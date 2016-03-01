₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by praizblog: 1:28pm
Billion Femi Otedola celebrates his beautiful fashionista daughter Temi Otedola birthday on his page. See what he wrote below
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/femi-otedola-celebrates-his-adorable-daughter-temi-otedola-birthday/
Hbd sis
See more photos of father and daughter here http://www.praizeupdate.com/femi-otedola-celebrates-his-adorable-daughter-temi-otedola-birthday/
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by superior1: 1:37pm
Atleast this one dey meaningfully engaged unlike that party junkie
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by amani63(m): 1:37pm
Op below me
What do you mean by that statement
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by Zabilon007(m): 1:37pm
Money is good.
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by Dearlord(m): 1:38pm
She is manageable
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by Sirmuel1(m): 1:38pm
Who is servicing this one?
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by prettyboy5: 1:38pm
I remember when this girl used to crush on me, how I wish I knew who was her dad was back then
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by MsFaith(f): 1:38pm
Dear God, pls bless my hustle, let the whole nation call me blessed. Amen�
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by Zabilon007(m): 1:39pm
superior1:Are you married?
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by superior1: 1:40pm
Zabilon007:
Is your Dad married?
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by Sirmuel1(m): 1:40pm
MsFaith:
are you married?
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by JoaquinElChapo: 1:40pm
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by Sirmuel1(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by MsFaith(f): 1:42pm
Sirmuel1:How my marital status take concern you
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by ayojazzy: 1:44pm
I no understand dis man no get boy pikin na only d gals dem dey celebrate
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by Tolzeal(m): 1:44pm
ayojazzy:
Next Time JUST learn to google stuff out
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by teflonjake(m): 1:46pm
prettyboy5:
One thing about smoking cheap weed. U feel the impact very fast
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Daughter Temi Otedola's 22nd Birthday by Sirmuel1(m): 1:46pm
MsFaith:
I need a wife
