Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / N64 Million Range Rover Intercepted By Customs In Ogun. Photos (15249 Views)

Photos Of The Exotic Cars Impounded By Customs In Abuja / Smuggled Snakes, Spiders Intercepted By Customs In Calabar (Photos) / Rice Smugglers Caught By Customs In Ogun, Rice Concealed In Boots, Engine (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Also intercepted between May 2 and June 4, 2018, were 5,103 bags (50kg)of foreign rice, 51 vehicles, comprising 19 'tokuboh' and 32 means of conveyance, 135 kegs (25 liters) of vegetable oil, 33 bags of sugar (50kg each), 7 bales of secondhand, 3 bales, 36 sacks and 300 pairs of foot wears.



Other seizures made include 129 pieces of used tyres, 102 kegs (25kg) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and a sack of ladies hand bags, all with a total Duty Paid Value of #370,892,666.00.



Making the declaration, at a press briefing held at the Idiroko Sentry of the Command, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Michael Agbara, said: "We have set the ball rolling in our quest to effectively perform our core functions of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and facilitation of legitimate trade".



Reacting specifically to smuggling of rice, the custums boss, who conducted media men round the sentry, to assess the seized items, expressed disgust at smugglers' desperation, and berated them for endangering the lives of consumers of foreign rice.



He laid emphasis on how the 'economic saboteurs' stocked the commodity in every available space in the means of conveyance (vehicles) , quintessence of which was in the battery compartments.



Aside the health hazards constituted to consumers of such grains of rice, Agbara stated that, while government was focusing on how to improve local production, smugglers were busy killing the efforts, thereby empowering neighboring countries.



Source; The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), this morning, declared a total of #437,860,681 as revenue generated for a period of one month. This was even as it made an unprecedented seizure of various contrabands, including a brand new 2018/2019 model of Range Rover Jeep with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of #64,249,064.80, and tagged 'Seizure of the month'.Also intercepted between May 2 and June 4, 2018, were 5,103 bags (50kg)of foreign rice, 51 vehicles, comprising 19 'tokuboh' and 32 means of conveyance, 135 kegs (25 liters) of vegetable oil, 33 bags of sugar (50kg each), 7 bales of secondhand, 3 bales, 36 sacks and 300 pairs of foot wears.Other seizures made include 129 pieces of used tyres, 102 kegs (25kg) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and a sack of ladies hand bags, all with a total Duty Paid Value of #370,892,666.00.Making the declaration, at a press briefing held at the Idiroko Sentry of the Command, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Michael Agbara, said: "We have set the ball rolling in our quest to effectively perform our core functions of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and facilitation of legitimate trade".Reacting specifically to smuggling of rice, the custums boss, who conducted media men round the sentry, to assess the seized items, expressed disgust at smugglers' desperation, and berated them for endangering the lives of consumers of foreign rice.He laid emphasis on how the 'economic saboteurs' stocked the commodity in every available space in the means of conveyance (vehicles) , quintessence of which was in the battery compartments.Aside the health hazards constituted to consumers of such grains of rice, Agbara stated that, while government was focusing on how to improve local production, smugglers were busy killing the efforts, thereby empowering neighboring countries.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/ogun-customs-generate-437b-in-one-month.html 1 Like 1 Share

These are goods of people that refuses to bribe you guys. Ndị Oshi 42 Likes

Another velar to be stolen by senior customs officials 18 Likes 1 Share

This country is just a stupid joke, somebody will suffer and buy a car of over 60m then another person that didn't work nor suffer will just collect it from you simply because he knows someone at the top. 6 Likes 2 Shares

GuyWise:

This country is just a stupid joke, somebody will suffer and buy a car of over 60m then another person that didn't work nor suffer will just collect it from you simply because he knows someone at the top.

WiseGuy, Look At Those Photos Again, Even Dagote Vehicles Are There, e Get Who Dangote No Know At The Top?. WiseGuy, Look At Those Photos Again, Even Dagote Vehicles Are There, e Get Who Dangote No Know At The Top?. 11 Likes

GuyWise:

This country is just a stupid joke, somebody will suffer and buy a car of over 60m then another person that didn't work nor suffer will just collect it from you simply because he knows someone at the top. Nothing as sad as that for real! Nothing as sad as that for real! 3 Likes 2 Shares

make i book space first.

