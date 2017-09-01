₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Mrop(m): 4:17pm
The famous nollywood actor Yinka Quadri show off His Adorable kids.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZQZ5D2nnXF/?hl=en&taken-by=yinkaquadrifilms
2 Likes
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Mrop(m): 4:18pm
Cute kids
More adorable photos here >>> http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/nollywood-actor-yinka-quadri-show-off.html?m=0
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Praisles(f): 5:05pm
Come o,grandchildren abi children?
37 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by ibkkk(f): 5:14pm
Cute kids
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by LifeofAirforce(m): 5:16pm
Cute kids
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Benjom(m): 6:16pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Starrycyzar(f): 6:16pm
Too late
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by enemyofprogress: 6:16pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
I'm allergic to good news
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by teacherbim(f): 6:16pm
One of the greatest Yoruba actor
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by mzdeee(f): 6:16pm
OK
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by remsonik(f): 6:16pm
Really maybe children from his fourth wife or side chick
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by iboman(m): 6:16pm
Lovely family.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Harbeyg09(m): 6:17pm
Praisles:
Kole je children
Grand children loma je
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Sleezwizz: 6:17pm
enemyofprogress:
Cos your whole life is filled with bad news...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by IshaqAyinde(m): 6:17pm
Alhaji Alhahi what about the ripe one na?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Naff24(f): 6:18pm
Those are his granshidren
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by bokunrawo(m): 6:18pm
Those kids are his grand kids,4 get young face, baba don old ooo, Those kids are his grand kids,4 get young face, baba don old ooo,
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Sunkyphil: 6:18pm
GUESS HE MARRIED LATE
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by DONADAMS(m): 6:18pm
No news
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by HMZi(m): 6:18pm
THIS IS WHY I SUPPORT EARLY MARRIAGE!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Praisles(f): 6:19pm
Harbeyg09:Erubami, beta o, was about to tell u make u shift make i faint
4 Likes
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by free2ryhme: 6:20pm
Mrop:
Congrats to him
2 Likes
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Juliojoe: 6:21pm
Show kè . So someone can not just jejely snap picture with his/her kids again ba?
3 Likes
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by enemyofprogress: 6:22pm
Sleezwizz:especially the news of your death
2 Likes
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Tobycharles: 6:23pm
Ds man is underrated
2 Likes
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Harbeyg09(m): 6:24pm
Praisles:
Is in your husband house that you will be able to faint well cos me i can't shift kankan
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by kogi2010: 6:25pm
my man
1 Like
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by bellooyin(f): 6:26pm
His children are still young,how come this old man
1 Like
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Praisles(f): 6:26pm
Harbeyg09:EEE Ire lofun mi loko ni? oi i see aworawo baba
2 Likes
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Harbeyg09(m): 6:28pm
Praisles:
Omo ile nimi
Mi mor irunkurun
|Re: Yinka Quadri Shows Off His Grandchildren by Missbizy(f): 6:28pm
Op get ya fact right before you post!!!
4 Likes
