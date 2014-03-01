₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Opinionated: 3:36pm
In the last 10 years, it has become fashionable for Nigerian big boys – rich in themselves or children of highly moneyed men or just plain upwardly mobile gentlemen- to use superbikes, popularly called powerbikes, as symbols of class.
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by doingood: 3:38pm
What about Buhari son
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by olasaad(f): 3:50pm
doingood:
What happened to Buhari son?
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Cutealexio(m): 4:02pm
Lol.... Na u kill am?
doingood:
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 4:25pm
olasaad:
You've seen?
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Atiku2019: 4:38pm
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Jarus(m): 4:45pm
Lalasticlala, cc
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by olasaad(f): 4:46pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Yeah
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Firefire(m): 8:01pm
RIP
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by ProsperOkec: 8:01pm
Click like if u came to see Buhari son
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 8:01pm
R.I.P
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 8:02pm
But That Buhari Son Survived Na
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Tosinex(m): 8:02pm
It's well..
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Stethaine: 8:03pm
What about no.6 we are waiting paaaaaaaaa
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Stemkay: 8:03pm
Why lekki nah?
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by 500NLaccounts: 8:03pm
JT Tom West the cute Nigerian actor
Died in 2006 at the tender age of 41 as a result of injuries sustained from a power bike incident.
Continue to RIP baby boy
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by supervillain52(m): 8:04pm
shebi it is some1 dat has eaten da will b climbing bike
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Iphone5: 8:04pm
olasaad:
Stethaine:
6, Yusuf Buhari
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by davodyguy: 8:04pm
Painful one for me is Mr Femi Segun. I knew very well when it happened in Lekki
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by shammahyaro(f): 8:04pm
"Sometimes when we ask God for something and he doesn't give us we feel like he doesn't care... Not knowing that those times he was saving us from something"
RIP
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by loveth361(f): 8:04pm
Is buhari son dead?
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by xmanco42(m): 8:04pm
this post come too early
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by bewla(m): 8:04pm
book first
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by dtruth50(m): 8:05pm
every soul must taste death
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 8:05pm
davodyguy:
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by davodyguy: 8:05pm
Iphone5:
What if its Your brother that suffered similar fate, would you him to be on the list?
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by armadeo(m): 8:05pm
Lol at balling death
|Re: 5 Nigerian Big Boys That Were Killed By Power Bike Accidents (Photos) by Snow02(m): 8:05pm
Yusuf Buhari was trying to follow in their footsteps
