See more photos..



https://autojosh.com/see-photos-toyota-sienna-got-burnt-ijora-olopa/ This Toyota Sienna caught fire at Ijora Olopa area of Eko bridge and the fire was extinguished by LRU.See more photos..

This LRU and their swag sha, i wonder what their estimated response time is...... 18 Likes 1 Share

LRU's cameraman though.…… 14 Likes 1 Share

Lagos na wa oo those fire fighters are wonderful when a house was burning on my screen in need to see how they responded with fire fighting gadgets powerbikes, cars and truck. E come be like American film. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Kudos to the LRU.. they should keep it up.. 3 Likes

Why extinguish the fire when it has already burnt everything in the car. LRU should have allowed the fire to die down on it's own nah 5 Likes









Is that Lagos or Hollywood?







Mehn! Those pictures look more HD than Real Life





Respect for AutoJoshNG Camera





10 Likes

The guy who always takes this pictures is amazing. He can make mushin look like lekki with his camera. I am more interested in the photos than the LRU guys 15 Likes 1 Share

Nice photos.. Is that a white dude?

when the car done burn finish.. Wetin dem wan use the skeleton do 1 Like

JohnGainsville:

Why extinguish the fire when it has already burnt everything in the car. LRU should have allowed the fire to die down on it's own nah Yes, u make sense. So that the fire can spread to other cars and areas nearby abi? Clap for yourself. Yes, u make sense. So that the fire can spread to other cars and areas nearby abi? Clap for yourself. 14 Likes 1 Share

Good job! Cameraman Na pro. Pay your tax 5 Likes

Am more pleased with the response from the men in uniform.

In some states, it will take weeks before they will get rid off the scrap 3 Likes 2 Shares

LRU, their equipments are first class and their operation is master class.. 1 Like

As if i dey watch Hollywood movie...see the swag of the fire fighter and dem oyinbo oga

Well rip to the car and congrats to the doz scrap buyers 1 Like

LOL 2 Likes 1 Share

This people na naija..i mean this LRU camera man pass TY Bello see the way he captured the scene.





I hope this means that there re improvements coming in various departments of public service in Nigeria..



Most times the thing has to burn down first before, they rush coming with their sirens... Making Wee yoo, Wee yoo everywhere.



there is fire on the moutain bridge 1 Like

JohnGainsville:

Why extinguish the fire when it has already burnt everything in the car. LRU should have allowed the fire to die down on it's own nah

Tapout:

when the car done burn finish.. Wetin dem wan use the skeleton do

A burning fire can weaken the concrete and other element the road was made with, it can also inflame passing vehicles. It was a small cigarette fire left in a bush that started the inferno that consumed a whole town of Fort Mcmurray in Canada.



Never underestimate the power of fire bro. A burning fire can weaken the concrete and other element the road was made with, it can also inflame passing vehicles. It was a small cigarette fire left in a bush that started the inferno that consumed a whole town of Fort Mcmurray in Canada. 10 Likes 1 Share

Blood money

Nice one glad no casualty well done

JohnGainsville:

Why extinguish the fire when it has already burnt everything in the car. LRU should have allowed the fire to die down on it's own nah



Haba, it is not only about the car burning, it is a threat to other road users.



The response is good.







1 Like