₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,290 members, 3,798,782 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 05:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue (6416 Views)
Neymar Is Now Growing Wings: He Fights With Player, Cavani Over Penalty Kick / Usain Bolt Girlfriend Kasi Bennet Reacts To Cheating Scandal / Greatest Brazilian Set Piece Takers Of All Time (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by cheapgoals(m): 3:58pm
Neymar has supposedly unfollowed his teammate, Edison Cavanni on social media following a slight contention over set-piece duties amid PSG 2-0 win over Lyon on Sunday.
After PSG won a free-kick, Dani Alves kept the ball from Edinson Cavani until the point when the Brazilian showed up nowhere to take the set-piece. Be that as it may, it was tragic Neymar couldn’t get his effort on target as his row with colleague Cavani heightened.
Read and see twitter reaction
http://cheapgoals.com/riot-looming-as-neymar-unfollow-cavani-over-set-piece-issue-twitter-reacts/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by wristbangle(m): 4:23pm
Prof lalasticlala, the news about the brawl between Neymar and Cavani suppose to have grace FP by now.
4 Likes
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by TheMainMan: 5:30pm
lol... this is the second time cavani will b doing dat
even that agbero Dani alves sided with neymar
u can't just come from anywhere and want people to bow to u just like that... neymar should earn their respect
cristiano ronaldo dealt with his own.. neymar should do the same
18 Likes
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by Ezechinwa(m): 5:30pm
Please i need someone to educate me "Why are Igbo's referred to as IPOB", it sounds rude but i need to be sure why that name IPOB is used instead of IGBO?
finally, I hope Igbo's, Yoruba's and Hausa's can stop hating each other, we don't choose other nationality,skin color, religion, etc, so its stupid for any group of people to just hate a certain group of people for no reason.
the only reason Africans don't produce Cars, Phones and technological gadgets is simply because, An Average White man spends his lifetime trying to build things that can change the world, but an Average Blackman spends his lifetime hating on one another and always blaming spirits for every bad thing that happens to him.
one more thing,
my brothers and sisters, abeg help me beg Costa to come back to Chelsea, Morata is still a learner.
10 Likes
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by NairalandSARS: 5:30pm
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by signature2012(m): 5:30pm
Childish mentality played by neymar.
9 Likes
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by bedspread: 5:30pm
Too much cash de worry Neymar... but cavani should hv being matured enuf and just let him.. he is the Golden boi of the team
4 Likes
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by Piiko(m): 5:30pm
Lol
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by Izuogu1(m): 5:31pm
Their problems
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by aby1976(m): 5:31pm
cheapgoals:
Na wa ooo
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by stanliwise(m): 5:31pm
.
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by damosky12(m): 5:31pm
We told him not to go to PSG. he said he was seeking new challenges. Now, he has them.
5 Likes
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by doublezero7(m): 5:31pm
Cavani would be sold next season! That one don sure!
There can only be one king in Paris!
but Neymar is really overdoing his part sef! That's how he snatched the ball off Alves! Childish shii!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by BeerPlusChicken: 5:31pm
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by proudlyYoruba(m): 5:32pm
Trouble in paradise, Cavani made me remember secondary school days when the person who bought the ticket; throws the ball, keeps the penalty, shoots the free kick and penalty. Those Brazilian fellas insult cavani with the free kick banter
2 Likes
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by kqudus(m): 5:32pm
lemme book space
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by Tessie01(f): 5:32pm
they should sort it out amicably
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by Zulash: 5:32pm
This is Serious issue tho, let me go Download mp3 music and keep watching
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by Jesuspikin8: 5:32pm
What a baby
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by motun2017(f): 5:33pm
about to fry beans now
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by stanliwise(m): 5:33pm
Their problem I guess.
But Neymar should be patient with some things as the game of football need the cooperation of everyone.
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by Checked86: 5:33pm
Neymar is being unnecessarily desperate to win individual titles. he need to bond with Cavani. you can't just come and dethrone him. The coach also need to grow some balls and settle this confusion. Ney needs chill
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by TIDDOLL(m): 5:33pm
Seems Neymar is immature ...
Does he need his daddy for this one too.
To Understand his teamates....
1 Like
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by kelvinreality: 5:33pm
. Cavani should be respected as the king there.
Even when Ronaldo came to Madrid as the Best player and World record fee player he did not build personality in one season. He was patient till he overcame Raul rule in Madrid.
