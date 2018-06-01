₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,664 members, 4,281,137 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 10:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos (15249 Views)
Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja / Smuggled Snakes, Spiders Intercepted By Customs In Calabar (Photos) / Rice Smugglers Caught By Customs In Ogun, Rice Concealed In Boots, Engine (1) (2) (3) (4)
|N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:03am
The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), this morning, declared a total of #437,860,681 as revenue generated for a period of one month. This was even as it made an unprecedented seizure of various contrabands, including a brand new 2018/2019 model of Range Rover Jeep with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of #64,249,064.80, and tagged 'Seizure of the month'.
Also intercepted between May 2 and June 4, 2018, were 5,103 bags (50kg)of foreign rice, 51 vehicles, comprising 19 'tokuboh' and 32 means of conveyance, 135 kegs (25 liters) of vegetable oil, 33 bags of sugar (50kg each), 7 bales of secondhand, 3 bales, 36 sacks and 300 pairs of foot wears.
Other seizures made include 129 pieces of used tyres, 102 kegs (25kg) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and a sack of ladies hand bags, all with a total Duty Paid Value of #370,892,666.00.
Making the declaration, at a press briefing held at the Idiroko Sentry of the Command, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Michael Agbara, said: "We have set the ball rolling in our quest to effectively perform our core functions of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and facilitation of legitimate trade".
Reacting specifically to smuggling of rice, the custums boss, who conducted media men round the sentry, to assess the seized items, expressed disgust at smugglers' desperation, and berated them for endangering the lives of consumers of foreign rice.
He laid emphasis on how the 'economic saboteurs' stocked the commodity in every available space in the means of conveyance (vehicles) , quintessence of which was in the battery compartments.
Aside the health hazards constituted to consumers of such grains of rice, Agbara stated that, while government was focusing on how to improve local production, smugglers were busy killing the efforts, thereby empowering neighboring countries.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/ogun-customs-generate-437b-in-one-month.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Donald95(m): 7:15am
These are goods of people that refuses to bribe you guys. Ndị Oshi
42 Likes
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by SalamRushdie: 7:17am
Another velar to be stolen by senior customs officials
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by GuyWise(m): 7:23am
This country is just a stupid joke, somebody will suffer and buy a car of over 60m then another person that didn't work nor suffer will just collect it from you simply because he knows someone at the top.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Jirate(m): 7:36am
GuyWise:
WiseGuy, Look At Those Photos Again, Even Dagote Vehicles Are There, e Get Who Dangote No Know At The Top?.
11 Likes
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:41am
GuyWise:Nothing as sad as that for real!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by ghost3040: 8:41am
make i book space first.
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by kolafolabi(m): 8:42am
Obviously it belongs to one of the politicians
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 8:42am
range rover velar
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Mutemenot(m): 8:42am
but why i go buy this kind machine for cotonou when I worth 60m?
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by ncoolsome(m): 8:44am
My question is where does all this goods end up in....this edible items can feed the IDP camps, yet they suffer....
6 Likes
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by FunkyAlhaji2015: 8:44am
Because the owner has refused to settle the boys, his Range Rover has now become food for the ogas
2 Likes
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by kolafolabi(m): 8:44am
GuyWise:
It's a smuggled car bro.. The owner knows the proper way to bring the car to Nigeria.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by joenor(m): 8:45am
Meh the RR bad gong.... I know say na becos them nor bribe una nine make una intercept am ooo
1 Like
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by fucktoto: 8:45am
Jirate:
where's the dangote vehicle in the two pictures?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Speakdatruth: 8:45am
Food haff landed
2 Likes
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Decibel: 8:45am
Just watch as the presidency links the Range Rover to Sarki
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by bettyx4966: 8:46am
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by ednut1(m): 8:46am
Nigerians are the ones killing the country demselves
2 Likes
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Heartbender: 8:46am
WisestGuy, dem talk say dem seize the Dangote truck? As per na. Dangote, if dem seize am you think say e no go make news?
Jirate:
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Nairalandmentor(m): 8:47am
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Rickyuzzy(f): 8:47am
GuyWise:
You my friend is stupid, sometimes we should leave sentiments aside and call a spade a spade. If the owner of that range paid his custom duty, will they seize the car? You guys want Nigeria to be better but when things are done the hard way. . U criticize destructively. You lot and oafs will be d one saying custom is not working. When something good is done. Encourage them. This rice importers are killing local production and empowering the neighboring countries.tell me how Nigeria will improve, we are just to corrupt and care only about ourselves and no one else in the country. And the health hazards involved in storing the grains is another issue. Please use your brain.... Stop making a fool of yourself on a public platform.
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Boyooosa(m): 8:48am
ncoolsome:Yours sincerely
GuyWise:Pls remove wise from your moniker before I can reply to your comment.
You contradict everything about wisdom here!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Rickyuzzy(f): 8:48am
ncoolsome:
Most of this items pose health hazards and they have to be destroyed
2 Likes
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Apple2: 8:48am
Seizure of the rice is good, at least save us from eating poison no one can tell.
But for the cars? Mbanu my brothers, let's re bargain, but how would someone use such amount of money to buy a car and wouldn't clear it properly, na wahw
1 Like
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Ogonimilitant(m): 8:48am
Is it not stupidity that will make a man smuggle N64m what of car through the borders?
2 Likes
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Albert0011(m): 8:49am
Na wah o these custom guys are enjoying i swear...they will still sell those goods they seized to other people.
1 Like
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by yusufyo: 8:49am
All the posters above me are bunch of fools. And not only fools , the greatest enemies of our dear country.
1 Like
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by edimolu(m): 8:49am
fellow Nairalanders, it's your boy's birthday, please show some love
5 Likes
|Re: N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos by Jaynom(m): 8:50am
RANGE ROVER VELAR!!!
3 Likes
Female Student Bathed With Acid. Pure wickedness! / Prisoners Pay For Basic Necessities At Enugu Prison / NDLEA Arrests Barber With N50m Cocaine
Viewing this topic: Giddyprance(m), tobiit(m), Riddler32, steviano(m), samb4luv(m), pusskhole(m), Jaynom(m), Sagagist, Darnii(m), bastien, Hardinno, Kutigi0332, Chichilas, Godjone(m), Atouba, drjay1(m), froshricky22(f), Cnahomes(m), bakila, bhorlanley, adex05, Bengurion1, pegger, geoxavier(m), folusoga(m), justianoo(m), Mrjoshtower, nathanomochi(m), anumnuaikay(m), malele(m), Myzzyfrazzy(m), kabtainkab(m), temicyborg(m), kingshrd, AnnyDaniel(m), paramedic, idefua, Aeman(m), salman9032, Flameneo10, drchuks1234(m), Princeabass, khristology(m), dgrand, Remyjaxx, kennydotkom(m), Muyiwaipere(m), iluvdonjazzy, Chukwuebuka8, greatbuc(m) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7