More here: These are some photos of the new Vehicles introduce by God is Good Motors to be use by Delta Line after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Delta State Government and God is Good Motors Limited to manage Delta Transport Company Limited.More here: http://www.todaynewsreview.com/p/4637/photos-of-the-mercedes-benz-sprinter-introduce-by-god-is-goo 3 Likes

Till kidnappers open fire on it

.Nigerian road are not safe yet 1 Like

make sense 2 Likes

Wo ar dos agberos inside d benz?

Ar de testing d seat or wat?



#Eco99# 8 Likes

Nice look, not those chicko toyota buses

Okowa face looks as if he's always crying 3 Likes

Good, but y is d Governor looking like someone they just told bad things about his future. 7 Likes

Transport fares will now be skyrocketed 2 Likes

this ambulance 1 Like

Let the Continue the good work

This people na partners in ***

Okowa sold majority of delta line cars/shares to God is Good motors but we still ain't seeing what he used the cash for. That man is crazy



No be only MoU.



That's how Uduaghan gave Delta City Bus to Agofure. 3 Likes

So GIGM can't patronize Innoson abi? 1 Like





Maintenance will be a problem.

Hope Peace mass transit won't go and buy this too