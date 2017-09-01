



BraBus takes the ‘G-wagon’ to new levels of style, power, and exclusivity at this year’s IAA 2017 in Frankfurt. Based on a brand new mercedes-AMG ‘G65’ , this German off-road powerhouse boasts custom body panels, a 900 horsepower engine, and a luxurious bespoke interior.



The Mercedes-AMG Brabus ‘900 one of ten’ is limited to just ten units worldwide and is capable of producing 900 horsepower. The German car customizer has the tuned the ‘G65 AMG’s’ engine to become the fastest ‘V12’ 4×4 on the market with a top speed of 270 km/h (168 mph), and a 0 – 100 km/h (0 – 62 mph) of just 3.9 seconds.



















Source:

