Annie Idibia took to social media to celebrate her man, 2face Idibia who turned 42 today. Sharing this loved up photo below,







She wrote;



"I'll Still Be There When The Sun Is Shinning bright...And When The Rain Is Pouring Down... Happy Birthday My Mine* Eternally Yours❤❤❤"





cool...but Annie the only sun that is shinning is biaf...thank you 6 Likes

HE LOOKS YOUNGER THAN HIS AGE. 5 Likes

Lovely!



Happy birthday to 2baba!!

HBD 2baba

He turned 42 not 41

Happy birthday to him

Not in anyway romantic.

Nice.

Happy birthday!



Wow wow wow so lomantic Wow wow wow so lomantic

Na 2face wahala una wan take disturb us this morning 3 Likes

If not for anything I respect this lady, she knows what she wants and how well to handle her "randy" husband. Not go on social media and disturb us with there Wahala. Annie idibia you're a true African queen. Happy birthday to your hubby 2baba of plenty 'shidren' 1 Like

Happy Birthday Tubaba





Legendary Star!!!!

FOREVER YOUNG

If nah woman e go change am to 24 happy birthday father of all nations.

HE LOOKS YOUNGER THAN HIS AGE.

Happy Birthday tubaba

HE LOOKS YOUNGER THAN HIS AGE. On the contrary, he looks his age.





A lot of people lie about their age, some even cut it by 10-15.



Look at Emeka Ike, he is 50 but see how he looks. My



Annie is Ugly but lucky...



She is an ugly ducky



Nice move, Annie... Keep on

Father of many nations

If nah woman e go change am to 24 happy birthday father of all nations. Not only women, even some men are guilty though more pronounced with women.



To me, it's better people to say "you look younger than your age" than to say "e be like say na football age you de use" Not only women, even some men are guilty though more pronounced with women.To me, it's better people to say "you look younger than your age" than to say "e be like say na football age you de use" 1 Like

OOkay. Congrats man

Evablizin:





Wow wow wow so lomantic Why u com dey shout wow wow wow like an ambulance?

Are you related to UCH emergency vehicle? Why u com dey shout wow wow wow like an ambulance?Are you related to UCH emergency vehicle? 2 Likes

HBD 2baba the living legend

HBD

HE LOOKS YOUNGER THAN HIS AGE. When you have money. You can look just exactly how you want to look. When you have money. You can look just exactly how you want to look.