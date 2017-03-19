Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) (10075 Views)

Police Arrest Fake Recharge Cards Printers (photo) / Police Arrest Fake Soldier, Truck-load Of Cannabis (pictured) / Police Arrest Fake Soldier And Man,37 For Defiling Girl , 7 (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Police in Lagos have arrested a man for allegedly parading himself as a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).



Lagos State Police spokesman, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was arrested on Thursday for terrorising the public in a CSP uniform in Surulere area.



“At about 4pm on March 16, the command operatives attached to Area ‘C’ Command, Surulere, arrested the suspect following reliable information.



“The suspect over the years has been parading himself as a police officer and extorting money and other valuables from unsuspecting public.



“The suspect was intercepted under the National Stadium Bridge, Surulere where he was about to resume his criminal activities.



“On sighting the patrol team, the suspect took to his heels, but was given a hot chase that resulted to his arrest at Shitta Area of Surulere.



“A walkie-talkie, a Lagos State Ministry of Transportation identity card bearing the name, Olayiwola Animashaun and his passport photograph, were found in his possession,” he said.



The spokesman said the suspect later led the detectives to his residence where exhibits, including a traffic task force reflective jacket, police statement forms, and a machete, were recovered from his house.



Famous-Cole said the suspect confessed that he was a former staff of the Lagos State Government but currently without a job.



“He confessed to be operating mostly around Tejuosho, Ojuelegba and National Stadium areas,” the police spokesman said.



Famous-Cole advised the public to be wary of individuals who present themselves as police officers with no proof of official identification.



He urged the public to question such people and alert other security agencies when the need arises.



The spokesman said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation was completed.



https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/03/19/police-arrest-fake-csp-lagos/ 1 Share

Just throw away the keys to his cell.

His looks criminal



Criminal everywhere



The day man knows that this world is vanity upon vanity



Then sanity will return to planet earth 5 Likes

Maybe he was once a police

dismissed one

well all police men e thieves no need to talk further

. See as the criminal keep face like 'Nepa bill'..... Lagos state police spokesman has a Weird name "Famous Cole". See as the criminal keep face like 'Nepa bill'..... 7 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlacla oooo...

NO!!! You got it all wrong.... I know this guy, he is a nollywood. Actor.. He usually act police roles.... Kai!!! He was on set when he was arrested.... Ohhhh!!!! God... How will I now finish my film now.... And It is his scene that is next... I need to call IGP right away... Where is my 3310(2017 model). 3 Likes

Impersonation!









He was arrested majorly because he poses a severe shortage loss to the daily ROGER collected He was arrested majorly because he poses a severe shortage loss to the daily ROGER collected 1 Share

sarrki:

His looks criminal



Criminal everywhere



The day man knows that this world is vanity upon vanity



Then sanity will return to planet earth Sharap







But wait ooo, apart from nairaland, you get another house Mr BMC SharapBut wait ooo, apart from nairaland, you get another houseMr BMC 4 Likes 1 Share

Chai' please' what is Buhari doing at the moment?, I no blame am o' he is trying to hustle' different thing is happening in the country ' different type of hustle '

NCAN REPORTING FOR DUTY





NAME NOT ASCERTAIN



Over and out 2 Likes

his case is different...i trust npf

NCAN OVA TO YOU 1 Like

Bastard! I come here thinking nah thoseHardworking jews yweet cos it is heir lifestyle but alas *Feel like floggin the useless thing*Bang door*

naija

The way things are going in this country, I won't be surprised the day I will hear that the police arrested a fake president.... 2 Likes 1 Share

ion like d popo at all real or fake.

Ok

That's the look you'll get once Arsenal fans hear that Arséne Wenger has extended his contact until 2025.

klassykute:

ion like d popo at all real or fake. I swear down... I passionately hate them... all I swear down... I passionately hate them... all

..and he was currently without job.. what about this impersonation? Is not a job he created for him self..

ijustdey:

















Famous-Cole advised the public to be wary of individuals who present themselves as police officers with no proof of official identification.







ask a Nigerian Police man for proof of official identification... my guy you go collect oo. ask a Nigerian Police man for proof of official identification... my guy you go collect oo.

The guy harsh oh...he didn't even start from sergent or even dpo na csp hungry am .Enjoy ur post in kirikiri. 1 Like

So we shld ask police officers 4 dre I.D I know it's our right to do so buh 4 Naija bone am

I pray u don't jam a mad drunk police officer with a gun b4 u finish asking him 4 his ID, I hope he won't b answering u with a sound slap d@ is if u re lucky and if u re not he would b responding by cocking his gun and u know D rest

How can the public tell the difference between a real and fake police officer