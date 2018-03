Billion Femi Otedola celebrates his beautiful fashionista daughter Temi Otedola birthday on his page. See what he wrote belowNews source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/femi-otedola-celebrates-his-adorable-daughter-temi-otedola-birthday/

Hbd sisSee more photos of father and daughter here http://www.praizeupdate.com/femi-otedola-celebrates-his-adorable-daughter-temi-otedola-birthday/

Op below me What do you mean by that statement

Who is servicing this one?