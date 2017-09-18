₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by Choiszman(m): 12:16pm
The shocking story was shared by Facebook user, Princess Amicable. Read what she wrote below;
"What a world!!!a world full of evil,a world full of wickedness, a world where man's inhumanity to man is on the increase,a world where people turn down on their conscience,a world where people have no value for human life,a world where hatred,bitterness,and jealousy is the order of the day,a world where brothers, sisters, cousins, nephews, and nieces tend to forget that blood is thicker than water;a world where children and adults are no longer save,a world where the rule of law is no longer applicable,a world where everyone is above the law,a world that makes me cry all the time,a world I have ever regretted being born into,a world where I frown at the rate of killing of lives,a world where people no longer have respect for blood and lives of fellows I wish I can cry out the more about this wicked world going to a month now I've gat reasons to ask God why but I take solace in his word that says in all things give thanks to God I cry everyday for this singular act of wickedness pepetrated towards my aunt my (mum's their 4th daughter )and my cousins nwachukwu and Adazion who were kidnapped and their mother brutally butchered by her counsin (my aunte)it was on a fateful Tuesday morning when my aunte came to our maternal home and picked up my mum's sister and her 2 children all in the name of trying to show her something in the place she was married too with every trust my aunte had in her, she trusted her cousin thinking that she meant good for her and her children. They boarded a bike to a place called Mbieri in Imo state but unknowingly for my aunt there was a danger ahead of her and her 2 kids by her cousin.when the got to a particular spot they pretended as if they wanted to ease themselves it was a plan deal with the okada man to do so, as the okada stopped my mum's sis who is in this pix was grabbed immediately and the started cutting her throat with the knife but thanks to this almighty God who never sleeps nor slumber the knife was blunt they had no option than to start stabbing her with the knife I can imagine how she was begging her cousin to forgive her ,to spare her life and to help her live again (sobs)but her cousin my aunte turned a deaf ear until she passed away. Immediately, they noticed she has lost consciousness they flee with her two kids and went straight to Anambra state and sold each of the kids five hundred and fifty thousand naira only both were sold for one million one hundred thousand naira only.the overdo God brought back my mum's sis to life on the following day being Wednesday if you noticed 2wednesdays before the last one it rained heavily my friends I want to tell you all that my aunte was bitten by that rain throughout that night in the bush. am crying my heart out because my heart is broken, because of man's inhumanity to man,as she regained consciousness she started shouting and she was found by good samaritan and was taking to police hospital in imo state she was able to tell her stories that it was her cousin that did this to her. It hurt me so much that I couldn't do anything to save her I couldn't donate my blood because our blood types are not the same,I don't have money to bring her back,I don't have connection to bring back her kidnapped kids but all I got is my 2 kneels consistently on the ground praying for the safety of those kids,they will not be killed for ritual this ember month. Over a month now they kids are nowhere to be found.i don't want to talk about the efforts of the police,suspect refusing to go and point who she sold the baby too hmmmm and police said gini kwanu if you ask me na who I go ask my aunte kept asking my mum about her children if they are still alive I and my elder sister have resorted to going to men of God for prayers they all told us that they see blood but that the little one has escaped but was knocked down by a car and in a critical condition yes they Are seeing it but the call money for me just to pray for the children to be found and I don't have the money apart from the counselling fee I have paid hmmmmm and my question is can't they help us without us having to pay a dine.my battery is down my lovely people even though I have more to say.but the only thing you can do for me is please at your convenience please take your time to pray for the safety of my cousins that they should be found and anybody holding them should release them that God should put confusion in the life of the buyers and that any police officer that have compromised this case that God should expose him and make him confess.i know I can't pay you all for your sacrificial prayers that's why am begging you all for your free prayers for the life of these little ones happiness have left me I can't stay a minute without crying thinking how they are fairing. it hurts so much my friends here is their pix in case you see a missing child somewhere that looks like them please inbox me I have written their names earlier God bless you all as you join me in prayers thank you.please help me share as well you can be saving their life for doing so thanks for your time,attention, patience and help.God bless you can all.i will be back on once I charge my phone thanks all."
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/shocking-woman-sells-off-her-cousins-children-for-n1m-attempts-to-murder-their-mother-in-imo-photos
This is really sad...
CC; Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by Choiszman(m): 12:17pm
See more screenshots and comments here http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/shocking-woman-sells-off-her-cousins-children-for-n1m-attempts-to-murder-their-mother-in-imo-photos
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by fuckingAyaya(m): 12:21pm
Not even your own children
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by FemiEddy(m): 12:39pm
This one weak me haba!
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by Narldon(f): 12:39pm
Evil
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by sukkot: 12:40pm
hmm
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by ElPadrino33: 12:40pm
Igbo woman. Name checkers food don come oh
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by MustiizRaja(m): 12:40pm
THIS LIFE
hmm jus like wale adenuga production has said
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by kennygee(f): 12:40pm
This woman is the wife of the devil if the devil has a wife.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by menstrualpad: 12:41pm
kennygee:
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by Frexixi: 12:41pm
Which kind life we dey so
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by MadCow1: 12:41pm
Still trying to process all I have read..
1 Like
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by ElPadrino33: 12:42pm
Nigerians and poor grammar sha. Reading the post dey give me headache
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 12:42pm
Such woman don sell off her womb teteh, cos it takes a real woman to know how motherhood taste like. Make she go cool off for yard.
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by TINALETC3(f): 12:43pm
Nawaooo, dis is 2much
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by Tessie01(f): 12:45pm
OMG man is indeed unkind to mankind
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by anibi9674: 12:45pm
ok
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by ozento: 12:46pm
God may seem slow in action but adequately rewards evry bit of injustice. that woman will never go unpunished
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by olowobaba10: 12:47pm
EVEN GOD REGRETTED CREATING HUMAN BEING, MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, BY THE SPECIAL GRACE OF GOD THEY WILL BE FOUND.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by bidex(m): 12:47pm
effect of making quick monies... those tribes know themselves. i no talk o
1 Like
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by Adaumunocha(f): 12:48pm
Wickedness in low places!
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by queenamirah: 12:49pm
Omg!! This is very evil.
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by Oluwaseyi00(m): 12:50pm
A person that is neither human nor demon is called a "humon".... She's a perfect example
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by free2ryhme: 12:51pm
Every individual that has connived to sell these children and cause harm to their mother, Father God let confusion reign in their midst until these children be returned in Jesus name.
Father every man every woman that have a hand in this wicked let them be visited with this predicament until their 4th generation in Jesus name
There shall be no enchantment against these children, neither is there any divination against this family. They shall be found in Jesus name.
For these sake of this woman and her children, holy spirit of God let the culprit be smote with physical blindness in Jesus name.
Where ever they are strange illness, curse and evil diseases shall be their portion in Jesus name. Amen
We shall receive testimony of your good report concerning these children and their mother in Jesus name. Amen
I prophecy by power of the holyspirit of God where ever they are father let them be afflicted with strange illness. Whoever buy these kids shall surely die who ever sells them shall surely die. I speak to the air at this moment hear my voice every individual connected to this wickedness let them die untimely in Jesus name.
Their inheritance shall be cast to the dogs in Jesus name.
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by oviejnr(m): 12:52pm
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by stancod(m): 12:52pm
ElPadrino33:borrow sense plsss
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by lightblazingnow(m): 12:53pm
Shameful
|Re: Woman Sells Off Her Cousin's Children For N1m, Attempts To Murder Their Mother. by ngwababe: 12:54pm
Odi egwu, dikwa itunanya!
1 Like
