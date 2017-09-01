₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by MrRationaL(m): 8:41am
Two expatriates working with the West African Ceramics, Ajaokuta have been reportedly killed by suspected kidnappers along Ajaokuta-Lokoja road in Kogi State.
A police orderly was among those killed in the incident which occurred recently.
According to a community source, the three deceased were shot dead while other security officers were seriously wounded after a gun battle with the suspected kidnappers in Ajaokuta.
“The assailants waylaid the expatriates who were traveling, with the intent of kidnapping them but the policemen attached to them resisted.
“The hoodlums were said to have been infuriated by the resistance from policemen and decided to engage them in a gun battle. The two expatriates and a policeman died in the clash”, the source said.
The suspected kidnappers according to the source escaped unhurt.
Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Public Relation Officer, Mr. William Aya, said the command had commenced investigation with a view to fishing out the perpetrators.
Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-suspected-kidnappers-kill-2.html
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by Nwodosis(m): 8:43am
Our security men are better shooters when it comes to unarmed people. If the IPOBs were armed, the python wouldn't have had the nerve to dance!
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by uhuogba: 9:00am
emmm......Can the Python dance towards Kogi?
Kidnapping is evil! The penalty for kidnapping everywhere in Nigeria should be Death!;If we don't deal with insecurities everywhere in Nigeria, we cant attract investors and the few we have will start considering their options.
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by chemicalDisease: 9:00am
And python will not dance there
Ndiara!
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by Ryabcool(m): 9:01am
Nwodosis:How does this correlate with IPOB? Has your brain been given to vultures to eat? Pay your respects and move on.
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by ekmike(m): 9:01am
Sadly, it should have been the reverse.
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by Nairalandboss: 9:01am
Wicked people
Killing a human being like you
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by Kaodek(m): 9:02am
rip
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by obajoey(m): 9:02am
ilu le.
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by SeraphicTimes: 9:02am
Insecurity everywhere. God save us oh.
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by MASTERMIND04(m): 9:02am
This is serious
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by Celestyn8213: 9:02am
That is so sad. Nothing lasts forever their cups will get full soon... Very soon.
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by misscrystals(f): 9:02am
may God save us all
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by alphaconde(m): 9:02am
too much deaths
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by emmyspark007(m): 9:03am
okay
Operation white man blockus over to you
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by SlayQueenSlayer: 9:03am
Na wa.
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by bedspread: 9:03am
RIP NPF
RIP EXPATRIATES
WHAT NATIONS ARE THE EXPATRIATES FROM??
IF ITS ANY OF
THE USA
OR
NORTH KOREA
BUBU MY HAND NO DE...
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by chomchom1(f): 9:03am
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by smartty68(m): 9:03am
He had a gun yet could not safe himself and the expatriate. All them power na for unarmed civilians body
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by anonymuz(m): 9:04am
Hoodlums went away unhurt.
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by EgunMogaji(m): 9:04am
I guess this is what we'll have to listen to now on here.
Sad soapy bite backs free m the sour losers
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by masciv: 9:05am
Nwodosis:
What myopic reasoning you got. So you're happy that the hoodlums got away. Stop playing the victim here. Hoodlums are hoodlums anyday and they should be treated as such.
What if the criminals were more equiped or more in number than the policemen... is it not logical that the security would be overpowered?
Stop reasoning like this please. It's not good for humanity.
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by Reference(m): 9:06am
Poverty loading. If West Africa Ceramics decide to leave or,.... if they increase the cost of security (including the IG's cut) or,..... if they decide to withdraw all expats and replace them with Nigerians.... anyway you look at it, Kogi state, the people and the country in general loses.
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by nxana: 9:07am
Crime rate has increased dramatically over the past few months
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by boldking(m): 9:08am
what are I even benefiting from this country as a Nigerian self? bad news everywhere ....shame on d youths coz we know not the Truth
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by masciv: 9:08am
chemicalDisease:
Seems you got a disease in your head
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by armadeo(m): 9:10am
Kidnapping.
Until a very brutal action is taken against kidnappers they wouldn't stop. The ease of making money you didn't work for is intoxicating.
The government started it when they kidnapped our funds.
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by modelmike7(m): 9:14am
Death sentence is the best things for these fools
Re: Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi by respect80(m): 9:14am
Ryabcool:Don't mind him. the correlation between his brain and a dead transformer 1.
