₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,811 members, 3,800,710 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 01:35 PM

Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) (8615 Views)

2 Cars Collide With An Okada On Eko Bridge (Photos) / Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) / Driver And 2 Passengers Burnt On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by AutoJoshNG: 10:12am
This Toyota Sienna caught fire at Ijora Olopa area of Eko bridge and the fire was extinguished by LRU.

See more photos..

https://autojosh.com/see-photos-toyota-sienna-got-burnt-ijora-olopa/

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:20am
This LRU and their swag sha, i wonder what their estimated response time is...... angry

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Mynd44: 10:21am
LRU's cameraman though.……

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by MrPresident1: 10:23am
shocked
Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by madone: 10:25am
Lagos na wa oo those fire fighters are wonderful when a house was burning on my screen in need to see how they responded with fire fighting gadgets powerbikes, cars and truck. E come be like American film.

35 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Danielnino00(m): 11:02am
Kudos to the LRU.. they should keep it up..

3 Likes

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by JohnGainsville(m): 11:44am
Why extinguish the fire when it has already burnt everything in the car. LRU should have allowed the fire to die down on it's own nah grin

5 Likes

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Narldon(f): 12:04pm




Is that Lagos or Hollywood? shocked



Mehn! Those pictures look more HD than Real Life grin


Respect for AutoJoshNG Camera


10 Likes

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by 4ukdamods: 12:05pm
The guy who always takes this pictures is amazing. He can make mushin look like lekki with his camera. I am more interested in the photos than the LRU guys

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by macaranta(m): 12:05pm
Nice photos.. Is that a white dude?
Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Tapout(m): 12:05pm
when the car done burn finish.. Wetin dem wan use the skeleton do undecided

1 Like

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by LMAyedun(m): 12:06pm
JohnGainsville:
Why extinguish the fire when it has already burnt everything in the car. LRU should have allowed the fire to die down on it's own nah grin
Yes, u make sense. So that the fire can spread to other cars and areas nearby abi? Clap for yourself.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by emerged01(m): 12:06pm
Good job! Cameraman Na pro. Pay your tax

5 Likes

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Naijashortcode(m): 12:06pm
Ok
Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by kenonze(f): 12:06pm
cool
Am more pleased with the response from the men in uniform.
In some states, it will take weeks before they will get rid off the scrap

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Israelfx2(m): 12:06pm
Kkk
Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by mrlaw93(m): 12:06pm
LRU, their equipments are first class and their operation is master class.. smiley

1 Like

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by RealZizou(m): 12:07pm
As if i dey watch Hollywood movie...see the swag of the fire fighter and dem oyinbo oga
Well rip to the car and congrats to the doz scrap buyers

1 Like

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by zoho23(f): 12:07pm
LOL

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by policy12: 12:07pm
This people na naija..i mean this LRU camera man pass TY Bello see the way he captured the scene.
Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 12:08pm
The pictures are extrememly clear and it seems that those men are not of this world.

I hope this means that there re improvements coming in various departments of public service in Nigeria..

Most times the thing has to burn down first before, they rush coming with their sirens... Making Wee yoo, Wee yoo everywhere.

In other news
Check Out How This Guy Killed 8,000 Mosquitoes
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/this-guy-killed-8000-mosquitoes.html

8 Celebrities Who Are Known To Be Extremely Dirty In Real Life
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/celebrities-extremely-dirty.html

1 Like

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by holatin(m): 12:08pm
there is fire on the moutain bridge

1 Like

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Tvegas(m): 12:08pm
JohnGainsville:
Why extinguish the fire when it has already burnt everything in the car. LRU should have allowed the fire to die down on it's own nah grin

Tapout:
when the car done burn finish.. Wetin dem wan use the skeleton do undecided

A burning fire can weaken the concrete and other element the road was made with, it can also inflame passing vehicles. It was a small cigarette fire left in a bush that started the inferno that consumed a whole town of Fort Mcmurray in Canada.

Never underestimate the power of fire bro.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by queenamirah: 12:08pm
cool
Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Rrankdonga(m): 12:08pm
.
Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by BunbleBee: 12:09pm
5 Rare Final Videos of Animals that are Now Extinct -
click t watch https://blv.me/gue
Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 12:09pm
dsdf
Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by Unbreakable007: 12:10pm
Blood money
Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by solasoulmusic(f): 12:10pm
Nice one glad no casualty well done
Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by HottestFire: 12:10pm
JohnGainsville:
Why extinguish the fire when it has already burnt everything in the car. LRU should have allowed the fire to die down on it's own nah grin


Haba, it is not only about the car burning, it is a threat to other road users.

The response is good.



cheesy

1 Like

Re: Toyota Sienna Burnt On Eko Bridge (Photos) by dfrost: 12:10pm
wink LRU

(0) (1) (Reply)

Amazing Pictures From Bolivia : Where Earth Meets The Sky / Graphic Photos! Accident At Ojuelegba Just Now / As A Nigerian What Document Do I Need To Travel To Kosovo?

Viewing this topic: jydorchem, handoys1(m), emydot(m), Quoran, Oluvaleh(m), Bantino, Pabodan, Kinguche1, JusticeSeeker, NaijaOrNothing, affable4, Owiii(m), dedunji, onpoint247, Ayo4251, PtBlank, kulrunsman79(m), rlgiwa(m), emerged01(m), smartty68(m), Akanbiogun, aynurni220(m), saheedbadmus(m) and 40 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 38
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.