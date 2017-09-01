Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) (11571 Views)

She was apprehended by church members who called the police to arrest her.



Eeyah 1 Like

so a lady stole in the church and the best thing to do is disgrace her and hand her over to the police? what the church erected for? to gain money or win souls to christ? only a few sermon of christ love to her and message of salvation and prayers would have brought her to christ n guess what heaven would be happy but that pastor or deacon never thought so nd the church would claim to worship God every Sunday. I shake my head churches now adays wount stop amazing me as well dissapointing meso a lady stole in the church and the best thing to do is disgrace her and hand her over to the police? what the church erected for? to gain money or win souls to christ? only a few sermon of christ love to her and message of salvation and prayers would have brought her to christ n guess what heaven would be happy but that pastor or deacon never thought so nd the church would claim to worship God every Sunday. I shake my head 51 Likes 2 Shares

This woman probably has stolen from somebody and the person laid a curse on her that she must continue to steal and must keep disgracing herself...



That's how soon we would lay a curse on these useless and stupid people called politicians... 3 Likes

Never lie, never cheat, never steal. 1 Like

Some would even steal your phone and tablets in church, no fear of God at all. 2 Likes

Obviously someone's mother.



What a shame.



This current fracas in the country has made us forget how useless this government is and how they have done nothing positive for the masses. 3 Likes

Buhari see what yur hardship Don cause

Poverty prompted her into this madnesses, she should be pardoned and empowered... 3 Likes

Pls is FALZ the commentator in this video? 3 Likes

Eyyah, this elderly woman fa, how will her children feel now 1 Like

Chai, hungerBad! Let's blame hungerChai, hungerBad! 2 Likes

This woman just brought disgrace to her family.

Pesin mama 1 Like

Aminuabiolamuhd:

Eyyah, this elderly woman fa, how will her children feel now She should have thought of her children before she chose to disgrace herself...inside Church of all places. She should have thought of her children before she chose to disgrace herself...inside Church of all places. 1 Like

Too bad. At her age going to church to steal. Age is almost nothing these days 1 Like

Good side of technology.

