Nigerian Star singer Yemi Alade has joined the septum/nose ring gang.







The singer took to her Instagram page yesterday to show off her glittering ring.



You like..Hit or Miss?



This a nay 3 Likes

Cynthia Morgan go draw your nose cut o!

Ehn!

No say I no warn you o.

Anything dis mamiwater spirit direct dem to do is wot they do.

Turn d spirit down sometimes. 1 Like 1 Share

This na news



News done chip o, I go piss inside bottle tall every body say na kerosene



na NEWS 5 Likes

She miss this!

Anything for Johnny but that thing does not fit you. 6 Likes

When your children grow up you really have alot of work to do...

Like mother like children 1 Like 1 Share

NONSENSE!!!! PURE NONSENSE





is it not for bulls?

miss

Laye!

Baby,ko joo.

Nah! 1 Like





Aunty Yemi, i swear u fall my hand oh...



And this ur nose ring sef get asibi I still wonder why a pretty african babe with smooth sweet chocolate skin will decide to bleach.Aunty Yemi, i swear u fall my hand oh...And this ur nose ring sef get asibi 2 Likes

Nose ring doesn't fit this bitch

bleaching cream has finished this one, see hand

nt my biz actually nt my biz actually

nonsense



OLOSHO

E NO FIT AM O

Miss ashawo.

Misshit

Missssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss 2 Likes

I find noes rings very irritating and disgusting..my opinion tho 6 Likes

naawa ooooo Her own nose ring get pendants againnaawa ooooo

Side nose ring is cute. Many peeps don't know this nose ring is a cultural thingy, a traditional thing of beauty. But westernization has buried these things and when we see them, we think they are alien or from d west. Even Anklets and waist beads.

Miss, and that's why she's still a MISS 1 Like 2 Shares

Mrs

F**k thiss shii

Mama Africa, remove that thing abeg, its gives you this LovePeddler-like look

eronja were/asewo

One of the ugliest and overrated bitch.

Keep trying hard. 1 Like

It's her life.

Miss i guess