|Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by Mrop(m): 3:48am
Please guys give this photo a nice caption
Lol
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/caption-this-lovely-photo-of-eniola.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by Mrop(m): 3:48am
Me : Big And small Coke.
10 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by cruise001(m): 4:10am
Why is tiwa looking like plastic?
8 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by Harbeyg09(m): 9:44am
The only way to look thin is to hangout with fat people
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by Pilla88: 9:44am
Sweet love
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by ojejo10: 9:45am
Cute
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by MurderEnglish(m): 9:45am
I am not see cute in those picture... haba!
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by seunfape(m): 9:45am
Cute ko.cute ni
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by Onlinetalk: 9:45am
Hmmmm[quote][/quote]
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by Sirpaul(m): 9:45am
word and opposite...
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by twilliamx: 9:45am
Hmm
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by nonut: 9:46am
Smelly badmus
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by holatin(m): 9:46am
that breast mehn, just want to know how it look when its not in prison
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by pyyxxaro: 9:46am
See face
Who worwor don worwor
E con be like say na Bourvita there rub for face
See as Badmus be like Man'made god
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by DaudaAbu(m): 9:46am
1 + 2
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:47am
Ok
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by curiositymaster: 9:47am
Cos she is made of plastic?
cruise001:
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by MaestroKels(m): 9:47am
Beauty of different sizes
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by Joseunlimited(f): 9:47am
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by Evergreen4(m): 9:47am
She has left davido's baby mama. Tiwa is the new deal
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by OluwasureGig: 9:48am
chijioke199111:Ole
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by Unstoppableymx(m): 9:48am
Nothing is cute here
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by shegzan(m): 9:50am
Lol... Mama and pikin
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by anonymuz(m): 9:50am
Mrop:my brother I wonder o
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by Bisjosh(f): 9:51am
Wrong color of bag for outfit
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by soberdrunk(m): 9:51am
Solo and bigger boy
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by ooshinibos: 9:52am
Mrop:nothing cute about this picture
|Re: Photo Of Eniola Badmus And Tiwa Savage by abelokanlawon: 9:53am
Big Cola and Small Cola
