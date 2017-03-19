₦airaland Forum

Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by ijustdey: 6:01pm
The Police in Lagos have arrested a man for allegedly parading himself as a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

Lagos State Police spokesman, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was arrested on Thursday for terrorising the public in a CSP uniform in Surulere area.

“At about 4pm on March 16, the command operatives attached to Area ‘C’ Command, Surulere, arrested the suspect following reliable information.

“The suspect over the years has been parading himself as a police officer and extorting money and other valuables from unsuspecting public.

“The suspect was intercepted under the National Stadium Bridge, Surulere where he was about to resume his criminal activities.

“On sighting the patrol team, the suspect took to his heels, but was given a hot chase that resulted to his arrest at Shitta Area of Surulere.

“A walkie-talkie, a Lagos State Ministry of Transportation identity card bearing the name, Olayiwola Animashaun and his passport photograph, were found in his possession,” he said.

The spokesman said the suspect later led the detectives to his residence where exhibits, including a traffic task force reflective jacket, police statement forms, and a machete, were recovered from his house.

Famous-Cole said the suspect confessed that he was a former staff of the Lagos State Government but currently without a job.

“He confessed to be operating mostly around Tejuosho, Ojuelegba and National Stadium areas,” the police spokesman said.

Famous-Cole advised the public to be wary of individuals who present themselves as police officers with no proof of official identification.

He urged the public to question such people and alert other security agencies when the need arises.

The spokesman said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation was completed.


https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/03/19/police-arrest-fake-csp-lagos/

Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by HungerBAD: 6:06pm
Just throw away the keys to his cell.
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by sarrki(m): 6:14pm
His looks criminal

Criminal everywhere

The day man knows that this world is vanity upon vanity

Then sanity will return to planet earth

Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Young03: 6:30pm
Maybe he was once a police
dismissed one
well all police men e thieves no need to talk further
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 6:35pm
Lagos state police spokesman has a Weird name "Famous Cole" angry. See as the criminal keep face like 'Nepa bill'..... angry

Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by grayht(m): 6:47pm
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Franzinni: 9:14pm
NO!!! You got it all wrong.... I know this guy, he is a nollywood. Actor.. He usually act police roles.... Kai!!! He was on set when he was arrested.... Ohhhh!!!! God... How will I now finish my film now.... And It is his scene that is next... I need to call IGP right away... Where is my 3310(2017 model).

Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 9:14pm
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by brunofarad(m): 9:14pm
He was arrested majorly because he poses a severe shortage loss to the daily ROGER collected

Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by mrsksdata: 9:15pm
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:16pm
But wait ooo, apart from nairaland, you get another house Mr BMC

Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by leeikem(m): 9:16pm
Chai' please' what is Buhari doing at the moment?, I no blame am o' he is trying to hustle' different thing is happening in the country ' different type of hustle '

Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by smithsydny(m): 9:17pm
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by highrise07(m): 9:17pm
his case is different...i trust npf
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by MummyIMadeIt: 9:17pm
NCAN OVA TO YOU undecided

Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:17pm
Bastard! I come here thinking nah thoseHardworking jews yweet cos it is heir lifestyle but alas *Feel like floggin the useless thing*Bang door*
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by codesport(m): 9:19pm
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by publicenemy(m): 9:19pm
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by uzoclinton(m): 9:19pm
The way things are going in this country, I won't be surprised the day I will hear that the police arrested a fake president....

Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by klassykute(m): 9:21pm
ion like d popo at all real or fake.
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Lighthouseman: 9:21pm
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by eyeon(m): 9:22pm
That's the look you'll get once Arsenal fans hear that Arséne Wenger has extended his contact until 2025. grin
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by uzoclinton(m): 9:23pm
klassykute:
ion like d popo at all real or fake.
I swear down... I passionately hate them... all
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Jabioro: 9:23pm
..and he was currently without job.. what about this impersonation? Is not a job he created for him self..
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by publicenemy(m): 9:23pm
ijustdey:








Famous-Cole advised the public to be wary of individuals who present themselves as police officers with no proof of official identification.



ask a Nigerian Police man for proof of official identification... my guy you go collect oo.
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by poshestmina(f): 9:23pm
The guy harsh oh...he didn't even start from sergent or even dpo na csp hungry am .Enjoy ur post in kirikiri.

Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by oluwayimika123: 9:23pm
So we shld ask police officers 4 dre I.D I know it's our right to do so buh 4 Naija bone am
I pray u don't jam a mad drunk police officer with a gun b4 u finish asking him 4 his ID, I hope he won't b answering u with a sound slap d@ is if u re lucky and if u re not he would b responding by cocking his gun and u know D rest
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Primebuilders: 9:24pm
How can the public tell the difference between a real and fake police officer
Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Nicky042(m): 9:25pm
