GistMore.com



Tiwa savage who won "BEST FEMALE" at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards stun in all gucci outfit.



Honestly i don't see anything attractive in this dressing why did she tie that gucci bag on her waist is she selling recharge cards?? 8 Likes



Wich kain ugly fanny pack she kum carry for waist like masquerade like dz.

in short everything jus dey off the hook



Wich kain ugly fanny pack she kum carry for waist like masquerade like dz.

in short everything jus dey off the hook

After now she go talk say she won date me

Hushpuppi can confirm the authenticity

No wonder hushpuppy congratulated her

I hate her waist pouch 1 Like

heykims:

Abi naw

How many times are we gon see this on front page?





her shape gan is gradually looking like hushpuppis'

so, we should drink palm oil ...abi?

Go and beg your husband Teebilz

Sister Tiwa Hush

memez:

wetin be this one sef

hushhy analysing/ scanning the outfit to confirm it truly it's worth nd made of Gucci....

Smh....and she had to wear socks, she would have added Gucci gloves...agbero 1 Like

Honestly me likely....you go gurl

memez:

this one wey jam jam mama dress like masquerade



this one wey jam jam mama dress like masquerade

the matter tire person

Trashy. Watched her performance, very overrated

Chav

my crush

;Dabeg who get Hushpuppi number?

we need ham here ASAP

him don get work

slay mama.see how she take style cova dat thick em

kulboy:

Smh....and she had to wear socks, she would have added Gucci gloves...agbero

Maybe her underpants is gucci too