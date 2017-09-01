₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Trendinghelm: 10:42am
Does this woman in front still need to pay the okada man?
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by ychris: 10:44am
The girl dey enjoy ham self... I mean the ride
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by cummando(m): 10:45am
Ogbeni
Pointers in front
Pointers behind
Heaven is real!
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by TRADELYN: 10:45am
This is not new in Isale Eko.
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Geeklady: 10:46am
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Emeraldluv(f): 10:51am
Best time to be an Okada man...Lolz
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by DEXTROVERT: 11:11am
SO
What
Will
Happen
To
Them.
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by OCTAVO: 11:26am
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Readonee35L(m): 11:30am
;D8
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Readonee35L(m): 11:31am
See the girl posture self.
The Girl na oni-shina
All this agbako girls Wey fit put person for trouble.
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Narldon(f): 12:23pm
I Can only but Imagine what Happens when they get to a Gallop
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Nairalandboss: 12:23pm
Alright
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Zeze06(m): 12:24pm
Please leave the okada man make him enjoy small nau
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by LMAyedun(m): 12:24pm
Crazy!
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Divay22(f): 12:24pm
They're all moving forward
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Fembleez1(m): 12:24pm
Why won't she pay? no be mutual enjoyment
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by fergie001(m): 12:24pm
Oh My Good Gawd!
The okada man should pay the one in front,gaskiya
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Pdazzle01(m): 12:25pm
o ga o
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Partnerbiz3: 12:25pm
This is very unsafe. Haba..
This is very unsafe. Haba..
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Ruggedfitness: 12:26pm
His vision is blocked by the woman in front.
Also it could be harder for him to maneuver due to the woman in front...
This is unbelievable.
In other news
Check Out How This Guy Killed 8,000 Mosquitoes
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/this-guy-killed-8000-mosquitoes.html
8 Celebrities Who Are Known To Be Extremely Dirty In Real Life
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/celebrities-extremely-dirty.html
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by sod09(m): 12:26pm
this aint nigeria
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by CakezbyMarie: 12:26pm
Warris this
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by positivelord: 12:26pm
and she have to hold her head..talk of enjoyment..
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by olola4(m): 12:26pm
lol
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by justinceejay(m): 12:26pm
Obviously the lady in front does not have to pay.
Na the OKADA MAN dey owe her sef
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Fkforyou(m): 12:27pm
Foursome..
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by mikejj(m): 12:27pm
laugh won kill me here.u sure say na oly okada that man they ride ontop dat bike.watermelon of jehosaphat.kwili kwili of nicodemus.
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by silasweb(m): 12:27pm
Very Funny
|Re: Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral by Ghokes(m): 12:27pm
I have nothing to say
