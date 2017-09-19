₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by todaynewsreview: 4:30pm
These are some photos of the new Vehicles introduce by God is Good Motors to be use by Delta Line after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Delta State Government and God is Good Motors Limited to manage Delta Transport Company Limited.
More here: http://www.todaynewsreview.com/p/4637/photos-of-the-mercedes-benz-sprinter-introduce-by-god-is-goo
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by 40kobo77: 4:31pm
Nice.
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by idupaul: 4:32pm
Till kidnappers open fire on it
.Nigerian road are not safe yet
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by sarrki(m): 4:34pm
There only2 cars in the world Benz and others
I love Benz
That's why I do benz
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by auntysimbiat(f): 4:36pm
make sense
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by ojun50(m): 4:36pm
Ok Good
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by ecoeco(m): 5:06pm
...
Wo ar dos agberos inside d benz?
Ar de testing d seat or wat?
#Eco99#
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by dannytoe(m): 5:26pm
Nice look, not those chicko toyota buses
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by liftedhigh: 5:47pm
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by sotall(m): 5:48pm
OK
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by liftedhigh: 5:48pm
OK
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by AleAirHub(m): 5:48pm
Nice One
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by tobtap: 5:49pm
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by Narldon(f): 5:49pm
ecoeco:
ecoeco
Nairaland will begin to appreciate
The moment You start being your True self
and stop trying to imitate NwaAmaikpe
#We know Original and Fake
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by FortifiedCity: 5:49pm
Okowa face looks as if he's always crying
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by bumheit(m): 5:49pm
Good, but y is d Governor looking like someone they just told bad things about his future.
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by dingbang(m): 5:49pm
Transport fares will now be skyrocketed
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by propanet(m): 5:49pm
this ambulance
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by Gabrielolusesan(m): 5:49pm
Let the Continue the good work
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by maximunimpact(m): 5:50pm
Ok
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by Mkenns: 5:50pm
This people na partners in ***
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by Pebcak: 5:50pm
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by cuvox(m): 5:50pm
Okowa sold majority of delta line cars/shares to God is Good motors but we still ain't seeing what he used the cash for. That man is crazy
No be only MoU.
That's how Uduaghan gave Delta City Bus to Agofure.
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by Vickiweezy(m): 5:51pm
The man on white be like;
So this is what we just wasted money on?
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by bobnatlo: 5:51pm
FortifiedCity:
Guy no naaaa, na so the face dey
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by juman(m): 5:51pm
idupaul:
Nigerian road are not safe.
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by AuroraB(f): 5:52pm
idupaul:Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by Infinitikoncept(m): 5:52pm
So GIGM can't patronize Innoson abi?
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by SteadyOdds(m): 5:52pm
I must be sincere. I'm just here to read comments
Win big with my soccer predictions. See my signature.
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by sonnie10: 5:53pm
Maintenance will be a problem.
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by roqrules04(m): 5:53pm
Hope Peace mass transit won't go and buy this too
|Re: The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Introduced By "God Is Good Motors" To Delta Line by Kingluqman89(m): 5:53pm
Hope they are going to reduce the Tfare of Ughelli-Asaba to 800naira? God is good na.
