https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5BoiFlc7fA&feature=youtu.be



Sympathisers were seen trying to carry the cat but the cat refused to leave.



May be the cat dosnt believe the owner is dead. It's so painful. I think some times our pet are more even loyal than human.





What do you think? See some pictures below

Animals can be quite extra sensitive. There is probably more to this. The cat might have sensed something the people did not. It is possible the owner might have come back to life inside the grave and only the cat sensed it. Many have been reported to have died again in the grave due to insufficient oxygen. God help us. 59 Likes 4 Shares

Eyaaa

A man was said to be killed by his friend and got buried in 3 days, a family member who dug out his grave to perform rituals met the dead breathing. Many people have been 're-killed'(if that exist) in the grave. So many. God help us!! A man was said to be killed by his friend and got buried in 3 days, a family member who dug out his grave to perform rituals met the dead breathing. Many people have been 're-killed'(if that exist) in the grave. So many. God help us!! 8 Likes 2 Shares

For what is dead may never die. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Bury the cat together with it naa 6 Likes 1 Share

na who go feed am?

Kill the useless cat, that cat is a witch 1 Like 1 Share

Kk





I wish I can adopt that cat.. What an adorable pet



So touching 2 Likes 1 Share

but here cat are known for witchcraft and stealing of meat in the pot 3 Likes

So touching.

This is touching 1 Like

Bury the cat together with it naa People like you make me wanna raise my kids around a pet because it makes them more passionate towards the feelings of others.

Hope the Cat isn't responsible

Here we treat cats as witches

Dats pure love, not hatred like humans share

Nigerians just day see winsh, others go see cat.

maybe the owner's spirit is still roving about, and animals can sense and see spirit....poor thing 4 Likes

This man must be stupid for eating that snake. Mtcheeeew.

okay

...

