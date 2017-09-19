₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by dammy13(m): 12:07pm
There are indications that the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole has joined his ancestors.
The news of the monarch’S demise which started as a rumour on social media has been confirmed to Press by competent palace source.
The source, who pleaded anonymity said the kingmakers and other traditionalists in the town were performing the necessary rituals before the death of the Monarch can be announced publicly.
Besides, the Kingmakers of the town has said Oba Lawrence Omowole had long been reinstated as the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom.
It will be recalled that there were media reports that Oba Omowole has been allegedly deposed by kingmakers for alleged abuse of office.
Omowole was alleged to have removed Oba Beniah Idiogbe as the Alaboto of Aboto and installed a foreigner, one Oyetayo Ofoaye as the new king of the town.
But, in a press statement signed by the Yasere of Mahin land, High Chief Godwin Balogun debunked the media reports, saying that the issue between the monarch and the Mahin Kingmakers had been resolved in a meeting of Mahin Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs held recently.
According to the statement, ” Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole remains the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom. ”
The Balogun further said the kingmakers pledged their supports and loyalty to the Monarch in his strive towards the development of Mahinland.
According to the statement, “That the Mahin Kingmakers pledge their supports, solidarity and loyalty to His Imperial Majesty in his avowed commitment to the progress and development of Mahinland and particularly ensuring the speedy inauguration of Oba Beniah Adeola Idiogbe as the Alaboto of Aboto in Mahin Kingdom.”
He expressed the appreciation of the kingmakers to the Governor of the State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi and other stakeholders in the state for their contributions and intervention in achieving ultimate peace.
Chief Balogun, however, assured members of the public, particularly sons and daughters of Mahin and residents within the kingdom of continued peace and the enabling environment for the pursuit of business and general well-being of all.
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by Disneylady(f): 12:10pm
RIP to him
Meanwhile, I dedicate this FTC to those bastards that are killing themselves in Lagos Island. Satan will give u more strength to exterminate unaself finish ooooooo....awon OMO jatijati
3 Likes
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by pautex: 1:01pm
May his Soul Rest in Peace your Highness.
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by fergie001(m): 1:01pm
Rip Sir
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by Narldon(f): 1:02pm
RIP
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by PASCALSILVA(m): 1:02pm
mod sef
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by fran6co(m): 1:02pm
rip
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by Adaumunocha(f): 1:02pm
Rest in peace.
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by AngelicBeing: 1:03pm
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by Naijashortcode(m): 1:03pm
So sad
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by godfromGod: 1:03pm
topic says dead, post says joined his ancestors
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by Odianose13(m): 1:04pm
RIP to the king
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by Harbeyg09(m): 1:05pm
RIP to him
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by Celestyn8213: 1:05pm
This world is no man's home..... One day we'll all go back to our maker. We pray to live long and to fulfill our dreams..... May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by coolestchris(m): 1:06pm
oh
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by Destinychild263(m): 1:08pm
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by asawanathegreat(m): 1:11pm
May God forgive u ur sins and receive ur soul His royal highness.
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by bedspread: 1:13pm
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by Wisedove(m): 1:16pm
Destinychild263:what are you making reference to Bro?
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by Antoeni(m): 1:23pm
RIP My Regards to ur ancestors
|Re: Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole Is Dead by okomile: 1:34pm
