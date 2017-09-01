Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Man Carrying A Lady At The Front Of A Bike. Photo Goes Viral (17290 Views)

Does this woman in front still need to pay the okada man?



More @: http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/09/photo-of-a-Bikeman-carrying-a-Lady-at-the-front-of-Bike.html







The girl dey enjoy ham self... I mean the ride 1 Like

Ogbeni

Pointers in front

Pointers behind











Heaven is real! 16 Likes







Best time to be an Okada man...Lolz 16 Likes

SO

What

Will

Happen

To

Them. 1 Like

;D8

See the girl posture self.

The Girl na oni-shina



All this agbako girls Wey fit put person for trouble.







I Can only but Imagine what Happens when they get to a Gallop







4 Likes

Alright

Please leave the okada man make him enjoy small nau 1 Like

Crazy!

They're all moving forward 1 Like

Why won't she pay? no be mutual enjoyment 5 Likes





The okada man should pay the one in front,gaskiya Oh My Good Gawd!The okada man should pay the one in front,gaskiya 1 Like

o ga o

This is very unsafe. Haba..



See below for data shaa..





Also it could be harder for him to maneuver due to the woman in front...



This is unbelievable.



this aint nigeria

Warris this

and she have to hold her head..talk of enjoyment.. 1 Like

lol

Obviously the lady in front does not have to pay.



Na the OKADA MAN dey owe her sef 2 Likes

Foursome..

laugh won kill me here.u sure say na oly okada that man they ride ontop dat bike.watermelon of jehosaphat.kwili kwili of nicodemus. laugh won kill me here.u sure say na oly okada that man they ride ontop dat bike.watermelon of jehosaphat.kwili kwili of nicodemus.

Very Funny Very Funny