₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,461 members, 3,802,936 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 12:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 (6334 Views)
Brabus 900 Unveiled As The Most Powerful V12 Off-roader In The World (photos) / This N25m BRABUS Is The Ultimate Smart Fortwo Car – (photos) / Brabus Gives Mercedes E-class A Stunning New Look (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by AutoReportNG: 9:32pm On Sep 19
BraBus takes the ‘G-wagon’ to new levels of style, power, and exclusivity at this year’s IAA 2017 in Frankfurt. Based on a brand new mercedes-AMG ‘G65’ , this German off-road powerhouse boasts custom body panels, a 900 horsepower engine, and a luxurious bespoke interior.
The Mercedes-AMG Brabus ‘900 one of ten’ is limited to just ten units worldwide and is capable of producing 900 horsepower. The German car customizer has the tuned the ‘G65 AMG’s’ engine to become the fastest ‘V12’ 4×4 on the market with a top speed of 270 km/h (168 mph), and a 0 – 100 km/h (0 – 62 mph) of just 3.9 seconds.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/mercedes-amg-g65-brabus-900-22-unveiled.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by AutoReportNG: 9:33pm On Sep 19
Only 10 units were made... Class means luxury!
See more pictures here..
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/mercedes-amg-g65-brabus-900-22-unveiled.html
3 Likes
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:43pm On Sep 19
Nothing sure pass Legbus, na to just dey top-up water and .....
5 Likes
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by saxwizard(m): 9:44pm On Sep 19
Ok
just 10...
dem no fit steal this kind car
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by RRWraith(m): 9:54pm On Sep 19
Tho powerful its still fugly, Masonry would have done a better job with the exterior. Nice car BTW
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by scrapNG: 10:23pm On Sep 19
Am following
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by Readonee35L(m): 11:04pm On Sep 19
This is wrong.
It's no longer an Mercedes amg . But A Brabus.
If you retain the Benz logos you'd be sued
2 Likes
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by AutoReportNG: 9:47am
@lalasticlala
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by lekjons(m): 12:03pm
How much?
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by Lagosparty: 12:04pm
One word.
POWER.
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by Abbotp: 12:04pm
Who go follow me buy
2 Likes
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by mhisbliss(f): 12:05pm
what a masculine looking car I'm not impressed with the design
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by Emu4life(m): 12:06pm
Na Hummer
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by ElPadrino33: 12:06pm
Money answereth all things
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by morereb10: 12:06pm
wooow
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by sladimeji(m): 12:06pm
Can it buy itself for me??
2 Likes
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by iihtlagos: 12:07pm
NIce cars!!
Never waste so much money learning Digital Marketing.!!!
Click here to learn for FREE!!
http://www.nairaland.com/4067113/secrets-making-money-online-exposed#60649080
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by Tajbol4splend(m): 12:10pm
BeeBeeOoh:
God will provide
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by falcon01: 12:11pm
cool
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by Lexusgs430: 12:11pm
saxwizard:
E go be like thief wey steal King trumpet, where e wan blow am?
1 Like
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by sweeterman(m): 12:11pm
mhisbliss:
Its not for chicks...
Tenk
1 Like
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:13pm
Ok
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by chukzyfcbb: 12:13pm
I just don't like the design of this G-wagon.
I prefer the salon cars.
I will take a Benz S-class over a G-wagon any day anytime
its a car that has Class, style and luxury all in one.
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by msylva2147(m): 12:15pm
does it guarantee accident free?
|Re: Mercedes AMG G65 Brabus 900 22 Unvieled At IAA 2017 by kimbraa(f): 12:16pm
The exterior design is ugly.
My Camry 2000 Model Radiator Water Dries Up Quickly / Faulty Kickstarter / Proposed Restorationn0 Project:1994 Jeep Wrangler
Viewing this topic: ehizos, tanwiz, gmcbiz(m), Ebuka478(m), tonylaw07(m), kaeto2030, retronaija, iukpe, alphajerus(m), Cornerstone001, benratigan(m), drololaaof, ChangetheChange, youngking89(m), bukanchris20, torita, abujaArchitect(m), Kingcesar, adewumi91(m), charlzy01, mykel20(m), abraham1234, Biamond(m), Lajet, dandadee, moneyspeaking, amadykarofi(m), Teetom04(m), ahkenaten(m), lovedad222, dxplicit, godwinkessi, IVORY2009(m), daddyiel(m), femoree2(m), valyzubxx(m), Hydriss(m), stone316, TheMainMan, Folafikemi, PrinceAkbabio(m), kennyakobo, JSKetiquette, slex(m), ZirdoRoray(m), tewostm(m), Simpleman247, profnigga(m), emmsnice(m), Jvctour, abelokanlawon, HiremeStation(m), banjicom(m), tigerleggs(m), onfu1968, Bakbillz44(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20