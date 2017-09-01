₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by Angelanest: 8:53am
A woman was publicly disgraced after she was caught stealing a bag during service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG at New Oko Oba area of Lagos. According to Kay Olawumi, the woman was apprehended after she was caught on a CCTV footage stealing a woman's bag after ministration.
She was apprehended by church members who called the police to arrest her.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/woman-disgraced-caught-cctv-camera-stealing-bag-church-photosvideo.html
Watch Videos below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdeBxTBhOCs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6n4Oph30Ik
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by Nemesis1: 9:13am
Eeyah
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by heendrix(m): 9:18am
churches now adays wount stop amazing me as well dissapointing me so a lady stole in the church and the best thing to do is disgrace her and hand her over to the police? what the church erected for? to gain money or win souls to christ? only a few sermon of christ love to her and message of salvation and prayers would have brought her to christ n guess what heaven would be happy but that pastor or deacon never thought so nd the church would claim to worship God every Sunday. I shake my head
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by Kgems(m): 9:31am
See Bleep up
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by Hofbrauhaus: 9:31am
This woman probably has stolen from somebody and the person laid a curse on her that she must continue to steal and must keep disgracing herself...
That's how soon we would lay a curse on these useless and stupid people called politicians...
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by Generalkaycee(m): 9:32am
Never lie, never cheat, never steal.
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by DanielsParker(m): 9:32am
too bad
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by kennygee(f): 9:32am
Some would even steal your phone and tablets in church, no fear of God at all.
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by brightology3: 9:32am
Rip
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by Benjom(m): 9:32am
Pathetic!
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by timbuk2(m): 9:32am
Tor...
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by Jagermeister(m): 9:33am
Obviously someone's mother.
What a shame.
This current fracas in the country has made us forget how useless this government is and how they have done nothing positive for the masses.
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by neonly: 9:33am
Buhari see what yur hardship Don cause
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by emerich(m): 9:33am
Poverty prompted her into this madnesses, she should be pardoned and empowered...
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by hinograce: 9:33am
Pls is FALZ the commentator in this video?
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by Aminuabiolamuhd(m): 9:33am
Eyyah, this elderly woman fa, how will her children feel now
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by czarina(f): 9:34am
Let's blame hunger Chai, hungerBad!
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by Naff24(f): 9:35am
This woman just brought disgrace to her family.
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by dominique(f): 9:35am
Pesin mama
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by Bisjosh(f): 9:35am
This is really uncalled for
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by kattytamer: 9:35am
Aminuabiolamuhd:She should have thought of her children before she chose to disgrace herself...inside Church of all places.
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by toyetade: 9:36am
Too bad. At her age going to church to steal. Age is almost nothing these days
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by policy12: 9:36am
Hmmm
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by wildchild02: 9:36am
Thief
Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by luvinhubby(m): 9:36am
Good side of technology.
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by shadyberry(f): 9:37am
Omo na hunger.. kai
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by anitapreeti(f): 9:37am
Soooo sad!!!
|Re: Woman Stealing A Bag At RCCG Church In Lagos Caught (Photos, Video) by Rukkydelta(f): 9:37am
They called a police for her?
What happens to forgiveness?
Not supporting what she did but as it was in a church, I think they could just have pardon her instead of calling the police cos the Bible teaches us to forgive one another as christians
#Just my thought#
