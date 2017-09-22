₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Yomzzyblog: 2:41pm
Yes she is stunning no doubt about that.
Singer and mom of one Tiwa Savage has shared new photos from her latest photo shoot and we love.
She captioned one of the photos;
"My team is getting stronger each day. Shoutout @kizaster for introducing me to @akinbolaji_
See Another below:
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/tiwa-savage-looks-flawless-in-new-photos.html
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by pyyxxaro: 3:00pm
Mmmssshheewww
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by kennygee(f): 3:02pm
Na breast dey dey show for the first pishur so
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by SailorUgo(m): 3:32pm
If I start to talk
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by czarina(f): 3:32pm
Lovely, stunning, wonderful all na you! Check my signature NOW!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by kendylet(f): 3:33pm
Beautiful...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Naijashortcode(m): 3:33pm
Ok let me cool down and read.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by queenamirah: 3:33pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Setpredict10: 3:33pm
k
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Ne0w1zarD: 3:33pm
Tiwa Savage still dey sing??
Nice pic, Slay Mama
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by YINKS89(m): 3:34pm
Na person mama b dat.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Celestyn8213: 3:34pm
Tiwa no dey carry last
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Naff24(f): 3:34pm
Why she no suck am?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Catalyst4real: 3:34pm
Notice why her arms are so close to her body? If she kuku spread her hands, that dress go fall
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by bimpeecrown(f): 3:35pm
Mama Jam Jam.. Lovely though, but we need someone role model to cover up better.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by kayzat: 3:35pm
this is her worst picture online .
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Elslim: 3:36pm
mama bomboy
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by michony505(m): 3:37pm
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Innobee99(m): 3:38pm
More like an Olosho of recent
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by nikkypearl(f): 3:39pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Narldon(f): 3:39pm
Ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by JOYOSITA(f): 3:42pm
There's nothing stunning here.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by silasweb(m): 3:42pm
She is still Looking beautiful despite smoking......?
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Neochemist: 3:42pm
Ok
The clothes are either falling off or rolling up . with this consistent peeling off of her garb she might soon walk around Unclad
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Wayalord: 3:43pm
Stunnee
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Chimixwright(m): 3:44pm
OK we don hear
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by binsanni(m): 3:44pm
borehole nah borehole even if the water sweet like palm wine #sheisdisgusting
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by muller101(m): 3:45pm
Very UGLY wooman
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns For Her EP Cover by Yemt112: 3:48pm
Old mama youngy
