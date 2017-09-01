₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
YouTube has annouced YouTube Go is now officially available for the initial public download in Nigeria. Yes, most Nigerians has been waiting for this service for some time now.
For those who are not familiar with the YouTube Go - it's an app from Google in which you can stream that your favorite music video or song on youtube without giving a glitch about your data. With YouTube Go app it's reduces the amount of data you have to burn just to watch that video.
YouTube Go has been designed to take into account the challenges faced by YouTube users in countries like Nigeria, such as data cost and connectivity. With YouTube Go, we are making it possible for everyone in Nigeria to be able to discover videos that they love, regardless of their network status or data consumption preferences.”
The YouTube Go is built to meet the online needs of the growing youth population. Apart from saving your data, there are other amazing YouTube Go features you will like. It features a home screen that shows both personalized recommendations as well as trending and popular videos nearby, allowing users to see the latest content that the people around are watching, upfront. It offers a ‘preview video’ function (a feature that is only available on PC) to make it easier to decide what to watch or download.
YouTube Go also offers easy video downloading, phone-number sign-in, effortless searching, and more effective ways to control data usage. Instead of streaming a video of 12.5MB, with YouTube Go you can stream that same video with just 1.5MB. Cool right? More YouTube Go Details & download in source link
SOURCE: http://www.techpill.net/2017/09/youtube-go-app-nigeria.html
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by ladyF(f): 2:02pm
Eeyah.... But naira still money person go use buy the data na. Make dem share free credit for us instead jor.
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by PRYCE(m): 2:02pm
Nice!
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by Silvertrinity(f): 2:02pm
Cool
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by chikasin4(m): 2:02pm
That's good
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by Ibcdesigns(m): 2:03pm
Space booked
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by Abeyjide: 2:04pm
ok
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by gtboy2626: 2:04pm
Nice one
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by Diznie(f): 2:04pm
Good way to save data
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by Henzok: 2:04pm
thats nice
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by braine: 2:05pm
Video quality will be compromised.
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by moderacker: 2:06pm
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by OrestesDante: 2:07pm
3gp ba?
|Re: Youtube Go App Officially Launched In Nigeria To Help You Save Data. by Treyknowles(m): 2:07pm
This Is Really Nice! FP Here We Come.