Obviously it belongs to one of the politicians

range rover velar

but why i go buy this kind machine for cotonou when I worth 60m?

My question is where does all this goods end up in....this edible items can feed the IDP camps, yet they suffer.... 6 Likes

Because the owner has refused to settle the boys, his Range Rover has now become food for the ogas 2 Likes

GuyWise:

This country is just a stupid joke, somebody will suffer and buy a car of over 60m then another person that didn't work nor suffer will just collect it from you simply because he knows someone at the top.

It's a smuggled car bro.. The owner knows the proper way to bring the car to Nigeria. It's a smuggled car bro.. The owner knows the proper way to bring the car to Nigeria. 26 Likes 1 Share

Meh the RR bad gong.... I know say na becos them nor bribe una nine make una intercept am ooo 1 Like

Jirate:





WiseGuy, Look At Those Photos Again, Even Dagote Vehicles Are There, e Get Who Dangote No Know At The Top?.

where's the dangote vehicle in the two pictures? where's the dangote vehicle in the two pictures? 7 Likes 1 Share

Food haff landed 2 Likes

Just watch as the presidency links the Range Rover to Sarki 1 Like 1 Share

2 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerians are the ones killing the country demselves 2 Likes

Jirate:





WiseGuy, Look At Those Photos Again, Even Dagote Vehicles Are There, e Get Who Dangote No Know At The Top?. WisestGuy, dem talk say dem seize the Dangote truck? As per na. Dangote, if dem seize am you think say e no go make news?

GuyWise:

This country is just a stupid joke, somebody will suffer and buy a car of over 60m then another person that didn't work nor suffer will just collect it from you simply because he knows someone at the top.

You my friend is stupid, sometimes we should leave sentiments aside and call a spade a spade. If the owner of that range paid his custom duty, will they seize the car? You guys want Nigeria to be better but when things are done the hard way. . U criticize destructively. You lot and oafs will be d one saying custom is not working. When something good is done. Encourage them. This rice importers are killing local production and empowering the neighboring countries.tell me how Nigeria will improve, we are just to corrupt and care only about ourselves and no one else in the country. And the health hazards involved in storing the grains is another issue. Please use your brain.... Stop making a fool of yourself on a public platform. You my friend is stupid, sometimes we should leave sentiments aside and call a spade a spade. If the owner of that range paid his custom duty, will they seize the car? You guys want Nigeria to be better but when things are done the hard way. . U criticize destructively. You lot and oafs will be d one saying custom is not working. When something good is done. Encourage them. This rice importers are killing local production and empowering the neighboring countries.tell me how Nigeria will improve, we are just to corrupt and care only about ourselves and no one else in the country. And the health hazards involved in storing the grains is another issue. Please use your brain.... Stop making a fool of yourself on a public platform. 34 Likes 4 Shares

ncoolsome:

My question is where does do all this these goods end up in.... this these edible items can feed the IDP camps, yet they suffer.... Yours sincerely



GuyWise:

This country is just a stupid joke, somebody will suffer and buy a car of over 60m then another person that didn't work nor suffer will just collect it from you simply because he knows someone at the top. Pls remove wise from your moniker before I can reply to your comment.

You contradict everything about wisdom here! Yours sincerelyPls remove wise from your moniker before I can reply to your comment.You contradict everything about wisdom here! 9 Likes 1 Share

ncoolsome:

My question is where does all this goods end up in....this edible items can feed the IDP camps, yet they suffer....

Most of this items pose health hazards and they have to be destroyed Most of this items pose health hazards and they have to be destroyed 2 Likes

Seizure of the rice is good, at least save us from eating poison no one can tell.



But for the cars? Mbanu my brothers, let's re bargain, but how would someone use such amount of money to buy a car and wouldn't clear it properly, na wahw 1 Like

Is it not stupidity that will make a man smuggle N64m what of car through the borders? 2 Likes

Na wah o these custom guys are enjoying i swear...they will still sell those goods they seized to other people. 1 Like

All the posters above me are bunch of fools. And not only fools , the greatest enemies of our dear country. 1 Like

fellow Nairalanders, it's your boy's birthday, please show some love 5 Likes