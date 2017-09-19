When I was a child, two powerful games made my childhood very memorable: Mario and Contra.



I played Mario for so long until I got to the last stage. Getting to the last stage was very challenging as I needed someone's assistance, though little. One very beautiful thing about the game is its soundtrack turned into the Yoruba words: ''ibi loma kusi, boya loma dele''(''You will die here, perhaps you won't get home''). The soundtrack, another memorable one, when you are killed also changes. Another beautiful thing about the game is its long way home which is filled with several obstacles and elixirs.



Contra made my childhood quite worthwhile too. The two player mode was particularly of great interest as the two players will navigate the gun battle together. They must not be too far away from each other at all times as the must also be close to protect each other. You can acquire different weapons along the course of the battle.



I don't really have much time to add more now. What game made your childhood memorable? 3 Likes