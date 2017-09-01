₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by AutoJoshNG: 10:12am
This Toyota Sienna caught fire at Ijora Olopa area of Eko bridge and the fire was extinguished by LRU.
See more photos..
https://autojosh.com/see-photos-toyota-sienna-got-burnt-ijora-olopa/
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:20am
This LRU and their swag sha, i wonder what their estimated response time is......
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Mynd44: 10:21am
LRU's cameraman though.……
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by MrPresident1: 10:23am
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by madone: 10:25am
Lagos na wa oo those fire fighters are wonderful when a house was burning on my screen in need to see how they responded with fire fighting gadgets powerbikes, cars and truck. E come be like American film.
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Danielnino00(m): 11:02am
Kudos to the LRU.. they should keep it up..
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by JohnGainsville(m): 11:44am
Why extinguish the fire when it has already burnt everything in the car. LRU should have allowed the fire to die down on it's own nah
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Narldon(f): 12:04pm
Is that Lagos or Hollywood?
Mehn! Those pictures look more HD than Real Life
Respect for AutoJoshNG Camera
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by 4ukdamods: 12:05pm
The guy who always takes this pictures is amazing. He can make mushin look like lekki with his camera. I am more interested in the photos than the LRU guys
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by macaranta(m): 12:05pm
Nice photos.. Is that a white dude?
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Tapout(m): 12:05pm
when the car done burn finish.. Wetin dem wan use the skeleton do
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by LMAyedun(m): 12:06pm
JohnGainsville:Yes, u make sense. So that the fire can spread to other cars and areas nearby abi? Clap for yourself.
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by emerged01(m): 12:06pm
Good job! Cameraman Na pro. Pay your tax
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Naijashortcode(m): 12:06pm
Ok
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by kenonze(f): 12:06pm
Am more pleased with the response from the men in uniform.
In some states, it will take weeks before they will get rid off the scrap
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Israelfx2(m): 12:06pm
Kkk
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by mrlaw93(m): 12:06pm
LRU, their equipments are first class and their operation is master class..
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by RealZizou(m): 12:07pm
As if i dey watch Hollywood movie...see the swag of the fire fighter and dem oyinbo oga
Well rip to the car and congrats to the doz scrap buyers
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by zoho23(f): 12:07pm
LOL
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by policy12: 12:07pm
This people na naija..i mean this LRU camera man pass TY Bello see the way he captured the scene.
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 12:08pm
The pictures are extrememly clear and it seems that those men are not of this world.
I hope this means that there re improvements coming in various departments of public service in Nigeria..
Most times the thing has to burn down first before, they rush coming with their sirens... Making Wee yoo, Wee yoo everywhere.
In other news
Check Out How This Guy Killed 8,000 Mosquitoes
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/this-guy-killed-8000-mosquitoes.html
8 Celebrities Who Are Known To Be Extremely Dirty In Real Life
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/celebrities-extremely-dirty.html
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by holatin(m): 12:08pm
there is fire on the
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Tvegas(m): 12:08pm
JohnGainsville:
Tapout:
A burning fire can weaken the concrete and other element the road was made with, it can also inflame passing vehicles. It was a small cigarette fire left in a bush that started the inferno that consumed a whole town of Fort Mcmurray in Canada.
Never underestimate the power of fire bro.
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by queenamirah: 12:08pm
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Rrankdonga(m): 12:08pm
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by BunbleBee: 12:09pm
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 12:09pm
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Unbreakable007: 12:10pm
Blood money
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by solasoulmusic(f): 12:10pm
Nice one glad no casualty well done
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by HottestFire: 12:10pm
JohnGainsville:
Haba, it is not only about the car burning, it is a threat to other road users.
The response is good.
|Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by dfrost: 12:10pm
LRU
