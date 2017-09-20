₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Omooba77: 9:48pm On Sep 19
Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson "wants to see Arsenal's best players" in their Carabao Cup tie so it provides "a fantastic test for his team".
Rovers are struggling at the wrong end of League One having won just one of their opening eight games.
"No doubt, whichever team we play against, we will be playing against a quality side," said Ferguson.
However, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested he will play a weakened team in the third-round contest.
The Frenchman left out many of his first-team players in the Europa League match against Cologne and says "it will be a similar team" to the one fielded against the Bundesliga side.
Wenger confirmed defender Calum Chambers and midfielder Jack Wilshere will be involved.
But striker Danny Welbeck is out for three weeks with a groin injury, while midfielder Mesut Ozil has inflammation of his knee so will also miss the game.
The two sides last met in the same competition back in 2005 when Doncaster took the Premier League side all the way to penalties but lost 3-1.
Ferguson added: "We are going down there to shock them and in a one-off game you never know, we are not going there for a night out.
"To win the game we have to be bang at it. We have to give an eight or nine out of 10 performance and hope they are not at it."
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/41249728
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Queenbalikees(f): 6:24pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by apf65924: 6:24pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by dguizman(m): 6:25pm
Operation python dance iii loading..let's give give them as it's hot..coyg
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by comradespade(m): 6:26pm
Which one is carabao cup again?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by sekxy(f): 6:26pm
arsenal hmm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by fabulousfortune(m): 6:30pm
Lemme pitch my tent here #COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by kaycyor: 6:30pm
Arsenal,!!! This is a walk over match,. Except if that Baba Ijebu man Arsene Wenger no do something stupid with the line up.. Straight win for Arsenal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Greatmind23: 6:31pm
give me 10 likes I would post the live stream link dstv won't show this I wasted 300mb yesterday to get thrashed by lizard star
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by sunshineG(m): 6:32pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by sunshineG(m): 6:34pm
sekxy:
you are an arsenal fan
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by arejibadz(m): 6:35pm
arsenal 1- doncaster 5
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by osazsky(m): 6:36pm
apf65924:data way no dey browse.e go dey load like tortoise better buy d official data plan and not these rubbish we see online everyday. I just regret why I fell for this crap
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by internationalman(m): 6:36pm
Since they bought Chamberlain,,
Liverpool be like..
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by King4Roller: 6:38pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by King4Roller: 6:38pm
Arsenal to lose
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by King4Roller: 6:38pm
Doncaster to cast slips
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by rholovely: 6:42pm
which supersport channel will show arsenal match?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Bibidear(f): 6:43pm
Do arsenal still have supporters
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by maisauki: 6:43pm
whish one be cara...na wia dem dey sel cows hin be, as in kara market?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by sekxy(f): 6:49pm
sunshineG:lol..yeah,but them too deh disappoint
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by legitimatefrank1(m): 6:50pm
All I Can Wish My Darling Team Is All Three Points, Give Them Trauma Boys!!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by fauziej31(f): 6:53pm
Arsenal to win.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Narldon(f): 6:53pm
Which one is Carabao again?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by mansakhalifa(m): 6:58pm
@comeradespade the Carabao cup is the same English league cup. Same thing as what you used to know as the Capital One Cup or the Carling Cup. Carabao,a Thai energy drink manufacturer,is the current sponsors hence the name "Carabao Cup".
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Harbeyg09(m): 7:00pm
Caraboca cup
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by jtigwell0: 7:01pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by sunshineG(m): 7:02pm
sekxy:yeah that is the shii
Don't worry we will win tonight
|Re: Arsenal Vs Doncaster Rovers: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by fidalgo19: 7:06pm
Ever since Chamberlain left arsenal, they have been having good luck
Thank God you were Arrogant about coming to stay in Chelsea
