Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by ijustdey: 6:01pm
The Police in Lagos have arrested a man for allegedly parading himself as a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/03/19/police-arrest-fake-csp-lagos/
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by HungerBAD: 6:06pm
Just throw away the keys to his cell.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by sarrki(m): 6:14pm
His looks criminal
Criminal everywhere
The day man knows that this world is vanity upon vanity
Then sanity will return to planet earth
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Young03: 6:30pm
Maybe he was once a police
dismissed one
well all police men e thieves no need to talk further
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 6:35pm
Lagos state police spokesman has a Weird name "Famous Cole" . See as the criminal keep face like 'Nepa bill'.....
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by grayht(m): 6:47pm
Lalasticlacla oooo...
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Franzinni: 9:14pm
NO!!! You got it all wrong.... I know this guy, he is a nollywood. Actor.. He usually act police roles.... Kai!!! He was on set when he was arrested.... Ohhhh!!!! God... How will I now finish my film now.... And It is his scene that is next... I need to call IGP right away... Where is my 3310(2017 model).
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 9:14pm
Impersonation!
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by brunofarad(m): 9:14pm
He was arrested majorly because he poses a severe shortage loss to the daily ROGER collected
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by mrsksdata: 9:15pm
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:16pm
sarrki:Sharap
But wait ooo, apart from nairaland, you get another house Mr BMC
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by leeikem(m): 9:16pm
Chai' please' what is Buhari doing at the moment?, I no blame am o' he is trying to hustle' different thing is happening in the country ' different type of hustle '
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by smithsydny(m): 9:17pm
NCAN REPORTING FOR DUTY
NAME NOT ASCERTAIN
Over and out
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by highrise07(m): 9:17pm
his case is different...i trust npf
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by MummyIMadeIt: 9:17pm
NCAN OVA TO YOU
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:17pm
Bastard! I come here thinking nah thoseHardworking jews yweet cos it is heir lifestyle but alas *Feel like floggin the useless thing*Bang door*
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by codesport(m): 9:19pm
naija
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by publicenemy(m): 9:19pm
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by uzoclinton(m): 9:19pm
The way things are going in this country, I won't be surprised the day I will hear that the police arrested a fake president....
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by klassykute(m): 9:21pm
ion like d popo at all real or fake.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Lighthouseman: 9:21pm
Ok
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by eyeon(m): 9:22pm
That's the look you'll get once Arsenal fans hear that Arséne Wenger has extended his contact until 2025.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by uzoclinton(m): 9:23pm
klassykute:I swear down... I passionately hate them... all
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Jabioro: 9:23pm
..and he was currently without job.. what about this impersonation? Is not a job he created for him self..
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by publicenemy(m): 9:23pm
ijustdey:
ask a Nigerian Police man for proof of official identification... my guy you go collect oo.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by poshestmina(f): 9:23pm
The guy harsh oh...he didn't even start from sergent or even dpo na csp hungry am .Enjoy ur post in kirikiri.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by oluwayimika123: 9:23pm
So we shld ask police officers 4 dre I.D I know it's our right to do so buh 4 Naija bone am
I pray u don't jam a mad drunk police officer with a gun b4 u finish asking him 4 his ID, I hope he won't b answering u with a sound slap d@ is if u re lucky and if u re not he would b responding by cocking his gun and u know D rest
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Primebuilders: 9:24pm
How can the public tell the difference between a real and fake police officer
|Re: Police Arrest Fake CSP In Lagos (photo) by Nicky042(m): 9:25pm
ijustdey:see he face ☺ ☺ like
