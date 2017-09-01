Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Suspected Kidnappers Kill 2 Expatriates, Police Orderly In Kogi (4853 Views)

A police orderly was among those killed in the incident which occurred recently.



According to a community source, the three deceased were shot dead while other security officers were seriously wounded after a gun battle with the suspected kidnappers in Ajaokuta.



“The assailants waylaid the expatriates who were traveling, with the intent of kidnapping them but the policemen attached to them resisted.



“The hoodlums were said to have been infuriated by the resistance from policemen and decided to engage them in a gun battle. The two expatriates and a policeman died in the clash”, the source said.

The suspected kidnappers according to the source escaped unhurt.



Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Public Relation Officer, Mr. William Aya, said the command had commenced investigation with a view to fishing out the perpetrators.



Our security men are better shooters when it comes to unarmed people. If the IPOBs were armed, the python wouldn't have had the nerve to dance! 15 Likes 1 Share

emmm......Can the Python dance towards Kogi?





Kidnapping is evil! The penalty for kidnapping everywhere in Nigeria should be Death!;If we don't deal with insecurities everywhere in Nigeria, we cant attract investors and the few we have will start considering their options.



And python will not dance there



Ndiara! 7 Likes

Nwodosis:

Our security men are better shooters when it comes to unarmed people. If the IPOBs were armed, the python wouldn't have had the nerve to dance! How does this correlate with IPOB? Has your brain been given to vultures to eat? Pay your respects and move on. 11 Likes

Sadly, it should have been the reverse.

Wicked people

Killing a human being like you

rip

ilu le.

Insecurity everywhere. God save us oh.

This is serious

That is so sad. Nothing lasts forever their cups will get full soon... Very soon. 1 Like

may God save us all

too much deaths

okay



Operation white man blockus over to you

Na wa.

RIP NPF

RIP EXPATRIATES



WHAT NATIONS ARE THE EXPATRIATES FROM??



IF ITS ANY OF

THE USA

OR

NORTH KOREA



BUBU MY HAND NO DE...

He had a gun yet could not safe himself and the expatriate. All them power na for unarmed civilians body 4 Likes

Hoodlums went away unhurt.





Sad soapy bite backs free m the sour losers I guess this is what we'll have to listen to now on here.Sad soapy bite backs free m the sour losers 1 Like

Nwodosis:

Our security men are better shooters when it comes to unarmed people. If the IPOBs were armed, the python wouldn't have had the nerve tio dance!

What myopic reasoning you got. So you're happy that the hoodlums got away. Stop playing the victim here. Hoodlums are hoodlums anyday and they should be treated as such.



What if the criminals were more equiped or more in number than the policemen... is it not logical that the security would be overpowered?



Stop reasoning like this please. It's not good for humanity. What myopic reasoning you got. So you're happy that the hoodlums got away. Stop playing the victim here. Hoodlums are hoodlums anyday and they should be treated as such.What if the criminals were more equiped or more in number than the policemen... is it not logical that the security would be overpowered?Stop reasoning like this please. It's not good for humanity. 3 Likes

Poverty loading. If West Africa Ceramics decide to leave or,.... if they increase the cost of security (including the IG's cut) or,..... if they decide to withdraw all expats and replace them with Nigerians.... anyway you look at it, Kogi state, the people and the country in general loses.

Crime rate has increased dramatically over the past few months

what are I even benefiting from this country as a Nigerian self? bad news everywhere ....shame on d youths coz we know not the Truth

chemicalDisease:

And python will not dance there





Ndiara!

Seems you got a disease in your head Seems you got a disease in your head 2 Likes

Kidnapping.



Until a very brutal action is taken against kidnappers they wouldn't stop. The ease of making money you didn't work for is intoxicating.



The government started it when they kidnapped our funds.

Death sentence is the best things for these fools