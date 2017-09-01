₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,634 members, 3,800,219 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 10:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) (10084 Views)
Photos : Nigerian Customs Impounds Goods Worth N1 Million, Arrest 18 Suspects / Tanker Filled With Contraband Goods In Zamfara, Aprehended By Custom Officers / Driver Shot Dead In Katsina By Customs Officer For Smuggling Contraband Spagheti (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by johnnyvid: 12:58am
The Nigeria Customs Service has seized a truck belonging to the Dangote Cement Company in Ogun State with about 3,000 cartons of contraband frozen poultry valued at over N47 million.
.
The Comptroller of NCS in the state, Sani Magudu, made this known on Monday at a press conference, reported Premiumtimes. The truck, with the inscription Ibese 13 and registration number ICT-13E-047, was parked on Monday within the command premises in Abeokuta fully loaded with the products.
.
Mr. Madugu said investigation showed that the frozen poultry was being transported into Nigeria from Benin Republic. “A trailer belonging to Dangote Group loaded with 3,000 cartons of frozen turkey was intercepted on Saturday 16th September,2017 at about 3.45 a.m. along Sagamu-Abeokuta interchange,” he said.
.
He said the smugglers were not aware that they were being monitored from the point of packaging of the products until the vehicle was impounded at about 3.45 a.m. on Saturday at Sagamu interchange, which links the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
.
“We are one step ahead of them. The smugglers now connive with Dangote truck drivers. We started monitoring them from their loading spot to Sagamu interchange where the vehicle was intercepted,” he said.
.
He said the the motorboy of the truck was arrested but the driver ran away. He said the products in over 3,000 cartons were valued at N47,250,000.00 and had duty value of N20,250,000.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/nigeria-customs-impounds-dangote-truck.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:24am
Dangote may not be aware of this mess but if he's aware nothing will happen cos na padi padi government we dey.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by ScotFree(m): 3:25am
Dangote is the Federal Govt and the Federal Govt Dangote. Next News please.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 9:14am
Dangote the Africa richest man is doing some fraudulent things that needs to be sanctions. How could useless and devilish people used his trailer to convey imported poultry products. FG should sanction his company on this crime.
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by Settingz321(m): 9:35am
Impersonation
It. Must have been the driver that initiated this act
1 Like
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by princechiemekam(m): 9:35am
K
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by cjudy(m): 9:35am
Naso
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by holatin(m): 9:35am
“We are one step ahead of them.
The smugglers now connive with
Dangote truck drivers. We started
monitoring them from their loading
spot to Sagamu interchange where
the vehicle was intercepted,” he
said.
a lot of people will miss reading the bolded before blurting out abuse at dangote.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 9:36am
For one dangote truck cought, 10 must have passed for free.
1 Like
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by BininKingdom: 9:36am
If Dangote truck no cause accident e go smuggle illegal stuff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--WcufTeRcY
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:36am
In a sane society. No one is above the law
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by benosky(m): 9:36am
Ok
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by Daviestunech(m): 9:37am
Ok next
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by OkpekeBeauty: 9:37am
DANGOTE? Its not possible, If its true, One of these 3 things must have happened:
1. its either he has refused to join them carry out one nefarious act on their enemies or
2. they are targeting an enemy but started with Dangote so that when they grab the enemy people will be citing example that after all they arrested dangote who is their brother last time. Nobody will know they had released him long ago.
3. An overzealous officer who did not do proper consultation before making it available to the press
I am beginning to understand how APC plans their deceit. Trust me
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by galadima77(m): 9:37am
That driver was probably trying to make some quick cash.... Now, water don pass garri
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 9:37am
It will only cost dangote a phone call to release this truck, Customs and bribery are 1&2
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:37am
Thank God say I nor kukuma de chop frozen turkey or chicken
Sai customs
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by fidalgo19: 9:37am
I think they just used his truck to hide there dirty tracks
It's time to s tart frying the turkey
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 9:37am
There are too many threads with stupid titles on nairaland fp today
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by cescky(m): 9:38am
thats how to become the richest man in africa....governemt makes you the sole importer of home essentials for about 200 million people, then the rest you smuggle them in
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by 400billionman: 9:38am
Bad belle customs.
Its edible cement, not poultry..
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 9:38am
Shebi una dey see'am now? If na poor man like me, dem go make life miserable for me... Indeed it's easier for a Carmel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter Heaven!
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:38am
bb
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 9:39am
OK
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by horlahsunbo225(m): 9:39am
If you think they gonna sanction dangote on this
YOUR MUMU JUST START
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by Robbin7(m): 9:39am
No news
Next
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by Nutase(f): 9:39am
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by 400billionman: 9:40am
How to GET RICH 101.
Anywhere they should also check Calabar to the eastern route.
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by osemmie: 9:40am
This is a good thing in Nigeria, and this tells much of how Dangote's wealth grows on a daily basis.
|Re: Customs Impounds Dangote Truck With N47 Million Contraband Poultry (Photos) by stephen109(m): 9:41am
;Dshey na today?,op park well jhor!
China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion / Banks Remove $1.2b 9mobile Debt From Books / Cement Price Drops
Viewing this topic: Sleezwizz, damiolly(m), Mubby4luv(m), iWasNotHere(m), andrewozed, alcapone10, bimbotek, NickMelvon(m), mictomedia(m), andycoy4real(m), luke007(m), Electroweb(m), Muyiwaipere, olly12, Pjelafe(m), talk4free, FunkyAlhaji2015(m), bsalawu, Johnsonpac(m), chubaba1990, orijintv(m), aceTS, talljay, tunula, trustlink, popizaino(m), indoorlove(m), Electronzeez(m), kola23, Johnrake69, uwuana, Abis2015, timmydavids(m), akintun, omachonu112, lilslim(m), onos1979(f), solochris(m), nedman77, Scarpon(m), idolda, pianolover, Bunmico, safetyInspector(m), alamarmeen, chuddykay(m), Awoleesu, Balkan(m), nybol(m), segmond(m), Ajoboss(m), valdetino(m), aku626(m), Matty145(m), sunky13(m), BakoB, Gafano(m), mrgbenga1, MikaSoko(m), stonemasonn, Mosesjoker(m), exclusive7(m), junmangul, chegbe1104, Tbagwell1(m), MosakuAW(m), prey02(f), Naff24(f), dhaking(m), abiodun175(m), Neil0072009(m), webhostbiz, nonesense, Coolgent, hokafor(m), joshdrmmz, Mrlouis, jonnyjustcome22 and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13