₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,896 members, 3,797,657 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 09:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) (11205 Views)
Actor Femi Adebayo And His Beautiful Wife In Adorable Selfie / Bovi Celebrates Rita Dominic Birthday As He Remembers The 1st Time They Met / Bovi Celebrates His 37th Birthday In Hilarious Ways With Basketmouth (pics, Vid) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 8:08am
Comedian, Bovi Celebrates His Beautiful Wife As She Turns 29
Comedian Bovi, celebrated his wife, Kris Asimonye Ugboma, who turned 29 years old today.
He shared a photo of her and their daughter which he captioned:
"Hawt sexy mama. It's her birthday. 29 and sexy ?"
She also took to her page to share some photos and wrote:
"29yrs on earth and I am nothing but grateful to God!! For my beautiful life, My 3 beautiful kids, for my unending blessings, I have never had a better last year. I could go on & on writing a long epistle of my life.... I am a testimony of positivity and God fighting on your behalf!! I can't even complain, sometimes I sit and think about my yet to be achieved goals, and just when I'm about to start getting upset at myself I realize I have 3 beautiful blessings ( my kids) I can never trade them for anything in this world and I have absolutely no reason whatsoever to complain.... But I have every single reason to be grateful!!!! #september18 #virgo"
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/comedian-bovi-celebrates-his-beautiful.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 8:09am
Happy birthday Kris
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Dreamswayne(m): 8:29am
happy birthday.
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Lothario(m): 8:42am
.
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 8:42am
When you're in a good place in life, you celebrate your birthday and mention your age. You're proud of it and how far you have come.
You leave low lives and age detectors to argue about your age.
HBD to her.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by emyibe(m): 8:43am
29! oh quite old. Thought she is 19.
3 Likes
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 8:43am
.
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by YelloweWest: 8:43am
She looks great. Hbd
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by whoubmrdust: 8:43am
She is beautiful
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by czarina(f): 8:43am
Happy birthday Check my signature
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Larrey(f): 8:43am
HBD to hawt sexy mama
1 Like
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 8:43am
she is beautiful
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:43am
Happy birthday.
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by edeXede: 8:43am
Bovi has always been a comedian and a clown...
but there should be a limit to everything.
Why would he be making his wife the subject of comedy? He sures know that his wife is not hot, he should stop making jokes on her.
Too much filter on that picture
3 Likes
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by marvin902(m): 8:44am
she cute
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by lloydmuna2(m): 8:44am
Happy birthday,
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by steveyoungwealth: 8:44am
............. oh!
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 8:45am
prettiful
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Davepal: 8:45am
She's actually 29 and mean it..... not some kind of persons who wishes to back date their age.
3 Likes
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by samzzycash(m): 8:46am
Happy birthday to her..
But why him dey shout hot and sexy up and down if them guys wey no dey take eye see married woman come for her now he will start crying
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by jrupa(m): 8:46am
3 beautiful blessings? You no add your husband join. By the way HBD
4 Likes
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Mayorsholly(m): 8:46am
Yeye
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Divay22(f): 8:47am
Happy birthday
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Xano(m): 8:47am
Happy birthday Kris.
Blessed and hearty years to dwell.
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by seyigiggle: 8:48am
if at 29 the make is this heavy, i'm wondering how 40 will look like
na joke oooo.
Many happy returns.
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Harrynight(m): 8:48am
Appreiate her life,
Appreciate God,
Appreciate and proud of her kids,
But forget to appreciate a Certain young man who make her what she is...
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by hotplate: 8:48am
Happy birthday to her
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 8:48am
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by talkeverytime: 8:49am
Happy Birthday beautiful lady. Bovi really carry eyes go market.
also read here:
"3 Lessons you need if you want to meet your Mr Right" http://www.talkeverytime.com/2016/12/3-lessons-you-need-if-you-want-to-meet.html
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 8:49am
If you call Nnamdi Kanu a coward for hiding, what do you call Tompolo? Nnamdi was unarmed, Tompolo had 5 gunboats and heavy arms.
|Re: Kris Asimonye Ugboma Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 8:50am
When you get money, I mean plenty money, you can get and keep the good things in life.
Money can even turn an average look babe to a fine pretty damsel...
Sexy Actress Toke Makinwa Flashes B00bs In See Through Top (photos) / Meet The Famous Sextuplet Sisters As They Clock 30 / Is Munachi Abii The Most Beautiful Ex-MBGN Winner? (Photos)
Viewing this topic: Tonymario58, Tonyblaze01(m), lafex, sirwilson(m), mujahib6199(m), MuttleyLaff, Itzneowizy(m), bendike, phemolala07(m), engroke(m), geraldgiz(m), omocalabar(m), infotainment(m), destiny322(m), munalight(f), walcut(m), Masta2, naijamakossa(m), Correspondence(m), geezville(m), donhenss(m), Hakeem12(m), PhansiGirl(f), Macdonad, onehouse(m), emmanikewon(m), ebyjoyken(f), gubamsude(m), BaesDiary, onwuakpachris(m), CrystalTiger(m), wealth499(m), tempex88(m), kingfriday(m), MysterE(m), Izykid10(m), pelumi111, mattyobrian(m), Youngjoeb(m), labiowo, gbmclub(m), nice360, Samelle(f), abanicool(f), IAmAmbrose(m), Amberon11, JohnGainsville(m), Ryannn(m), Uwaeromosele, tundelight, emtony2000, matrix4(m), bundur(m), Diso60090(m), martcrown(m), senier007(m), viceldo(m), KimBerlyie, Dblock89, olurevelator(m), khaykay15(f), eitsei(m), jonsnow92, JudeTheGenius, Jcob(m), hakeem68(m), Acer123, CuteMaro(m), greenstar, Gabi15, benbenards(m), Pelebabaagba(m) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4