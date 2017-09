These are some photos of the new Vehicles introduce by God is Good Motors to be use by Delta Line after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Delta State Government and God is Good Motors Limited to manage Delta Transport Company Limited.More here: http://www.todaynewsreview.com/p/4637/photos-of-the-mercedes-benz-sprinter-introduce-by-god-is-goo

There only2 cars in the world Benz and others I love Benz That's why I do benz

Good, but y is d Governor looking like someone they just told bad things about his future.