outfits, unfollow me
I go take pics of this outfit kill "haterrrrrrs" today "
https://www.lailasblog.com/actress-funke-adesiyan-digs-photo-lady-slammed-boobs-showing-outfit-sarakis-daughters-wedding/
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by Evablizin(f): 4:52pm
Savage.See finishing,my sis next time remove the beam from your eye so that you will see clearly to remove the moth from another lady's eye.
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by biacan(f): 4:56pm
The fan right now
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by yarimo(m): 4:59pm
Chai I swear I like your outfit
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by Martin0(m): 5:45pm
Tamarapetty:Oh u done come back abi,
Mehn husbands con dey search for u ooo
Serious men oo
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by dangotesmummy: 7:14pm
Miss saggy brez deserves the insults from funke.you don't GO to someone's page with negative energy and outburst and not expect a heavy come back.not everyone ignores.if her outfit made you uncomfortable then unfollow
It's like going to a house where you weren't invited and start insulting the owner of the house about how ugly it is.anything you see afterwards accept IT because you asked for it
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by donstan18(m): 7:17pm
.m
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by Tamarapetty(f): 7:24pm
Martin0:lie lie
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by MhizzAJ(f): 7:38pm
Pot calling kettle black
Big boobs will always sag
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by Ericaikince(m): 7:39pm
May this kind of chest not fall on you as we are about to enter new year.
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by Sunofgod(m): 7:40pm
Saggy vs Too Big.
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:40pm
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by Heywhizzy(m): 7:40pm
Seeing that girl boob's reminds me of Chinua Achebe's novel
Things fall apart
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by kay29000(m): 7:40pm
They fit themselves.
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by money121(m): 7:41pm
Ok
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by chinawapz(m): 7:41pm
Too adamant to be corrected!!
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by Sammypedro18(m): 7:41pm
Who d two of dem help sef?? All I see re fallen boobs from both
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by smithsydny(m): 7:42pm
Kill and dry
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by ipobarecriminals: 7:42pm
over use.She'll go and pump/rub em to firm it
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by donnaD(f): 7:42pm
chai see washing
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by purem(m): 7:43pm
whores disgracing demsefs on social media, wetin b my own sef
Abeg make una ep me ax chelshit dem don swear 4 dem? Hw many points dem giv West Ham again?
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by TEYA: 7:43pm
Shebi your own dey stand?
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by cstr1000: 7:43pm
In those days, the only people with fallen breasts are mothers and old women. Maidens usually have perky breasts as a sign of their recent maturation and innocence.
Nowadays, a 25 year old girl has boobs looking like that of a mother of 10 that has suckled so many children.
Things indeed have fallen apart.
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by seunny4lif(m): 7:43pm
Bet why?
The girl right now
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by Chuksmarvel(m): 7:44pm
Na wa
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by Martin0(m): 7:44pm
Tamarapetty:Hey remember I don't tell lies at night
I mean this tin ooo,abi u nor see dem fine fine dude's wey call u out
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by JORDAN202: 7:45pm
STUPID GIRLS FIGHTING.
THE PROPER THING FOR THEM TO DO IS FOR THE TWO OF THEM TO COME AND SEE ME FOR URGENT VERIFICATION TO ASCERTAIN THE FOLLOWING;
1.
THE STATE OF FUNKE' BREAST.
2.
TO BE SURE WHETHER THE OTHER GIRLS BREAST HAS ACTUALLY FALLEN.
NB
PLS NOBODY SHOULD ACCUSE ME OF TRYING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THESE TWO GIRLS, BECAUSE THAT IS WHAT I WANT TO DO IN OTHER TO TEACH THEM A LESSON.
WHEN WOMEN FIGHT, THE ONLY WINNERS ARE THE MEN !!!
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by Olalan(m): 7:45pm
Same of same.
|Re: Funke Adesiyan Slams Lady Who Criticized Her Over Her Cleavage-Baring Outfit by IAMSASHY(f): 7:45pm
d girl shud shut up, both of dem ar d same, pot calling kettle black
