|Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by memez: 3:21am
GistMore.com
Tiwa savage who won "BEST FEMALE" at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards stun in all gucci outfit.
BY GISTMORE : https://www.gistmore.com/tiwa-savage-gucci-outfit-soundcity-mvp-awards
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by memez: 3:22am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by Vicboi1(m): 3:23am
Honestly i don't see anything attractive in this dressing why did she tie that gucci bag on her waist is she selling recharge cards??
8 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by MasterKim: 4:25am
Dz tiwa and mumu dressing sef
Wich kain ugly fanny pack she kum carry for waist like masquerade like dz.
in short everything jus dey off the hook
After now she go talk say she won date me
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by goggleit: 5:33am
Hushpuppi can confirm the authenticity
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by heykims(m): 7:04am
No wonder hushpuppy congratulated her
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by Elnino4ladies: 7:23am
I hate her waist pouch
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by Larrey(f): 8:10am
heykims:Abi naw
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by veekid(m): 9:19am
How many times are we gon see this on front page?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by DAntivirus(m): 9:19am
Awon team hushpuppi...
her shape gan is gradually looking like hushpuppis'
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by Sanctus1(m): 9:19am
so, we should drink palm oil ...abi?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by nairavsdollars: 9:19am
Go and beg your husband Teebilz
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by Dammylois(f): 9:20am
Sister Tiwa Hush
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:20am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by free2ryhme: 9:21am
memez:
wetin be this one sef
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by dynicks(m): 9:21am
hushhy analysing/ scanning the outfit to confirm it truly it's worth nd made of Gucci....
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by kulboy(m): 9:21am
Smh....and she had to wear socks, she would have added Gucci gloves...agbero
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by Tinalex(f): 9:22am
Honestly me likely....you go gurl
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by free2ryhme: 9:22am
memez:
this one wey jam jam mama dress like masquerade
the matter tire person
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by crazygod(m): 9:22am
Trashy. Watched her performance, very overrated
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by wonlasewonimi: 9:22am
Chav
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by SaintAlbert53: 9:24am
my crush
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by kingsaif(m): 9:25am
;Dabeg who get Hushpuppi number?
we need ham here ASAP
him don get work
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:25am
slay mama.see how she take style cova dat thick em
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by Mryacks(m): 9:26am
kulboy:
Maybe her underpants is gucci too
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In Gucci Outfit At Soundcity MVP Awards (photos) by bakynes(m): 9:26am
She goofed big time with this dressing, she is trying to copy Gucci mane's wife where she rocked this same Gucci from top to bottom. Unlike Tiwa, Gucci mane's wife wore a Gucci socks on a Gucci sneakers but she is putting on Socks on an high heel. Only pop socks goes on high heels.
Somebody should correct me if am wrong.
(0) (Reply)
