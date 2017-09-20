₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by SuperSuave(m): 1:10am
Nigerian-British boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has disclosed his two biggest threats in the heavyweight boxing division.
The reigning heavyweight champion told Skysport during an interview that Kubrat Pulev – his next challenger, and Deontay Wilder are the biggest threats to his current rank.
"My biggest threat is two people. My next challenger, Kubrat Pulev, because if I make one slip-up it all goes wrong", Joshua said.
This coming ahead of October 28, 2017, unified world heavyweight champion showdown at theMillennium Stadium in Cardiff.
The fight would be the first time of Anthony Joshua in the ring after a definite win overWladimir Klitschko in April this year.
Joshua hoped to have a lucrative rematch with the Ukrainian in Las Vegas, but Klitschko opted for retirement. This leaves him with Kubrat Pulev as the last and mandatory option.
http://www.pulse.ng/bi/sports/sports-anthony-joshua-names-the-two-boxers-who-can-end-his-reign-as-world-heavyweight-champion-id7337275.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by bigbangbazooka: 1:16am
Okay welk let's watch and see
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by JayCynic(m): 1:44am
This guy never receive punch from SARS officer yet, the day him receive am, im go no say Buhari na Hausa man
25 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:10am
Ok
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by DanielsParker(m): 9:33am
lol
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by DancingSkeleton(m): 9:33am
JayCynic:lol
4 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by tobtap: 9:34am
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by Slayer2: 9:34am
JayCynic:
Lwkmd o
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by kennygee(f): 9:34am
JayCynic:
Who SARS officer be?
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:34am
Listen to my freestyle @ https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/24670
Also listen to my song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002
JayCynic:if the SARZ officer no die,make i no wetin cause am.
you thiNk say HEAVY-WEIGHT Boxing na beans?
6 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by Bibidear(f): 9:34am
JayCynic:lmao
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by herbileck56(f): 9:35am
u can still beat them joor come to my village gonna give u charm
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by telim: 9:35am
JayCynic:No mind am make him they form champion for foreigners. Only 5 minute drilling from SARS go make am think say Jesus Christ dey related to AGATU for Benue
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by Kgems(m): 9:35am
Rochas okorochas or Buhari can win you jor
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by Emperor119(m): 9:35am
\
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by cally38: 9:36am
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by wildchild02: 9:36am
#TeamJoshua all day
Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by Harbeyg09(m): 9:36am
Me nko
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by Pidginwhisper: 9:36am
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by seunny4lif(m): 9:36am
Come make Nigeria army punch you.
Not those from NDA oooooh, I mean those private officers
Na once you go drop belt and run for Life
2 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by 12345baba: 9:37am
No accept definite yet
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by tanzto50: 9:37am
Ok
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by kwadoskii(m): 9:37am
Don't b scared
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by AkupeMBANO(m): 9:37am
something must kill a man.
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by palladin: 9:37am
True
Check out amazing facts from factsbook
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hydraapps.factsbook
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by DONADAMS(m): 9:38am
Hmmmmm..but why doesn't this guy have as much money as maywhethercos I understand he fights in a higher category!...dunno know about boxing sha
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by guiddoti: 9:38am
kennygee:t Google scarce face.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by Finstar: 9:38am
Lol
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by Truth234: 9:38am
Pulse news lie lie news, Kubrat is no contest. Deontay yes, Luis Ortiz is number two
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by themonk(m): 9:38am
Truth234:
Truth234:he is trying to hype the coming fight with kubrat pulev and hopefully his fight with Deontay wilder if wilder beats Luiz ortiz in November.
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by holatin(m): 9:39am
what about tommy Hilfiger
|Re: Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion by movid(m): 9:39am
kwadoskii:Baba abeg forward me ur line, e get something i won ask you.
