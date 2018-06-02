Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year (6853 Views)

Man Wears All His Clothes At The Airport To Avoid British Airways Luggage Fees / Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport To Be Closed, Says Minister / Lagos Light Rail Project To Be Completed By Dec 2016 – Ambode (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





BAYELSA STATE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PROJECT ALONG AMASSOMA/TOMBIA ROAD IN SOUTHERN IJAW LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA.



The Project which started in 2012 by HE Henry Seriake Dickson with a 3.5 kilometers runway which is said to be amongst the best in the country.



Once completed, the airport will provide connections between the rapidly-growing state and the rest of Nigeria, and neighbouring regions.



Dickson said the airport project which was the brainchild of his administration has now been scheduled for completion by the second quarter of this year as the earlier date for completion (2019) is too late.



See more photos here;

http://diamondzblog.com.ng/2018/06/02/bayelsa-state-airport-to-be-completed-second-quarter-of-the-year-photos/ BY DIAMONDZ BLOGBAYELSA STATE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PROJECT ALONG AMASSOMA/TOMBIA ROAD IN SOUTHERN IJAW LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA.The Project which started in 2012 by HE Henry Seriake Dickson with a 3.5 kilometers runway which is said to be amongst the best in the country.Once completed, the airport will provide connections between the rapidly-growing state and the rest of Nigeria, and neighbouring regions.Dickson said the airport project which was the brainchild of his administration has now been scheduled for completion by the second quarter of this year as the earlier date for completion (2019) is too late.See more photos here;

Second quarter of this year ends June 30.



On a try another one 12 Likes 1 Share





Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my Another goodnews from SS. Atleast it wasn't abandoned like what's happening in Rivers state.Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my signature No advanced payments required 1 Like

Do they really need an airport in that poor state ? 3 Likes

Good news! Remember to pay salary sha

How many people are living in Bayelsa that you are building such a big airport in Bayelsa? 9 Likes 1 Share

??/ Airport??/ 2 Likes

airstrip or airport 2 Likes

BedLam:

Do they really need an airport in that poor state ?



I wonder o!





But lets still give Kudos for work done.



Obiano cleared ancestral forest a year ago proposing to build an airport in Anambra with enough celebration that brough dignitaries to the forest.



At the moment, the forest has reclaimed the little part that was cleared. I wonder o!But lets still give Kudos for work done.Obiano cleared ancestral forest a year ago proposing to build an airport in Anambra with enough celebration that brough dignitaries to the forest.At the moment, the forest has reclaimed the little part that was cleared. 12 Likes 1 Share

BedLam:

Do they really need an airport in that poor state ?

Ye they do and it is a good development. We should learn to always appreciate good things. Hiaaa Ye they do and it is a good development. We should learn to always appreciate good things. Hiaaa 1 Like

BedLam:

Do they really need an airport in that poor state ?



Are you from Nigeria or Cameroon? Are you from Nigeria or Cameroon? 4 Likes

Aaahaa... since I served NYSC there in 2013, they are yet finish it? Nawa for this people in this country. Spent 20 yrs on a project.

Pls, ask about Umaru Yaradua Airport in that state too, Sagbama road. 3 Likes

Na airport dem they build with stick like this? See as e be like shop 4 Likes

Sirpaul:

Airport ??/

It surprised you also.

What a waste of resources.



Who are their advisers



If it had been a World class hospital It surprised you also.What a waste of resources.Who are their advisersIf it had been a World class hospital 1 Like

BedLam:

Do they really need an airport in that poor state ?

Help me ask them o.

Bayelsa is the least populous state in Nigeria. Apart from that, how many Bayelsans can afford to fly, and where will they be flying to?

Let's not even forget that PH airport is not far from the state.

Misplaced priorities by our political administrators is one of the banes of our democracy. Help me ask them o.Bayelsa is the least populous state in Nigeria. Apart from that, how many Bayelsans can afford to fly, and where will they be flying to?Let's not even forget that PH airport is not far from the state.Misplaced priorities by our political administrators is one of the banes of our democracy. 2 Likes

airport na really peoples project? 1 Like

What GEJ couldn't do 1 Like

But this is not the best project for Bayelsans now. I think that what they needs now is production companies because of where the state is situated.

ok

mknigeriagreat:





Ye they do and it is a good development. We should learn to always appreciate good things. Hiaaa Have you been to that state before ? You should know the last thing they need is an airport when PH is 45 mins away. GTFO! Have you been to that state before ? You should know the last thing they need is an airport when PH is 45 mins away. GTFO! 2 Likes

mknigeriagreat:





Ye they do and it is a good development. We should learn to always appreciate good things. Hiaaa

Good development keh.

The truth is that air traffic will be very poor there. Most airlines are using PH airport and it won't change. The airport operations cannot be maintained, and it will close up soon.

That's how Uduaghan built an Airport in Asaba. Despite serving Anambra people then, it still couldn't remain operational. It's not been functional for a long while now. Good development keh.The truth is that air traffic will be very poor there. Most airlines are using PH airport and it won't change. The airport operations cannot be maintained, and it will close up soon.That's how Uduaghan built an Airport in Asaba. Despite serving Anambra people then, it still couldn't remain operational. It's not been functional for a long while now. 1 Like 1 Share





Na to build white elephant airport be your priority, Mr Governor.



Hell is your destination - all of you politificans! Basic facilities: water, health, education, good roads you don't have.Na to build white elephant airport be your priority, Mr Governor.Hell is your destination - all of you politificans! 1 Like

I see it as a waste of money. The airport will be underutilised and get abandoned within a short period of time. It will decay away. 2 Likes

well-done Mr governor.

Kennydoc:





Good development keh.

The truth is that air traffic will be very poor there. Most airlines are using PH airport and it won't change. The airport operations cannot be maintianed, and it will close up soon.

That's how Uduaghan built Airport in Asaba. Despite serving Anambra people then, it still couldn't remain operational. It's not been functional for a long while now. They just build airport without thinking of how to make the state viable for indigenous people and guests as well. They just build airport without thinking of how to make the state viable for indigenous people and guests as well. 2 Likes

This s similar to a man who built a fly over to control traffic WHR dre no traffic. He s still owning his workers 9months tho. Naija sha. 2 Likes

Instead of building world class hospitals.

....watch out, the next governor of Baylesa state will also embank on building an airport or maybe a terminal just to siphon funds from the state budget...

well-done Mr governor. I think the governor want to make history.

This is really long overdue