We at AutoReportNG bring to you the pictures of the cars which are intercepted.



Vehicles intercepted includes:

1 Rolls Royce

1 Lincoln Navigator

1 Infinity

3 G wagons

2 Range Rovers

2 Toyota Sequoia

1 4matic Mercedes Benz

3 Toyota Prado

3 Lexus

1 Toyota Camry



Na wah.



What is the difference between the inside of these cars and heaven.



If the owner of the car in the second picture by mistake give me a lift. I swear,na full Army Barrack go drag me comot inside the car.



And i will not come down without a fight. 76 Likes 1 Share

Na wa o

Pls pray to God to open your eye so u can see how heaven is like or better still go to the Bible and study the book of revelation .inside of a car can't even be like heaven .#my own opinions . 29 Likes 3 Shares

i think am in love

You are rich enough to buy and import these cars and still yet you dont want to pay duties.



who ever owns those cars is very wicked! 19 Likes

Isn't that Rolls Royce Wraith? 8 Likes

Corruption and Nigeria

It is an open secret that this is what is left after the big guns *winks* the entire lot 1 Like 1 Share

Nous les pauvres on va faire quoi avec tout ça là 1 Like

Just see the impunity.. Chei

Lolz Lolz 1 Like

that rolll Royce look look like the one I lost for dream two years ago, ow I fit reclaim am 2 Likes

Ok

Na them them get am

would there be any auction

Make them just dash me one! I go just sell use d money straighten my life...!

na wa o





and person never chop since yesterday



issorite

Who are the owners?!

Wow!



How i love luxurious automobiles

Government impounding its official's cars.



Saraki and Dino should come out and claim theirs.

They are among those officials who can afford to buy such cars and do not pay duty.