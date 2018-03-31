₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by CuriousMynd: 9:33am
One person survived as others were reported dead in a motor accident which involves a truck and a God Is Good Motors at Benin-Lagos Highway, Odogbolu.
According to online reports, a sleeping God Is Good Motors driver clashed with a parking truck at Benin-Lagos Highway, Odogbolu after shagamu before Ijebuode which left scores dead with one survivor.
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by pyyxxaro: 9:43am
Hope there nor go use them for their yearly activity
Rip to them
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by Kenndee(m): 9:50am
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by zone51: 9:55am
Only one survivor and you claimed the driver was asleep?, How did you know?,...This is a poor journalism.
Anything could have happened...For example, Dad had an Accident on the 18th of May 2007 along Lokoja. 3 vehicles were involved, everyone died except him {Thank God for Africa Magic though }...
When asked what happened?...he explained their driver tried to overtook a truck in front of him without clear sight of what lies ahead, the truck driver wickedly signaled their driver with his hand to pass at a bend not knowing theirs an oncoming 18 seater bus, when their driver accelerated, it was late to go back and the road was not wide enough except ditches by the side...their vehicle collided with the bus and another private car on full speed rammed into that bus also...and that was it...everything somersaulted into the ditch. He was lucky to have gotten out in the process before the vehicles started somersaulting and that was how he got to have full account of what transpired.
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by Lomprico2: 9:55am
Damn!
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by Lomprico2: 9:56am
zone51:
They collided with a "parked" truck!! What other reason will cause that?
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by tolugar: 9:59am
If it's peace mass transit this thread will be full of hate speeches
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by divinehand2003(m): 10:12am
Whenever a driver feels sleepy, pls kindly alert your passengers and they would gladly permit you to rest For as long as you want in order to get back your alertness. Stop putting lives at great risks ooooo. Better to be Late than to become LATE.
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by zone51: 10:45am
Lomprico2:
Brake might failed, Tyre might got busted...I personally had encountered this before along Ibadan express road...The tyre of the station wagon I boarded got busted and before I knew it, I felt rolling on the bed...the car somersaulted for a distance of upto 200M away from the express road... And driver was not asleep...I accept your logical analysis, BUT don't assume/conclude yet.
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by deanoffaculty: 10:48am
Chai!! which kind thing be this na? RIP......
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by OkpaAkuEriEri: 1:35pm
God is truly good 4 dem.
Dem 4 just died
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by Turks: 1:35pm
GIGM
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by EvilChild: 1:35pm
Best news have seen today.
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by SarkinYarki: 1:36pm
Sad
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by ruggedtimi(m): 1:36pm
Never seen an agofure bus involved in an accident. Plus GIGM like to speed. RIP to the passengers and driver onboard
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by itsIYKE(m): 1:37pm
God is good motors over stress there drivers a lot ......imagine a driver going to Lagos two times in 24 hours
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by ringi82(m): 1:38pm
Op, the title is confusing.. U go think say na god they sleep
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by biggy26: 1:38pm
Na wa o. Which kin tin be dis? I always watch drivers o.
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by Emmaponi: 1:38pm
Lord have mercy...
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by openmine(m): 1:38pm
This is very serious....I always travel with GIGM esp when am going to Lagos......
The employers need to start cautioning their drivers....They are getting proud and reckless every day!
Just sum days ago,a colleague of mine was rushed to the hospital after the same transport company had an accident around shagamu....
No matter the rush hour because of the easter holiday,safety is always paramount!
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by Scarpon(m): 1:39pm
This is sad
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by Pepsi101: 1:39pm
How did they know the driver was sleeping?
Very bad journalism
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by twinskenny(m): 1:39pm
how did they know that the driver was sleeping?
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by visijo(m): 1:39pm
Confusing topic..
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by NoDulling4here(m): 1:39pm
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by busky101(m): 1:39pm
I thought Gigm wasn't prone to accidents
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by enemyofprogress: 1:40pm
I warned them not to travel that day but they wouldn't listen to me
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by Liverpoolfc(m): 1:40pm
Lomprico2:break failure could cause that. many factors can account for that.
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by Kobicove(m): 1:41pm
This is terrible news
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by iammarvellux(m): 1:42pm
Imagine how a simple sleep, wasted so many lives, Some of this drivers do get drunk at night before they SET off on journey next day on a hang over
Some passengers too, are Not also on a look out at their drivers eyes even from d mirror to monitor when he doozes off.
Journey mercies to everyone travelling this season Amen
|Re: Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road by Britishcoins: 1:42pm
zone51:You and ur Dad must be a good travelers..
May God protect us me too I am about to embark long journey. Minna to Enugu
