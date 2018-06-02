₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,649 members, 4,277,518 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 12:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year (6853 Views)
Man Wears All His Clothes At The Airport To Avoid British Airways Luggage Fees / Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport To Be Closed, Says Minister / Lagos Light Rail Project To Be Completed By Dec 2016 – Ambode (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by Mcoutureankara(f): 9:22am
BY DIAMONDZ BLOG
BAYELSA STATE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PROJECT ALONG AMASSOMA/TOMBIA ROAD IN SOUTHERN IJAW LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA.
The Project which started in 2012 by HE Henry Seriake Dickson with a 3.5 kilometers runway which is said to be amongst the best in the country.
Once completed, the airport will provide connections between the rapidly-growing state and the rest of Nigeria, and neighbouring regions.
Dickson said the airport project which was the brainchild of his administration has now been scheduled for completion by the second quarter of this year as the earlier date for completion (2019) is too late.
See more photos here;
http://diamondzblog.com.ng/2018/06/02/bayelsa-state-airport-to-be-completed-second-quarter-of-the-year-photos/
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by initiate: 10:21am
Second quarter of this year ends June 30.
On a try another one
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by Nairalandmentor(m): 11:57am
Another goodnews from SS. Atleast it wasn't abandoned like what's happening in Rivers state.
Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my signature No advanced payments required
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by BedLam: 11:58am
Do they really need an airport in that poor state ?
3 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by TheAngry1: 11:58am
Good news! Remember to pay salary sha
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by andymofia(m): 11:58am
How many people are living in Bayelsa that you are building such a big airport in Bayelsa?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by Sirpaul(m): 11:58am
Airport??/
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by silenze: 12:00pm
airstrip or airport
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by Benekruku(m): 12:01pm
BedLam:
I wonder o!
But lets still give Kudos for work done.
Obiano cleared ancestral forest a year ago proposing to build an airport in Anambra with enough celebration that brough dignitaries to the forest.
At the moment, the forest has reclaimed the little part that was cleared.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by mknigeriagreat: 12:01pm
BedLam:
Ye they do and it is a good development. We should learn to always appreciate good things. Hiaaa
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by soberdrunk(m): 12:02pm
BedLam:
Are you from Nigeria or Cameroon?
4 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by Maykem: 12:02pm
Aaahaa... since I served NYSC there in 2013, they are yet finish it? Nawa for this people in this country. Spent 20 yrs on a project.
Pls, ask about Umaru Yaradua Airport in that state too, Sagbama road.
3 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by pansophist(m): 12:02pm
Na airport dem they build with stick like this? See as e be like shop
4 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by yazach: 12:02pm
Sirpaul:
It surprised you also.
What a waste of resources.
Who are their advisers
If it had been a World class hospital
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by Kennydoc(m): 12:03pm
BedLam:
Help me ask them o.
Bayelsa is the least populous state in Nigeria. Apart from that, how many Bayelsans can afford to fly, and where will they be flying to?
Let's not even forget that PH airport is not far from the state.
Misplaced priorities by our political administrators is one of the banes of our democracy.
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by alphaconde(m): 12:03pm
airport na really peoples project?
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by Benefizz: 12:04pm
What GEJ couldn't do
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by holyidol: 12:06pm
But this is not the best project for Bayelsans now. I think that what they needs now is production companies because of where the state is situated.
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by Givdim: 12:06pm
ok
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by BedLam: 12:06pm
mknigeriagreat:Have you been to that state before ? You should know the last thing they need is an airport when PH is 45 mins away. GTFO!
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by Kennydoc(m): 12:06pm
mknigeriagreat:
Good development keh.
The truth is that air traffic will be very poor there. Most airlines are using PH airport and it won't change. The airport operations cannot be maintained, and it will close up soon.
That's how Uduaghan built an Airport in Asaba. Despite serving Anambra people then, it still couldn't remain operational. It's not been functional for a long while now.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by flyca: 12:07pm
Basic facilities: water, health, education, good roads you don't have.
Na to build white elephant airport be your priority, Mr Governor.
Hell is your destination - all of you politificans!
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by olaolaking(m): 12:07pm
I see it as a waste of money. The airport will be underutilised and get abandoned within a short period of time. It will decay away.
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by Johnnyessence(m): 12:07pm
well-done Mr governor.
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by BedLam: 12:08pm
Kennydoc:They just build airport without thinking of how to make the state viable for indigenous people and guests as well.
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by kennisman(m): 12:10pm
This s similar to a man who built a fly over to control traffic WHR dre no traffic. He s still owning his workers 9months tho. Naija sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by anibirelawal(m): 12:10pm
Instead of building world class hospitals.
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by TheShopKeeper(m): 12:11pm
....watch out, the next governor of Baylesa state will also embank on building an airport or maybe a terminal just to siphon funds from the state budget...
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by Johnnyessence(m): 12:12pm
well-done Mr governor. I think the governor want to make history.
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by wetindey11: 12:13pm
This is really long overdue
|Re: Bayelsa State Airport To Be Completed Second Quarter Of The Year by futurism: 12:15pm
Maykem:lol... Also include the bridge linking bayelsa and delta... Still no finished after severall years
1 Like
The Only 7 Star Hotel In The World-the Best Place To Go Tourism. / Schengen Visa Better Than US And UK VISA / A Trip To The Moon: Photos Of How They Assembled Apollo II (NASA).
Viewing this topic: Jimtop001(m), 2T215, Probity100, sanandreas(m), tsadoemmanuel, rozayx5(m), MrLyzzo(m), lastempero, Samiceman, nature902001, Crownofwealth(m), Maboota256, wizatarhe, OboOlora(f), Hespee93(m), Moschy(m), citygarden(m), davefieldpop(m), pilsonpiilord, odehbrainard, gly2ken, nedivine(m), natznext(m), polite2(m), Pigsandidiots, akins177(m) and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6