Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by dre11(m): 6:04am
http://punchng.com/gay-artisan-accused-of-killing-apprentice-for-dating-woman/
lalasticlala
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by malware: 6:08am
A tip of the iceberg on how men's jealousy would look like if they were to be women.
21 Likes
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by ecoeco(m): 6:09am
...
So a fellow man slapped u to death?
U si some men need to actually be wives cuz de ar really females
Dis is a case of female abuse
SAY NO TO BEATING WOMEN (whether de come in male shape or female shape)
Meanwhile dat girl is guilty of lesbianism for snatching nd having s*x with somboris girlfriend
#Eco99#
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Ibj50(m): 6:19am
Life
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by zinachidi(m): 6:32am
ecoeco:nawah o guy, the way una dey reason some times ehn. How do u even do it? How do u effortlessly not make sense?
87 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Nutase(f): 6:32am
Na by force?
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by alphaconde(m): 9:03am
yoluba people
1 Like
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Donkuro: 9:03am
Na wa for this life
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by freshness2020: 9:04am
Take his d!ck off before he continues his escapades in prison.
4 Likes
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Lordave: 9:05am
How could a 24 year old have been beaten to death?
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 9:06am
It is sad that people allow anger to control them to the point that they do wrong things.
And it is also sad that when people get disappointed by other people, they just can't move on, but must take 'revenge'
Happy revenge Musa. Now face the consequences.
1 Like
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Jung: 9:06am
....
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Crystalline(f): 9:06am
Bad news everywhere, please we need some good news
1 Like
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by nxana: 9:06am
Which kind life be this naaaa
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by emmyspark007(m): 9:07am
Death everywhere
Nawa o
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:07am
Nowadays,it's this kind of news,then ipob
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by aboyaji(m): 9:07am
ecoeco:
You really have enough time. Pointless comment
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by alphaconde(m): 9:07am
Lordave:
when u are caught having sex or uncloaked u are most powerless
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Stevengerd(m): 9:08am
Still dunno wat dis wereys gain in dis gay poo.
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by numerouno01(m): 9:09am
ecoeco:only you just settle down use your two hands take fo.ol yourself.
A guava plant won't even type this dumbo shi.t
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by goldenceo1: 9:09am
Some people can be very stingy with their down below... you choose to retired your third leg from woman and beat another niggur to death for grease an oven....
Even Gay's do have jealous lovers....
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Celestyn8213: 9:10am
Nothing we no go hear for nairaland.
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Zeze06(m): 9:10am
Gays, all gays should be publicly executed...
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by ifyboy60(m): 9:10am
alphaconde:Stop acting like a Kid.
4 Likes
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by bedspread: 9:11am
SODOMISED MADNESS
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by nototribalist: 9:12am
Afonjas and gay na like 5 and 6
2 Likes
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by Lordave: 9:12am
alphaconde:Then the Precious girl will have to testify on what happened when they were caught in the act, maybe he was attacked with a weapon, can't believe he was beaten to death by just one person.
Moreover, my strength can never leave me in the act of sex, whether cloaked or not, the strength I use in pumping harder, I'll still use to defend myself against my aggressor.
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by ekmike(m): 9:12am
Sentence him! He wants to turn a straight man to his kind, yet they claim they are born that way.
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by modelmike7(m): 9:13am
Gibberish
|Re: Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman (photo) by jaykay2017: 9:13am
ecoeco:i don't knw what to describe you....
2 Likes
