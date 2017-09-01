₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by AutoReportNG: 10:45pm On Sep 19
It was earlier reported today that the Nigeria Customs intercepts some luxury cars in Abuja over failure to pay their duties, if you miss the story, read it here.. http://www.nairaland.com/4065302/customs-intercepts-18-exotic-cars
We at AutoReportNG bring to you the pictures of the cars which are intercepted.
Vehicles intercepted includes:
1 Rolls Royce
1 Lincoln Navigator
1 Infinity
3 G wagons
2 Range Rovers
2 Toyota Sequoia
1 4matic Mercedes Benz
3 Toyota Prado
3 Lexus
1 Toyota Camry
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by AutoReportNG: 10:46pm On Sep 19
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by 40kobo77: 10:48pm On Sep 19
Na wah.
What is the difference between the inside of these cars and heaven.
If the owner of the car in the second picture by mistake give me a lift. I swear,na full Army Barrack go drag me comot inside the car.
And i will not come down without a fight.
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by oatzeal(m): 10:48pm On Sep 19
Na wa o
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by benprezzy: 11:04pm On Sep 19
Pls pray to God to open your eye so u can see how heaven is like or better still go to the Bible and study the book of revelation .inside of a car can't even be like heaven .#my own opinions .
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by olamil34: 11:04pm On Sep 19
i think am in love
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by dahaz(m): 11:24pm On Sep 19
You are rich enough to buy and import these cars and still yet you dont want to pay duties.
who ever owns those cars is very wicked!
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by DonVikings: 11:25pm On Sep 19
Isn't that Rolls Royce Wraith?
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by Hofbrauhaus: 9:22am
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by oyoyoyo: 9:22am
Corruption and Nigeria
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by alexistaiwo: 9:22am
It is an open secret that this is what is left after the big guns *winks* the entire lot
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by buikem2: 9:23am
Nous les pauvres on va faire quoi avec tout ça là
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by Kgems(m): 9:23am
Just see the impunity.. Chei
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by richidinho(m): 9:24am
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by LBlessing(f): 9:24am
40kobo77:
Lolz
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by gwmlogistic: 9:24am
40kobo77:Lmao at army barracks.
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by Dmeji4444(m): 9:24am
I miss LadyF
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by holatin(m): 9:24am
that rolll Royce look look like the one I lost for dream two years ago, ow I fit reclaim am
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by holatin(m): 9:24am
Dmeji4444:she dey custom office
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:24am
Ok
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by SageTravels: 9:24am
Na them them get am
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by bufness(m): 9:24am
would there be any auction
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by generalpipe47: 9:24am
Make them just dash me one! I go just sell use d money straighten my life...!
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by stefanweeks: 9:25am
na wa o
and person never chop since yesterday
issorite
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by modelmike7(m): 9:25am
Who are the owners?!
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by PrincessBecks(f): 9:25am
Wow!
How i love luxurious automobiles
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by xreal: 9:25am
Government impounding its official's cars.
Saraki and Dino should come out and claim theirs.
They are among those officials who can afford to buy such cars and do not pay duty.
|Re: Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja by richidinho(m): 9:26am
buikem2:
Qui je ne sai pas tre bien
