After PSG won a free-kick, Dani Alves kept the ball from Edinson Cavani until the point when the Brazilian showed up nowhere to take the set-piece. Be that as it may, it was tragic Neymar couldn’t get his effort on target as his row with colleague Cavani heightened.





Prof lalasticlala, the news about the brawl between Neymar and Cavani suppose to have grace FP by now. 4 Likes







even that agbero Dani alves sided with neymar





u can't just come from anywhere and want people to bow to u just like that... neymar should earn their respect







cristiano ronaldo dealt with his own.. neymar should do the same lol... this is the second time cavani will b doing dateven that agbero Dani alvessided with neymaru can't just come from anywhere and want people to bow to u just like that... neymar should earn their respectcristiano ronaldo dealt with his own.. neymar should do the same 18 Likes

Childish mentality played by neymar. 9 Likes

Too much cash de worry Neymar... but cavani should hv being matured enuf and just let him.. he is the Golden boi of the team 4 Likes

Their problems

We told him not to go to PSG. he said he was seeking new challenges. Now, he has them. 5 Likes

Cavani would be sold next season! That one don sure!



There can only be one king in Paris!





but Neymar is really overdoing his part sef! That's how he snatched the ball off Alves! Childish shii! 5 Likes 1 Share

Trouble in paradise, Cavani made me remember secondary school days when the person who bought the ticket; throws the ball, keeps the penalty, shoots the free kick and penalty. Those Brazilian fellas insult cavani with the free kick banter 2 Likes

they should sort it out amicably

What a baby

Their problem I guess.

But Neymar should be patient with some things as the game of football need the cooperation of everyone.

Neymar is being unnecessarily desperate to win individual titles. he need to bond with Cavani. you can't just come and dethrone him. The coach also need to grow some balls and settle this confusion. Ney needs chill



Does he need his daddy for this one too.



To Understand his teamates.... Seems Neymar is immature ...Does he need his daddy for this one too.To Understand his teamates.... 1 Like

. Cavani should be respected as the king there.



Even when Ronaldo came to Madrid as the Best player and World record fee player he did not build personality in one season. He was patient till he overcame Raul rule in Madrid.



Self centered Neymar. Any day, any time Neymar is a good player but I prefer Hazard based on his Attitude and Personality 4 Likes 2 Shares

messi meant well for this bag of ego, shame 1 Like

wristbangle:

Prof lalasticlala, the news about the brawl between Neymar and Cavani suppose to have grace FP by now.

So that ULC can call off strike or what ?



SMH , to imagine front page things ...





While I dey refresh to see naija status updates , na this rubbish you dey tell Dem to flash for front page .. So that ULC can call off strike or what ?SMH , to imagine front page things ...While I dey refresh to see naija status updates , na this rubbish you dey tell Dem to flash for front page .. 1 Like

Be da o gba kadara, eda agba kodoro 2 Likes 1 Share

And so fvcking what. If i were Neymar i wouldn't even be following anybody in the first place. People like making a fuzz over meaningless things. 1 Like

this guy has ego issues..

Really