Self centered Neymar. Any day, any time Neymar is a good player but I prefer Hazard based on his Attitude and Personality
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by Suspect33(m): 5:33pm
messi meant well for this bag of ego, shame
1 Like
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by kuntash: 5:33pm
wristbangle:
So that ULC can call off strike or what ?
SMH , to imagine front page things ...
While I dey refresh to see naija status updates , na this rubbish you dey tell Dem to flash for front page ..
1 Like
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by Horlawale1(m): 5:33pm
Be da o gba kadara, eda agba kodoro
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by Idrismusty97(m): 5:33pm
And so fvcking what. If i were Neymar i wouldn't even be following anybody in the first place. People like making a fuzz over meaningless things.
1 Like
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by jtigwell0: 5:34pm
this guy has ego issues..
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by Oluwaseyi00(m): 5:34pm
Really
|Re: Neymar Unfollows Edinson Cavani On Instagram Over Set-Piece Issue by blessedweapon(m): 5:34pm
Lies Lies
Has Rooney Closed Chelsea Speculation With Facebook Post? / Watch Wales V Italy Live Streaming RLWC 2013 Online TV / Mike Adenuga Gives Super Eagles A Huge Wooping Sum In Dollars To Defeat France
Viewing this topic: kumalee, edaolaropin, cooljoe(m), Cypmeni(m), Theben(m), MohMulla, Lanca, Cachez(m), EzzyIzzy, DBlackCeazer(m), hooklover, EbenMayor, icon8, RevT1, Stamina246(m), thorpido(m), timota(m), donfelix4sure(m), Bashliveon(m), awoo47, Baso2019, Gracian(m), martineverest(m), mrpablo(m), Gamesound(m), Kenon9, Unik3030, Masta2, SamUtaji, smacky619(m), Mexico09(m), Pes13, chukydyk, simoke(f), babadee1(m), greatest777(m), sarutobie(m), myrrtle(m), KendrickAyomide(m), asherchikere(m), Donwizbro(m), Drezinc, kaydp, Oreoo(m), groovie(m), kingpole, NUELOJEI17, usman3688(m), frankie1992(m), kceewhyte(m), ghidhehorn, headword, Juliuxxx, Dapromzy333(m), IamOAS(m), Jojone, mariamabiola37(f), Berrydude, Gameguy900, esuquin(f), Raheemzee(m), Uyi168(m), sunmike065(m), beinstein(m), solgee(m), Ihebu4chelsea(m), ok01, HookesLaw, baddest99(m), issy4vic, Luckyomon(m), Ennyholar, naydoo12(m), Upgradedentity, abali29(m), AABBIIMM, TheSCRYPT, Nicolars(m), dexpendable(m), rickieflamez, pastorlams(m), biggiyke(m), Badboiz(m), Olizey(m), Debonair01, Josh64(m), joshualitez, Gozzzy(m), McIrx, Cladez(m), tunwumi, joesir, Tasued(m), teamfrosh, sydneoik(m), MayorTee00(m), ayeomoaye, messenger4891, Ballack1(m), alexpumpin, Patrick20001, YourCoffin, victorbrock(m), Charlesedet, msquarewld(m), sixtus239, Teaser4(m), profike91, Famocious(m), mradjoy, Adewunmi2017(m), Young4jose(m), 46arcadez(m), Gentlebabs(m), dasdexter(m), Napoleon22(m), hairs85, KentoRaba(m), ovoskee(m), ObaFemy(m), walex25(m), shinaapp, Ilajeboy(m), Josegun(m), hifeholuwa(m), olujastro, fasho01(m), victor260(m), captainAmeka(m), ba7man(m), Sunnybabe(m), teejet, Miracle4Sure, Chinachriss(m), timmirylex(m), samco19, biggiesmallz15(m), Malakh, yummy001, newsheriffintown, zxcvb, Youngdream1, encryptjay(m), maverick001, Koolking(m), michaels5050, Ebulonse(m), JonCina(m), Dantee005(m), InGodshand, jasonclement(m), LordKO(m), Luqso1(m), Lordseyad(m), sholeypra(m), efjay, Abdul010, ishiamu(m), HalaHala, osomegbe(m), libson001(m), bellazz(m), yacimpaul(m), JerrykhArtAr(m), EazyMoh(m), siie, doctorkush(m), yohanpaul, SmellingAnus(m), sirworlex, careertalks, spinzagom(m), sammyhir, mizvee(f), Regiblinkz(m), theceo1602(m), Techiekingee(m), DabLord, kingthreat(m), topnedu(m), belamour(m), nathaniel007(m), teejaymos(m), botson(m), dicksonadams(m), pheez33 and 198 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33