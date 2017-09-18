



"What a world!!!a world full of evil,a world full of wickedness, a world where man's inhumanity to man is on the increase,a world where people turn down on their conscience,a world where people have no value for human life,a world where hatred,bitterness,and jealousy is the order of the day,a world where brothers, sisters, cousins, nephews, and nieces tend to forget that blood is thicker than water;a world where children and adults are no longer save,a world where the rule of law is no longer applicable,a world where everyone is above the law,a world that makes me cry all the time,a world I have ever regretted being born into,a world where I frown at the rate of killing of lives,a world where people no longer have respect for blood and lives of fellows I wish I can cry out the more about this wicked world going to a month now I've gat reasons to ask God why but I take solace in his word that says in all things give thanks to God I cry everyday for this singular act of wickedness pepetrated towards my aunt my (mum's their 4th daughter )and my cousins nwachukwu and Adazion who were kidnapped and their mother brutally butchered by her counsin (my aunte)it was on a fateful Tuesday morning when my aunte came to our maternal home and picked up my mum's sister and her 2 children all in the name of trying to show her something in the place she was married too with every trust my aunte had in her, she trusted her cousin thinking that she meant good for her and her children. They boarded a bike to a place called Mbieri in Imo state but unknowingly for my aunt there was a danger ahead of her and her 2 kids by her cousin.when the got to a particular spot they pretended as if they wanted to ease themselves it was a plan deal with the okada man to do so, as the okada stopped my mum's sis who is in this pix was grabbed immediately and the started cutting her throat with the knife but thanks to this almighty God who never sleeps nor slumber the knife was blunt they had no option than to start stabbing her with the knife I can imagine how she was begging her cousin to forgive her ,to spare her life and to help her live again (sobs)but her cousin my aunte turned a deaf ear until she passed away. Immediately, they noticed she has lost consciousness they flee with her two kids and went straight to Anambra state and sold each of the kids five hundred and fifty thousand naira only both were sold for one million one hundred thousand naira only.the overdo God brought back my mum's sis to life on the following day being Wednesday if you noticed 2wednesdays before the last one it rained heavily my friends I want to tell you all that my aunte was bitten by that rain throughout that night in the bush. am crying my heart out because my heart is broken, because of man's inhumanity to man,as she regained consciousness she started shouting and she was found by good samaritan and was taking to police hospital in imo state she was able to tell her stories that it was her cousin that did this to her. It hurt me so much that I couldn't do anything to save her I couldn't donate my blood because our blood types are not the same,I don't have money to bring her back,I don't have connection to bring back her kidnapped kids but all I got is my 2 kneels consistently on the ground praying for the safety of those kids,they will not be killed for ritual this ember month. Over a month now they kids are nowhere to be found.i don't want to talk about the efforts of the police,suspect refusing to go and point who she sold the baby too hmmmm and police said gini kwanu if you ask me na who I go ask my aunte kept asking my mum about her children if they are still alive I and my elder sister have resorted to going to men of God for prayers they all told us that they see blood but that the little one has escaped but was knocked down by a car and in a critical condition yes they Are seeing it but the call money for me just to pray for the children to be found and I don't have the money apart from the counselling fee I have paid hmmmmm and my question is can't they help us without us having to pay a dine.my battery is down my lovely people even though I have more to say.but the only thing you can do for me is please at your convenience please take your time to pray for the safety of my cousins that they should be found and anybody holding them should release them that God should put confusion in the life of the buyers and that any police officer that have compromised this case that God should expose him and make him confess.i know I can't pay you all for your sacrificial prayers that's why am begging you all for your free prayers for the life of these little ones happiness have left me I can't stay a minute without crying thinking how they are fairing. it hurts so much my friends here is their pix in case you see a missing child somewhere that looks like them please inbox me I have written their names earlier God bless you all as you join me in prayers thank you.please help me share as well you can be saving their life for doing so thanks for your time,attention, patience and help.God bless you can all.i will be back on once I charge my phone thanks all."



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/shocking-woman-sells-off-her-cousins-children-for-n1m-attempts-to-murder-their-mother-in-imo-photos



This is really sad...



