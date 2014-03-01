₦airaland Forum

5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Opinionated: 3:36pm
In the last 10 years, it has become fashionable for Nigerian big boys – rich in themselves or children of highly moneyed men or just plain upwardly mobile gentlemen- to use superbikes, popularly called powerbikes, as symbols of class.

With loud noises to draw attention anytime they pass by, it is common to see these young men on the streets of Lagos, Abuja and other cities. While some get customised number-plates for their machines, some get general numbers. The bikes move at top speed, as much as 350 km/h, to the fascination or shock of onlookers.

Not that the bikes are more usually more expensive than an average car, but it appears the men enjoy the attention – or it is just plain hobby. The prices range to N400,000 to as much as N5million, depending on the capacity of the machine.



Some of them have formed bike clubs and ride bikes across cities in Nigeria, some to neighbouring countries like Niger Republic and Ghana, for fun, for adventure.



Unfortunately, bike accidents have claimed the lives of some of these bikers.

Some of the Nigerian “big boys” who have died as a result of bike accidents include:-

1, Tonye Boma Claude-Wilcox

Tonye was an oil and gas magnate and CEO of Petroleum Brokers Limited, an oil and gas company. He was a bike lover and had fun with the machine while it lasted. He was rich enough to hire private jet to Calabar to attend the event he wanted to attend but chose to bike it. He crashed his bike at Ihiala, Anambra state, on his way to Calabar from Lagos to attend the burial of the father of another biker friend. He was riding in a group of 5 when he crashed the bike against a vehicle. He died instantly. He was in his mid-40s. No less personality than CEO of Oando did obituary for him in the newspapers. He was that big.
2, Femi Segun
In 2014, Femi, son of popular writer, Mabel Segun, died at St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, from spinal cord injuries he sustained from the crash of his power bike. The accident occurred inside Millennium Estate in Lekki on his way to pick his son from school. He died one week later. Femi was an ace broadcaster and diplomat.
3, Mohammed Bashir Dalhatu



Son of prominent politician and former Minister of Power, Mohammed Bashir Dalhatu, died at 34 in 2012. He died in a crash while riding from Uyo, where he had gone for a bikers conference, to Abuja, where he lived. He rode in bike while his driver rode his car behind him. At a point in Delta state, he fell off the bike and was crushed by oncoming vehicles. He died instantly
4, Abba Isa

Abba worked in an oil and gas company in Lagos. The bike-loving gentleman died this weekend after he crashed his bike around Lekki in Lagos.



5, Jamiu Jamiu

Jamiu was a young entrepreneur that used his powerbike, not for fun like most others, but for business. He was a budding entrepreneur and CEO of H2 Chicken, a startup with focus on delivering chickens to customers. He died when his bike was hit by a truck at Igbo Efon roundabout, Lekki, Lagos on October 29, 2015. He was 29.

source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-nigerian-big-boys-killed-power-bike-accidents/

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by doingood: 3:38pm
What about Buhari son

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by olasaad(f): 3:50pm
doingood:
What about Buhari son

What happened to Buhari son?

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Cutealexio(m): 4:02pm
Lol.... Na u kill am?
doingood:
What about Buhari son

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 4:25pm
What happened to Buhari son?

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Atiku2019: 4:38pm
Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Jarus(m): 4:45pm
Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by olasaad(f): 4:46pm
You've seen?

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Firefire(m): 8:01pm
Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by ProsperOkec: 8:01pm
Click like if u came to see Buhari son

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 8:01pm
Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 8:02pm
But That Buhari Son Survived Na grin
Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Tosinex(m): 8:02pm
Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Stethaine: 8:03pm
What about no.6 we are waiting paaaaaaaaa

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Stemkay: 8:03pm
Why lekki nah?
Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by 500NLaccounts: 8:03pm
JT Tom West the cute Nigerian actor cry
Died in 2006 at the tender age of 41 as a result of injuries sustained from a power bike incident.
Continue to RIP baby boy kiss

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by supervillain52(m): 8:04pm
shebi it is some1 dat has eaten da will b climbing bike

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Iphone5: 8:04pm
olasaad:


What happened to Buhari son?

Stethaine:
What about no.6 we are waiting paaaaaaaaa

6, Yusuf Buhari

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by davodyguy: 8:04pm
Painful one for me is Mr Femi Segun. I knew very well when it happened in Lekki

5 Likes

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by shammahyaro(f): 8:04pm
"Sometimes when we ask God for something and he doesn't give us we feel like he doesn't care... Not knowing that those times he was saving us from something"
RIP

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by loveth361(f): 8:04pm
Is buhari son dead?

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by xmanco42(m): 8:04pm
this post come too early

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by bewla(m): 8:04pm
Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by dtruth50(m): 8:05pm
Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 8:05pm
davodyguy:
Painful one for me is Mr Femi Segun. I knew very well when it happened in Lekki
Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by davodyguy: 8:05pm
Iphone5:


6, Yusuf Buhari

What if its Your brother that suffered similar fate, would you him to be on the list?

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by armadeo(m): 8:05pm
Lol at balling death

Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Snow02(m): 8:05pm
Yusuf Buhari was trying to follow in their footsteps

