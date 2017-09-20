Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Anthony Joshua Names Two Boxers Who Can Strip Him Off World Heavyweight Champion (12308 Views)

The reigning heavyweight champion told Skysport during an interview that Kubrat Pulev – his next challenger, and Deontay Wilder are the biggest threats to his current rank.



"My biggest threat is two people. My next challenger, Kubrat Pulev, because if I make one slip-up it all goes wrong", Joshua said.



"Loads of experience, really good jab, he's always kept himself at world title level. He's very talented, in that sense.”



"Deontay Wilder is making noise in the States and that's a fight that people want to see. So Wilder is a threat, as well.”



"I can't let myself down. I'm capable of beating everyone - this is my ego talking - but I've got to keep my feet firmly on the ground."







This coming ahead of October 28, 2017, unified world heavyweight champion showdown at theMillennium Stadium in Cardiff.



The fight would be the first time of Anthony Joshua in the ring after a definite win overWladimir Klitschko in April this year.



Joshua hoped to have a lucrative rematch with the Ukrainian in Las Vegas, but Klitschko opted for retirement. This leaves him with Kubrat Pulev as the last and mandatory option.



http://www.pulse.ng/bi/sports/sports-anthony-joshua-names-the-two-boxers-who-can-end-his-reign-as-world-heavyweight-champion-id7337275.html



#TeamJoshua all day



Pulse news lie lie news, Kubrat is no contest. Deontay yes, Luis Ortiz is number two

Truth234:

Pulse news lie lie news, Kubrat is no contest. Deontay yes, Luiz is number two Truth234:

he is trying to hype the coming fight with kubrat pulev and hopefully his fight with Deontay wilder if wilder beats Luiz ortiz in November.

