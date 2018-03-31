Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Sleeping God Is Good Motors Driver Crashes Into Parking Truck On BeninLagos Road (13168 Views)

According to online reports, a sleeping God Is Good Motors driver clashed with a parking truck at Benin-Lagos Highway, Odogbolu after shagamu before Ijebuode which left scores dead with one survivor.





Culled from;











Hope there nor go use them for their yearly activity





Anything could have happened...For example, Dad had an Accident on the 18th of May 2007 along Lokoja. 3 vehicles were involved, everyone died except him {Thank God for Africa Magic though }...



When asked what happened?...he explained their driver tried to overtook a truck in front of him without clear sight of what lies ahead, the truck driver wickedly signaled their driver with his hand to pass at a bend not knowing theirs an oncoming 18 seater bus, when their driver accelerated, it was late to go back and the road was not wide enough except ditches by the side...their vehicle collided with the bus and another private car on full speed rammed into that bus also...and that was it...everything somersaulted into the ditch. He was lucky to have gotten out in the process before the vehicles started somersaulting and that was how he got to have full account of what transpired. Only one survivor and you claimed the driver was asleep?, How did you know?,...This is a poor journalism.Anything could have happened...For example, Dad had an Accident on the 18th of May 2007 along Lokoja. 3 vehicles were involved, everyone died except him {Thank God for Africa Magic though}...When asked what happened?...he explained their driver tried to overtook a truck in front of him without clear sight of what lies ahead, the truck driver wickedly signaled their driver with his hand to pass at a bend not knowing theirs an oncoming 18 seater bus, when their driver accelerated, it was late to go back and the road was not wide enough except ditches by the side...their vehicle collided with the bus and another private car on full speed rammed into that bus also...and that was it...everything somersaulted into the ditch. He was lucky to have gotten out in the process before the vehicles started somersaulting and that was how he got to have full account of what transpired. 27 Likes 3 Shares

Damn!

They collided with a "parked" truck!! What other reason will cause that? They collided with a "parked" truck!! What other reason will cause that? 1 Like

If it's peace mass transit this thread will be full of hate speeches



RIP to the dead. 1 Like

Whenever a driver feels sleepy, pls kindly alert your passengers and they would gladly permit you to rest For as long as you want in order to get back your alertness. Stop putting lives at great risks ooooo. Better to be Late than to become LATE. 12 Likes 1 Share

Brake might failed, Tyre might got busted...I personally had encountered this before along Ibadan express road...The tyre of the station wagon I boarded got busted and before I knew it, I felt rolling on the bed...the car somersaulted for a distance of upto 200M away from the express road... And driver was not asleep...I accept your logical analysis, BUT don't assume/conclude yet. Brake might failed, Tyre might got busted...I personally had encountered this before along Ibadan express road...The tyre of the station wagon I boarded got busted and before I knew it, I felt rolling on the bed...the car somersaulted for a distance of upto 200M away from the express road... And driver was not asleep...I accept your logical analysis, BUT don't assume/conclude yet. 18 Likes 1 Share

Chai!! which kind thing be this na? RIP......

God is truly good 4 dem.

Dem 4 just died 1 Like

GIGM

Best news have seen today.

Sad

Never seen an agofure bus involved in an accident. Plus GIGM like to speed. RIP to the passengers and driver onboard

God is good motors over stress there drivers a lot ......imagine a driver going to Lagos two times in 24 hours 7 Likes

Op, the title is confusing.. U go think say na god they sleep 12 Likes 1 Share

Na wa o. Which kin tin be dis? I always watch drivers o.

Lord have mercy...

This is very serious....I always travel with GIGM esp when am going to Lagos......



The employers need to start cautioning their drivers....They are getting proud and reckless every day!



Just sum days ago,a colleague of mine was rushed to the hospital after the same transport company had an accident around shagamu....



No matter the rush hour because of the easter holiday,safety is always paramount! 1 Like

This is sad

How did they know the driver was sleeping?



Very bad journalism 4 Likes

how did they know that the driver was sleeping? 5 Likes

Confusing topic.. 3 Likes

I thought Gigm wasn't prone to accidents

I warned them not to travel that day but they wouldn't listen to me

This is terrible news

Imagine how a simple sleep, wasted so many lives, Some of this drivers do get drunk at night before they SET off on journey next day on a hang over









Some passengers too, are Not also on a look out at their drivers eyes even from d mirror to monitor when he doozes off.









Journey mercies to everyone travelling this season Amen 1 Like