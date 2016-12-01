Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) (11205 Views)

Comedian, Bovi Celebrates His Beautiful Wife As She Turns 29







Comedian Bovi, celebrated his wife, Kris Asimonye Ugboma, who turned 29 years old today.







He shared a photo of her and their daughter which he captioned:



"Hawt sexy mama. It's her birthday. 29 and sexy ?"





She also took to her page to share some photos and wrote:













"29yrs on earth and I am nothing but grateful to God!! For my beautiful life, My 3 beautiful kids, for my unending blessings, I have never had a better last year. I could go on & on writing a long epistle of my life.... I am a testimony of positivity and God fighting on your behalf!! I can't even complain, sometimes I sit and think about my yet to be achieved goals, and just when I'm about to start getting upset at myself I realize I have 3 beautiful blessings ( my kids) I can never trade them for anything in this world and I have absolutely no reason whatsoever to complain.... But I have every single reason to be grateful!!!! #september18 #virgo"





Happy birthday Kris

happy birthday.

.

When you're in a good place in life, you celebrate your birthday and mention your age. You're proud of it and how far you have come.



You leave low lives and age detectors to argue about your age.



HBD to her. 22 Likes 1 Share

29! oh quite old. Thought she is 19. 3 Likes

.

She looks great. Hbd

She is beautiful

Check my signature Happy birthdayCheck my signature

HBD to hawt sexy mama 1 Like

she is beautiful

Happy birthday.





Bovi has always been a comedian and a clown...

but there should be a limit to everything.



Why would he be making his wife the subject of comedy? He sures know that his wife is not hot, he should stop making jokes on her.



Too much filter on that picture Bovi has always been a comedian and a clown...but there should be a limit to everything.Why would he be making his wife the subject of comedy? He sures know that his wife is not hot, he should stop making jokes on her.Too much filter on that picture 3 Likes

she cute

Happy birthday,

............. oh!

prettiful prettiful

She's actually 29 and mean it..... not some kind of persons who wishes to back date their age. 3 Likes



But why him dey shout hot and sexy up and down if them guys wey no dey take eye see married woman come for her now he will start crying Happy birthday to her..But why him dey shout hot and sexy up and down if them guys wey no dey take eye see married woman come for her now he will start crying

? You no add your husband join. By the way HBD 3 beautiful blessings? You no add your husband join. By the way HBD 4 Likes

Yeye

Happy birthday

Happy birthday Kris.



Blessed and hearty years to dwell.



na joke oooo.

Many happy returns. if at 29 the make is this heavy, i'm wondering how 40 will look likena joke oooo.Many happy returns.



Appreciate God,

Appreciate and proud of her kids,



But forget to appreciate a Certain young man who make her what she is...

Appreiate her life,Appreciate God,Appreciate and proud of her kids,But forget to appreciate a Certain young man who make her what she is...

Happy birthday to her







also read here:

