|Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:13am
Annie Idibia took to social media to celebrate her man, 2face Idibia who turned 42 today. Sharing this loved up photo below,
She wrote;
"I'll Still Be There When The Sun Is Shinning bright...And When The Rain Is Pouring Down... Happy Birthday My Mine* Eternally Yours❤❤❤"
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by Zaheertyler(m): 5:18am
cool...but Annie the only sun that is shinning is biaf...thank you
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by GloriaNinja(f): 5:34am
HE LOOKS YOUNGER THAN HIS AGE.
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by Flexherbal(m): 5:40am
Lovely!
Happy birthday to 2baba!!
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by auntysimbiat(f): 6:21am
HBD 2baba
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by dominique(f): 6:30am
He turned 42 not 41
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by MhizzAJ(f): 6:32am
Happy birthday to him
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by NairalandCS(m): 6:34am
Not in anyway romantic.
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by ibkkk(f): 7:05am
Nice.
Happy birthday!
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by Evablizin(f): 7:10am
Wow wow wow so lomantic
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by Zagajigi: 8:07am
Na 2face wahala una wan take disturb us this morning
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by pweshboi(m): 8:10am
If not for anything I respect this lady, she knows what she wants and how well to handle her "randy" husband. Not go on social media and disturb us with there Wahala. Annie idibia you're a true African queen. Happy birthday to your hubby 2baba of plenty 'shidren'
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by JefLonDon(m): 8:10am
Happy Birthday Tubaba
Legendary Star!!!!
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by uzoclinton(m): 8:10am
FOREVER YOUNG
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by goldiam(f): 8:10am
If nah woman e go change am to 24 happy birthday father of all nations.
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by farsipe: 8:11am
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by lakesguy(m): 8:12am
Happy Birthday tubaba
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:13am
GloriaNinja:On the contrary, he looks his age.
A lot of people lie about their age, some even cut it by 10-15.
Look at Emeka Ike, he is 50 but see how he looks. My
In Nigeria, almost everyone wants to be "forever young", from politicians, average ladies, average guys, job seekers, celebrities etc. I have an acquaintance that is 33 but his official age is 24 simply because of job prospect
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by edeXede: 8:14am
Annie is Ugly but lucky...
She is an ugly ducky
Two face is a liar, only has one face..
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by Asology(m): 8:17am
Nice move, Annie... Keep on
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by gbaskiboy(m): 8:17am
Father of many nations
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:18am
goldiam:Not only women, even some men are guilty though more pronounced with women.
To me, it's better people to say "you look younger than your age" than to say "e be like say na football age you de use"
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by okonja(m): 8:20am
OOkay. Congrats man
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by Drienzia: 8:20am
v
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by ZeeBaba17(m): 8:20am
[quote author=edeXede post=60572163]
Annie is Ugly but lucky...
She is an ugly ducky
Two face is a liar, only has one face..
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by hopyroll(m): 8:22am
Evablizin:Why u com dey shout wow wow wow like an ambulance?
Are you related to UCH emergency vehicle?
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by GreenMavro: 8:24am
h
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by efjay: 8:25am
HBD 2baba the living legend
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by chinawapz(m): 8:26am
HBD
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by Chanchit: 8:27am
GloriaNinja:When you have money. You can look just exactly how you want to look.
|Re: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2face's 42nd Birthday by Henitan24(f): 8:27am
Happy birthday legend...God gat you
check my signature
