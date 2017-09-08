₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by KingstonDome: 10:50am
Wawu..... That is all I can say.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by chriskosherbal(m): 10:52am
Still got those eyes tho..
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by KingstonDome: 11:18am
chriskosherbal:
True..... Lalasticlala
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by TINALETC3(f): 2:32pm
4rm Don jazzy 2 u
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Sniper12: 2:32pm
nd ur still 34. dat pic be like 1998
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by samsonsax: 2:32pm
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by lordkush: 2:32pm
hmmmm okay o 34yrs old
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Naff24(f): 2:32pm
She's naturally beautiful
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Oyindidi(f): 2:32pm
fat people sabi reduce their age
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by jbreezy: 2:33pm
Frog...she shld av ad davido'a voice..wud av bin a perfect creation
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by jbreezy: 2:33pm
Frog...she shld av ad davido's voice..wud av bin a perfect creation
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by HajimeSaito: 2:33pm
Wow, she's evolved from being a normal size pig to being a supersized one.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by M12345: 2:33pm
The natural (before) still preferABLE
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by freshkid007: 2:33pm
Eleyii gidi gan ooo
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Partnerbiz3: 2:34pm
Why do I just like em big and dark?
Okay oo.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Chi80: 2:34pm
congrats to her, bold and beautiful.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Lexusgs430: 2:35pm
Forever 34.......
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by dtruth50(m): 2:35pm
chai! Nigerians I hail una. if u don't fear Nigerians u won't fear even devil. person no fit reduce her age in peace again?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Larryfest(m): 2:37pm
She has always been big...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by urchman23: 2:38pm
Naff24:For where?
5 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Proudlyblack(f): 2:39pm
Happy Birthday sweetheart wishing you the best
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by bettercreature(m): 2:40pm
Naff24:I dont think you are a man
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by iamdannyfc(m): 2:42pm
good one
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by ComradeShegs(m): 2:43pm
.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Laryne(m): 2:43pm
Those where the days when you still had hopes... now your case is a reference point. when you look at the mirror Unclad, do you really like what you see?
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by salabscholar01(m): 2:44pm
ok
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Benekruku(m): 2:45pm
I will impregnate her spiritually
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Biddypearl(f): 3:00pm
lol thicker body..tika bo di
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by CDCEO001(m): 3:03pm
She is beautiful! Don't know why some people are calling her pig, frog and other names.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by jashar(f): 3:04pm
@ least, she didn't bleach....
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Eniola Badmus As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday by Saadallah26(m): 3:08pm
Ehnnnnnn
