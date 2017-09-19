₦airaland Forum

Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by dre11(m): 6:04am


• Ademola; FCT high court Photos: Adelani Adepegba, file



Adelani Adepegba , Abuja


An artisan, Samarola Musa, has allegedly beaten his apprentice , Ademola Adeshina , to death for his refusal to stop dating a lady in the Lugbe area of Abuja .

Musa, who is facing a homicide charge at a Federal Capital Territory High Court ,

Gwagwalada, Abuja , is believed to have had a homosexual relationship with the 24- year - old man .

It was learnt that an autopsy indicated that Ademola died as a result of the beating he received from Musa.

The report also showed that the furniture maker had sodomised his apprentice before his death in May 2017 .

Musa, 42, in his statement to the police , said he slapped the deceased after he caught him having sex with the lady , identified simply as Precious , in his workshop , claiming that Ademola died of malaria a week after the incident.

But Ademola’ s father , Okuneye, faulted Musa’ s claims , stressing that the son died from the beatings he received from the former bouncer , who he described as a huge man .

He told PUNCH Metro that Musa had once informed him that Ademola was dating a lady he did not approve of , adding that he warned the deceased to stop going out with the lady.

The bereaved father said his son called him on May 3 , two days before his death that he had malaria , adding that he visited him at the workshop and found him working .

“ About 48 hours after, I got a text message from Musa asking me to call him back urgently . I did and he simply told me that my son had passed away ; I was shocked . He said he was at Asokoro General Hospital and when I got there , I found my son lying in the back seat of his Honda Accord car with his face against the glass window , ” he said .

Okuneye said the accused informed him that his son died of malaria and suggested that the body should be buried , but he insisted on depositing it in a morgue .

The engineer explained that after returning home , he received a call from Precious , who narrated to him how Musa beat his son to death.

He said , “ The girl said she witnessed the assault and when she confronted Musa, he injured her in the leg. I asked if she was ready to make a statement at the police station about it and she agreed .

“ Musa was arrested and he admitted to beating my boy because he was dating the girl . We did a post- mortem on the body and it showed that Ademola suffered serious internal injury from the beating.

“ The autopsy also showed that the boy was sodomised ; it was after this that we got to know that Musa is a well known homosexual in Lugbe and its environs ; he had been sleeping with my son and he killed him because he was dating a woman. ”

Our correspondent gathered that the family had made plans to bury the deceased last Saturday , but the police declined to grant them the permission to carry out the funeral .

The accused was remanded in Kuje prisons by the court on Monday , while the case was adjourned till November 20, 2017.


http://punchng.com/gay-artisan-accused-of-killing-apprentice-for-dating-woman/


lalasticlala
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by malware: 6:08am
A tip of the iceberg on how men's jealousy would look like if they were to be women.

Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by ecoeco(m): 6:09am
So a fellow man slapped u to death?

U si some men need to actually be wives cuz de ar really females

Dis is a case of female abuse

SAY NO TO BEATING WOMEN (whether de come in male shape or female shape)

Meanwhile dat girl is guilty of lesbianism for snatching nd having s*x with somboris girlfriend


Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Ibj50(m): 6:19am
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by zinachidi(m): 6:32am
ecoeco:
So a fellow man slapped u to death?

U si some men need to actually be wives cuz de ar really females

Dis is a case of female abuse

SAY NO TO BEATING WOMEN (whether de come in male shape or female shape)

Meanwhile dat girl is guilty of lesbianism for snatching nd having s*x with somboris girlfriend


#Eco99#
nawah o guy, the way una dey reason some times ehn. How do u even do it? How do u effortlessly not make sense?

Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Nutase(f): 6:32am
Na by force?
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by alphaconde(m): 9:03am
yoluba people

Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Donkuro: 9:03am
Na wa for this life
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by freshness2020: 9:04am
Take his d!ck off before he continues his escapades in prison.

Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Lordave: 9:05am
How could a 24 year old have been beaten to death?
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 9:06am
It is sad that people allow anger to control them to the point that they do wrong things.

And it is also sad that when people get disappointed by other people, they just can't move on, but must take 'revenge'

Happy revenge Musa. Now face the consequences.

Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Jung: 9:06am
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Crystalline(f): 9:06am
Bad news everywhere, please we need some good news

Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by nxana: 9:06am
Which kind life be this naaaa
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by emmyspark007(m): 9:07am
Death everywhere

Nawa o
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:07am
Nowadays,it's this kind of news,then ipob
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by aboyaji(m): 9:07am
ecoeco:
So a fellow man slapped u to death?

U si some men need to actually be wives cuz de ar really females

Dis is a case of female abuse

SAY NO TO BEATING WOMEN (whether de come in male shape or female shape)

Meanwhile dat girl is guilty of lesbianism for snatching nd having s*x with somboris girlfriend


#Eco99#

You really have enough time. Pointless comment

Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by alphaconde(m): 9:07am
Lordave:
How could a 24 year old have been beaten to death?

when u are caught having sex or uncloaked u are most powerless
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Stevengerd(m): 9:08am
Still dunno wat dis wereys gain in dis gay poo.
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by numerouno01(m): 9:09am
ecoeco:
So a fellow man slapped u to death?

U si some men need to actually be wives cuz de ar really females

Dis is a case of female abuse

SAY NO TO BEATING WOMEN (whether de come in male shape or female shape)

Meanwhile dat girl is guilty of lesbianism for snatching nd having s*x with somboris girlfriend


#Eco99#
only you just settle down use your two hands take fo.ol yourself.

A guava plant won't even type this dumbo shi.t

Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by goldenceo1: 9:09am
Some people can be very stingy with their down below... you choose to retired your third leg from woman and beat another niggur to death for grease an oven....

Even Gay's do have jealous lovers....
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Celestyn8213: 9:10am
Nothing we no go hear for nairaland.
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Zeze06(m): 9:10am
cry

Gays, all gays should be publicly executed... undecided
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by ifyboy60(m): 9:10am
alphaconde:
yoluba people
Stop acting like a Kid.

Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by bedspread: 9:11am
SODOMISED MADNESS
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by nototribalist: 9:12am
Afonjas and gay na like 5 and 6

Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Lordave: 9:12am
alphaconde:


when u are caught having sex of uncloaked u are most powerless
Then the Precious girl will have to testify on what happened when they were caught in the act, maybe he was attacked with a weapon, can't believe he was beaten to death by just one person.

Moreover, my strength can never leave me in the act of sex, whether cloaked or not, the strength I use in pumping harder, I'll still use to defend myself against my aggressor.
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by ekmike(m): 9:12am
Sentence him! He wants to turn a straight man to his kind, yet they claim they are born that way.
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by modelmike7(m): 9:13am
Gibberish
Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by jaykay2017: 9:13am
ecoeco:
...
So a fellow man slapped u to death?

U si some men need to actually be wives cuz de ar really females

Dis is a case of female abuse

SAY NO TO BEATING WOMEN (whether de come in male shape or female shape)

Meanwhile dat girl is guilty of lesbianism for snatching nd having s*x with somboris girlfriend


#Eco99#
i don't knw what to describe you....

