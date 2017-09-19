₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Game Made Your Childhood? by thefirst: 5:01pm
When I was a child, two powerful games made my childhood very memorable: Mario and Contra.
I played Mario for so long until I got to the last stage. Getting to the last stage was very challenging as I needed someone's assistance, though little. One very beautiful thing about the game is its soundtrack turned into the Yoruba words: ''ibi loma kusi, boya loma dele''(''You will die here, perhaps you won't get home''). The soundtrack, another memorable one, when you are killed also changes. Another beautiful thing about the game is its long way home which is filled with several obstacles and elixirs.
Contra made my childhood quite worthwhile too. The two player mode was particularly of great interest as the two players will navigate the gun battle together. They must not be too far away from each other at all times as the must also be close to protect each other. You can acquire different weapons along the course of the battle.
I don't really have much time to add more now. What game made your childhood memorable?
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by wtfcoded: 5:18pm
Mario,sonic n contra.
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by Psychodavidovic(m): 7:06pm
Mario
Contra
Etc.
I played alot of games as a kid, ranging family com to Gameboy to Gameboy advance to Gameboy advance sp to psp.
Funny thing was that I was mostly playing just Mario on all these.
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by Flashh: 7:47pm
Mortal combat and CTR. (PS1)
Then, when PS1 just came, before PS2.
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by anyebedgreat: 7:48pm
Canter ball. ( the one they play with bottle tops)
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by mangala14(m): 7:48pm
Water game and brick game.. If you didn't play any of this, then you need to relive your childhood
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by ola4ola(m): 7:48pm
contra
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by elantraceey(f): 7:48pm
Mario
Then Zuma when I grew older.
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by 9jvirgin(m): 7:48pm
Picking up the cockerels of our neighbor to prepare pepper soup. Iya Ndidi and Baba Tunde's chickens suffered a lot. We had pepper soup almost every week. Childhood was full of too many risky adventures.
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by Piiko(m): 7:49pm
Mario and contra made me happy I was happy when I could afford my Sega mega
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by cuchik: 7:49pm
Sega Genesis
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by asawanathegreat(m): 7:49pm
I will mention mine later
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by soberdrunk(m): 7:49pm
Mummy and Daddy
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by sheddo619(m): 7:49pm
Sega
Games I enjoyed on Sega were,
Sunset riders
Sonic
International superstar Soccer
mortal combat
Contra
Person buy plenty cartridge sha
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by Ejomax77(m): 7:49pm
Contra!!!
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 7:49pm
Snake impact on my nokia 3310....
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by profmsboi(m): 7:49pm
Mortal Kombat and Football on SEGA
Football on PS1
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by profstar(m): 7:49pm
All the games inside our vcd follow-come 'game CD'
Once NEPA bring light like this, we go be like
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by abdelrahman: 7:50pm
real football 2004,2005,2006 and sega!
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by IMASTEX: 7:50pm
Ayo
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by babyfaceafrica: 7:50pm
Tiko tiko.tikokotiko
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by nairaman66(m): 7:50pm
Mortal Kombat!!
Can't for Liu Kang, Noob Saibot, Jade, Sub Zero and Smoke!!
Finish him!!!
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:50pm
Mario, Real Football
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by barrackbwoi(m): 7:50pm
papa nd mama
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by obiageIi(f): 7:50pm
Super Mario of course
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by Narldon(f): 7:51pm
My mother almost killed me the day I was sent to go buy salt for jollof rice that was already on fire.
After 2hrs of waiting for me,
Only for my mum to come out to see me in front of the street doing...
"change your style, yah!,another style woooo!,be like that!!"..
I was still " being like that" when mum landed thunder on my left ear..
For complete 2 weeks,I was continuously hearing "mother in the kitchen cooking rice".
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by ojun50(m): 7:51pm
Mario
Contra
car race
mortal combat
snake game
etc
till nw i still flex some
|Re: Which Game Made Your Childhood? by swaggss: 7:51pm
Best childhood game
