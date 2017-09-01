₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:10am
Nigerian Star singer Yemi Alade has joined the septum/nose ring gang.
The singer took to her Instagram page yesterday to show off her glittering ring.
You like..Hit or Miss?
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/yemi-alade-debuts-nose-ring-photos.html?m=1

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by Settingz321(m): 7:13am
This a nay

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by OKorowanta: 7:14am
Cynthia Morgan go draw your nose cut o!
Ehn!
No say I no warn you o.
Anything dis mamiwater spirit direct dem to do is wot they do.
Turn d spirit down sometimes.

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by bewla(m): 7:14am
This na news
News done chip o, I go piss inside bottle tall every body say na kerosene
na NEWS

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by Imortal001(m): 7:14am
She miss this!
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by airmirthd1(f): 7:20am
Anything for Johnny but that thing does not fit you.

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by Ninethmare: 7:26am
When your children grow up you really have alot of work to do...
Like mother like children

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by joseo: 7:29am
NONSENSE!!!! PURE NONSENSE
is it not for bulls?
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:20am
miss
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 8:20am
Laye!
Baby,ko joo.
Nah!

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by Greystone: 8:21am
I still wonder why a pretty african babe with smooth sweet chocolate skin will decide to bleach.
Aunty Yemi, i swear u fall my hand oh...
And this ur nose ring sef get asibi

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:30am
Nose ring doesn't fit this bitch
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by cassidy1996(m): 8:57am
bleaching cream has finished this one, see hand
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 10:38am
nt my biz actually
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by Chivasex: 10:39am
nonsense
OLOSHO
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by obaino1: 10:39am
E NO FIT AM O
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by Watermelonman: 10:39am
Miss ashawo.
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by holluwai(m): 10:39am
Misshit
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by flawlessT(f): 10:39am
Missssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by birdsview(m): 10:39am
I find noes rings very irritating and disgusting..my opinion tho

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:39am
Her own nose ring get pendants again naawa ooooo
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:39am
Side nose ring is cute. Many peeps don't know this nose ring is a cultural thingy, a traditional thing of beauty. But westernization has buried these things and when we see them, we think they are alien or from d west. Even Anklets and waist beads.
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by Florblu(f): 10:40am
Miss, and that's why she's still a MISS

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 10:40am
Mrs
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by unlimitedsoundz(m): 10:40am
F**k thiss shii
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by deewhone(f): 10:40am
Mama Africa, remove that thing abeg, its gives you this LovePeddler-like look
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by holatin(m): 10:41am
eronja were/asewo
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by rafhell(m): 10:42am
One of the ugliest and overrated bitch.
Keep trying hard.

|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by 0temAtum: 10:42am
It's her life.
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by lordsharks(m): 10:42am
Miss i guess
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Nose Ring. Hit or Miss? (Photos) by Fembleez1(m): 10:42am
Miss. Me no fit marry this kind crase.

