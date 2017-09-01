₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by praizblog: 3:59am
This is so touching, this white cat had refused to leave the grave site of its owner. Watch below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5BoiFlc7fA&feature=youtu.be
Sympathisers were seen trying to carry the cat but the cat refused to leave.
May be the cat dosnt believe the owner is dead. It's so painful. I think some times our pet are more even loyal than human.
Source : http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/heartbreaking-cat-refuses-to-leave.html?m=0
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by praizblog: 4:00am
What do you think? See some pictures below
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by richestjozy(m): 4:33am
Animals can be quite extra sensitive. There is probably more to this. The cat might have sensed something the people did not. It is possible the owner might have come back to life inside the grave and only the cat sensed it. Many have been reported to have died again in the grave due to insufficient oxygen. God help us.
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by greatmarshall(m): 5:08am
Eyaaa
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by littlewonders: 5:41am
richestjozy:
A man was said to be killed by his friend and got buried in 3 days, a family member who dug out his grave to perform rituals met the dead breathing. Many people have been 're-killed'(if that exist) in the grave. So many. God help us!!
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by NairalandCS(m): 5:44am
For what is dead may never die.
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:28am
richestjozy:amd u may b right
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by Partnerbiz3: 6:37am
Bury the cat together with it naa
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by tyson98: 6:48am
richestjozy:That one won't be funny ooo hmmmm and it would have happened to many especially Muslims that bury their dead immediately
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by joseo: 7:18am
na who go feed am?
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by NicoBaba(m): 7:26am
richestjozy:hmmmm.. Gandaff, u made sense... deep sense...
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by itchie: 7:58am
Kill the useless cat, that cat is a witch
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by Josh44s(m): 8:01am
itchie:
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by Onedibe1: 8:02am
Kk
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by Finstar: 8:02am
Can someone Please help me with a handkerchief
I wish I can adopt that cat.. What an adorable pet
Visit my signature
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by sotall(m): 8:02am
So touching
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by Abfinest007(m): 8:02am
but here cat are known for witchcraft and stealing of meat in the pot
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by madridguy(m): 8:02am
So touching.
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by brunofarad(m): 8:02am
This is touching
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by flyca: 8:02am
Partnerbiz3:People like you make me wanna raise my kids around a pet because it makes them more passionate towards the feelings of others.
You are cold-blooded.
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by Pidgin2(f): 8:03am
Hope the Cat isn't responsible
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by nairavsdollars: 8:03am
Here we treat cats as witches
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by samyyoung1(m): 8:03am
Dats pure love, not hatred like humans share
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 8:03am
Nigerians just day see winsh, others go see cat.
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by Vioncy(f): 8:04am
maybe the owner's spirit is still roving about, and animals can sense and see spirit....poor thing
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by Oloruntobi4382(m): 8:04am
This man must be stupid for eating that snake. Mtcheeeew.
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by DanielsParker(m): 8:04am
okay
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by UncleSnr(m): 8:05am
richestjozy:It sensed nothing.
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by xreal: 8:05am
...
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by tegajj: 8:06am
Re: Cat Refuses To Leave The Grave Site Of Its Owner In Malaysia (Video) by UncleSnr(m): 8:06am
itchie:I would have called you senseless, but let me leave it to Hahn
